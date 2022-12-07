ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

#10. Health

By Joe Raedle // Getty Images
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HSMTt_0jayNSfn00

Health complaints are broad and can include animal control issues like dead animals on the road, noisy neighborhood pets, and waste accumulation. Trash that piles up outside designated areas can be considered a public health concern and closely related to the garbage category. It can also attract animals people may not want sniffing around their homes: Missoula, Montana, for example, had to pass a formal resolution against accumulated refuse due to a growing bear problem.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Freshman representative looks to change bus driver regulations

LOVELL – Wyoming Rep.-elect Dalton Banks, R-Cowley, is looking to hit the ground running when he reaches Cheyenne with a slate of legislation he plans to bring to the floor during his first legislative session. One of those bills will seek to bring aid to school bus drivers in reaching the new federal Commercial Driver’s License requirements needed to legally obtain that position. As of February, those looking to get...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
29K+
Post
753K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy