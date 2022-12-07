Read full article on original website
Related
State announces equipment grants for fire departments
The Baker-Polito administration announced the award of $5 million in grants to fire departments across the state for the purchase of safety equipment. “We ask so much of our firefighters and no matter how dangerous or difficult the situation they always do whatever it takes to help,” said Gov. Charlie Baker. “The program is an opportunity to make sure they are properly protected every time they answer a call for help.”
Caesars Sportsbook Maryland promo: 2 great offers for NFL Week 14
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sports bettors remain eligible for our Caesars Sportsbook promo code in Maryland this weekend. Thanks to code MASSLIVEPICS, players can...
Foundation pays off mortgage of Mass. state trooper killed in line of duty
Twelve years after the family of Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Douglas Weddleton suffered an immeasurable loss — the death of their loved one, a 28-year law enforcement veteran — they are receiving some respite this holiday season. As part of its fourth annual “Season of Hope,” the Tunnel...
Massachusetts weather: Here’s how much snow is forecast Saturday, Sunday
It might be time to bust out that snow shovel from storage. Minor snowfall is expected in parts of Massachusetts this weekend. Some showers are possible Saturday, but the bulk of the wintry precipitation is forecast Sunday, according to meteorologists. There are two chances for accumulating snow in the next...
MassLive.com
Mass. dental insurance overhaul signed into law by Sec. of State Galvin
Dental insurance in Massachusetts could change dramatically in 2024 after Secretary of State William Galvin signed a regulation overhauling premiums into law. Bay Staters last month overwhelmingly passed Ballot Question 2, which requires dental insurance companies to spend 83% of premiums on patient care, rather than on administrative expenses, taxes or profits. If carriers spend less than 83 cents on every dollar of monthly subscriber premiums — a threshold known as a loss ratio — they must send rebates to insured individuals and groups.
FanDuel Ohio promo: collect $100 bonus, 3 months of NBA League Pass
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Although sports fans can’t start placing bets in Ohio yet, they can sign up with this FanDuel Ohio promo. New...
These 7 Mass. cities have perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality, Human Rights Campaign says
Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores when it comes to LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies and services. In its 11th annual Municipal Equality Index, the Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown, Salem and Worcester scores of 100, according to a report available on its website.
FanDuel Ohio promo code: $100 early sign up offer is back this weekend
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Before FanDuel Sportsbook officially hits the Buckeye State, our FanDuel Ohio promo code here unlocks two must-have bonuses before the...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 11, 2022 edition
Diane Savioli-Chase, trustee, and Aurora Assets Trust, trustee of, to Jon Bottoni, Jennifer Bottoni, Jennifer M. Bottoni and Jon W. Bottoni Jr., 196 North St., $285,000. Gary F. Geiger, Robert E. Geiger Jr., Steven E. Geiger, Cynthia J. Carver, Joyce F. Geiger, Cynthia J. Geiger and Cynthia J. Petrowski to Richard Kana and Donna Kana, 32 Brookline Ave., $249,900.
CDC says more Mass. counties at elevated rate of COVID risk
Ten Massachusetts counties are at an elevated risk from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an assessment based on their rate of new cases and the capacity of local hospitals to treat patients. Before Thanksgiving, two of the state’s 14 counties were rated “medium” on the...
Mass. snow forecast: Some areas could see up to 3 inches, forecasters say
Conditions on the tail end of the weekend may be right for a few inches of snow in parts of Massachusetts. Up to 3 inches could fall in Western Mass., National Weather Service forecasters said. The center of the state may see 1 to 2 inches of snow accumulate, while areas mainly east of Worcester could be left with under an inch.
See how much snow is forecast in your area of Mass. this Sunday night (map)
Up to 3 inches of snow may fall in parts of Massachusetts on Sunday night, mainly in areas west of Interstate 495, officials said. The forecast does not call for any heavy snow or major disruptions, but it does present one of the first chances this season for real accumulating snow after weeks of somewhat balmier conditions.
As Galvin certifies ‘millionaires tax,’ he urges changes to the law
Massachusetts gained a new constitutional amendment on Thursday. Secretary of State Bill Galvin has certified Ballot Question 1, also commonly referred to as the millionaires tax or Fair Share Amendment, that imposes a 4% surtax on all income exceeding $1 million.
Assault in Nebraska led to arrest of Worcester man on charge of sending obscene material to minor
The dating website chat logs of a minor who was sexually assaulted in Nebraska led federal agents to arrest a Worcester man who is now accused of sending that same minor obscene photos of himself, court documents showed. Andrew James Gallagher, 28, was arrested Tuesday and appeared in federal court...
Dangerous driving habits rise in the Northeast, AAA report shows
After years of progress, it seems as if the Northeasterners are faulting back to their old dangerous driving habits. A new report from AAA shows that speeding, red-light running, drowsy driving and driving under the influence increased in the Northeastern region from 2020 to 2021. The most alarming figure was...
Buyer says $240 million sale of Pride convenience chain is final
SPRINGFIELD — ARKO Corp. announced Thursday its $240 million purchase of the 50-year-old chain of Pride convenience stores in western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut is final. The deal, first announced in October, separates ownership of the stores from ownership of the real estate. ARKO Corp. is a Richmond, Virginia-based,...
Here’s where you can find drive-thru holiday lights in Mass.
One of the staple parts of the holidays are holiday lights. The bright reds, greens and blues are sure to make any home or location shine bright. But perhaps one of the better light displays you can see aren’t just ones you walk through — rather ones you can drive through.
ATM theft leads Tyngsborough police on pursuit, suspect still at large
An investigation is underway by Tyngsborough police after multiple suspects were seen breaking into a bank ATM on Thursday morning. Two to three suspects were seen on surveillance video holdings tools to smash an ATM at an Enterprise Bank located on 253 Middlesex Rd., police said in a statement. Police were notified at around 3:15 a.m. by a 911 call.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0