ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

#4. Pothole

By Robert Alexander // Getty Images
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vUEFy_0jayNQuL00

Potholes can be more than just a nuisance; they can cause hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars in vehicular damage. One in 10 drivers in the U.S. sustained enough damage to their vehicles from hitting a pothole that it warranted a repair—the average cost of which was $600—according to a 2022 report from the American Automobile Association. Nationwide, potholes cost U.S. drivers more than $26 billion. But poor Americans are more likely to foot that bill. A 2022 report from the Government Accountability Office analyzing 220,000 miles of road across the country found road conditions were likely to be worse in poverty-stricken areas and those with a significant population of underserved racial and ethnic groups.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

The price for new automobiles has increased more than 17% since 2020

As the average age of vehicles on American roadways gained steadily over the last five years, automobile prices skyrocketed over the last 24 months. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, many U.S. auto dealership showrooms came to a standstill as nervous customers stayed away and social distancing guidelines forced many to temporarily close— even as their maintenance shops remained open as essential businesses. Dealership sales teams who didn't have robust online purchasing and delivery systems in place quickly hit the gas on streamlining online shopping and socially distant delivery processes similar to that of their emerging competitors like Carvana.
Wyoming News

Freshman representative looks to change bus driver regulations

LOVELL – Wyoming Rep.-elect Dalton Banks, R-Cowley, is looking to hit the ground running when he reaches Cheyenne with a slate of legislation he plans to bring to the floor during his first legislative session. One of those bills will seek to bring aid to school bus drivers in reaching the new federal Commercial Driver’s License requirements needed to legally obtain that position. As of February, those looking to get...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Feds doling out $2.3B to ‘expand and modernize’ intercity passenger rail

(The Center Square) – The federal government is looking to dole out nearly $2.3 billion to “expand and modernize” intercity passenger rail across the country. But a leading transportation analyst says that Amtrak, the nation’s passenger railroad, doesn’t have any plans to break even. The Federal Railroad Administration announced the money in a Notice of Funding Opportunity published in the Federal Register. The money, part of the Federal-State Partnership for...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Wyoming News

The average American car is older than ever before—here's why that could keep increasing

In 2022, the average age of a vehicle on the road in the U.S. surpassed 12 years—a record high. The rising age of American cars is a longtime trend—the average age of automobiles in operation in the U.S. has grown by about 45% since 1995—that gained momentum in the last five years due to a constellation of changes within the automotive industry ranging from a decline in inventory to rising prices for new and used vehicles. The General collected data from official government and various...
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
29K+
Post
753K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy