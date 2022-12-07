2. Graffiti

Graffiti is a blight to some and an art form to others. But no matter one's opinion on the final product, it is almost always objectively illegal—and expensive to clean up. City officials in Phoenix reported that a single graffiti artist was responsible for more than 300 tagging incidents , totaling nearly $40,000 in damages between 2020 and 2022. When compared to Portland, Oregon, those are minor stats. Portland posted a record year for graffiti damages in 2022, with more than 10,000 reports filed . Vandalism in the city increased amid social unrest in 2020 . Graffiti artists are often young males, and only a fraction of tagging incidents are perpetrated by gangs. Graffiti was the issue that led to the creation of SeeClickFix .