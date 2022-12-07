ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skraba wins House 3A in recount

By By LEE BLOOMQUIST FOR MESABI TRIBUNE
 3 days ago

Roger Skraba is kind of an up-north ice-breaker.

Skraba, outgoing mayor of Ely, on Wednesday became the first Republican to ever be elected in Minnesota’s far north, maintaining a 15-vote margin over Democrat incumbent Rob Ecklund of International Falls in a recount of the Minnesota House of Representatives District 3A Nov. 8 general election totals.

“I’m breaking a lot of ice here,” Skraba said Wednesday afternoon. “I guess I’m the first one through the pike.”

Unofficial recount vote totals from the tightly-contested race were released Wednesday afternoon on the Minnesota Secretary of State website.

After the recount, Skraba totaled 10,867 votes.

Ecklund totaled 10,852 votes.

Skraba and Ecklund each lost one vote from their Nov. 8 totals, keeping the margin at its original 15 vote difference.

Skraba said his win is the first time he can recall a Republican being elected from northern Minnesota.

Voters in the district were looking for representation, he said.

“I think the district wants more from us,” Skraba said. “They want us working for them down there, not us working for the party down there. What I heard in the Falls was that Rob forgot who he worked for.”

One of Skraba’s first orders of business at the capitol will be to seek an unemployment extension for laid off Northshore Mining Co. workers, he said.

Another will be to eliminate taxes on Social Security and reduce other taxes.

“I hope we can work together down there,” Skraba said. “I just want to represent the people. I think I embody what we are. I’m not a fan of big government, but we know we need government.”

Skraba will also serve on the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board.

With Skraba’s win, five Republicans will sit on the eight-member board—Sen. Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids, Sen. Rob Farnsworth of Hibbing, Rep. Spencer Igo of Wabana Township, Rep. Ben Davis of Cross Lake, and Skraba.

Democrat Freshman Sen.-elect Grant Hauschild of Hermantown, Democrat Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora and an eighth board member to be appointed by the Senate Majority Leader, will round out the board.

Ecklund, who won a special election to replace the late Rep. David Dill of Crane Lake, said he called Skraba Wednesday afternoon to concede.

“I told him congratulations and good luck,” Ecklund said. “I feel okay. I talked to the speaker (of the House) this morning and was told nobody in the state put in more effort than I did. I personally knocked on 7,200 doors and my team knocked on 15,000. If I have to look back on it, I had a pretty successful career, but I lost on lies and B.S. and that’s really the sad part of what elections have become.”

Ecklund, a U.S. Marine Corps. veteran, was a strong advocate on veterans issues and statewide high-speed broadband.

“I’ve looked at some other opportunities,” Ecklund said. “I applied for IRRRB commissioner and we’ll

see what happens with that. The Veterans Service Officer just retired in Koochiching County, so there may be an opportunity there as well. No matter what I am doing I will advocate for that as much as possible.”

In spite of losing, Ecklund lauded the state election system.

“What a fantastic election system we have that’s darn near foolproof and that needs to be stressed,” Ecklund said. “After looking at 21,000 votes with a 15-vote margin, it came out again with a 15-vote margin.”

In the House District 3B recount, Republican Natalie Zeleznikar of Island Lake north of Duluth, came away with a 33-vote unofficial margin over 46-year Democrat incumbent Mary Murphy of Hermantown.

The Nov. 8 vote total had Zeleznikar winning by 35 votes.

Unofficial recount totals show 10,813 votes for Zeleznikar and 10,780 for Murphy.

“I guess I didn’t realize how monumental it was until it was over,” Zeleznikar said Wednesday. “I’d like to thank her (Murphy) for her service.”

Zeleznikar, whose district includes Hoyt Lakes and Two Harbors, said she’s a huge supporter of mining.

“The mining pieces are very significant for me,” Zeleznikar said. “Mining is an essential ingredient for the economy of the northland. We have so much opportunity and it just ripples to other areas of the economy. I think it’s a real shame if we don’t take advantage of that opportunity.”

The State Canvassing Board meets Thursday, Dec. 15 to certify the results of both recounts.

Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893.

