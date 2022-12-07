4. Pothole

Potholes can be more than just a nuisance; they can cause hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars in vehicular damage. One in 10 drivers in the U.S. sustained enough damage to their vehicles from hitting a pothole that it warranted a repair—the average cost of which was $600—according to a 2022 report from the American Automobile Association. Nationwide, potholes cost U.S. drivers more than $26 billion. But poor Americans are more likely to foot that bill. A 2022 report from the Government Accountability Office analyzing 220,000 miles of road across the country found road conditions were likely to be worse in poverty-stricken areas and those with a significant population of underserved racial and ethnic groups.