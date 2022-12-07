#8. Water
Water complaints can include issues with water pressure, temperature, and taste. They may also relate to wastewater concerns. Additionally, concerns over flooding following rain, storms, or snowmelt may fall under this category. One recent water-related issue hit Houston, which prompted a boil order following a power failure at one of the city's treatment facilities. City officials were not as timely in communicating with residents as they would have liked, sparking a wave of complaints .
