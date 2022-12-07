ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

#7. Dumping

By Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group // Getty Images
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ngqwO_0jayNTYW00

Dumping complaints refer to dumping things like debris, appliances, or trash in public or private places not designated explicitly for trash disposal. Illegal dumping most often occurs because people want to avoid paying for proper disposal methods or because adequate trash disposal is inconvenient in places where municipal trash pickup is unavailable. Some of the most common items dumped illegally are materials requiring extra steps to safely dispose of, like construction debris, electronics, and asbestos. Perpetrators often dump their trash in remote or abandoned locations like forests, fields, vacant lots, or alleys. Illegal dumping is a problem in both urban and rural communities.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Reptiles relocated ahead of further A30 upgrade work in Cornwall

Native reptiles have been moved ahead of further work as part of the A30 upgrade in Cornwall. National Highways said reptiles including adders, grass snakes, slow worms and common lizards were moved from land near St Newlyn East. The road is being turned into a dual carriage between Chiverton and...
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
29K+
Post
753K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy