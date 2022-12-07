ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

#1. Signs

By Paul Chinn/The San Francisco Chronicle // Getty Images
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13qArH_0jayNRn400

Purloined traffic signs remain a popular dormitory decoration, but road signage theft can carry very stiff penalties . Missing or faulty road signs can also have severe consequences by disrupting safe traffic patterns. Many state transportation departments, such as Wyoming's , have reported an increase in sign thefts over the years. The Federal Highway Administration states that regulatory signs —including "Stop," "Yield," "Do Not Enter," "One Way," and "Wrong Way"—should be replaced within hours of a governing agency receiving notice that it is missing or damaged. Warning signs have a slightly longer window for maintenance at three days.

You may also like: Interstate highways with the most fatalities

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Freshman representative looks to change bus driver regulations

LOVELL – Wyoming Rep.-elect Dalton Banks, R-Cowley, is looking to hit the ground running when he reaches Cheyenne with a slate of legislation he plans to bring to the floor during his first legislative session. One of those bills will seek to bring aid to school bus drivers in reaching the new federal Commercial Driver’s License requirements needed to legally obtain that position. As of February, those looking to get...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
29K+
Post
753K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy