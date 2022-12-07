ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

State announces equipment grants for fire departments

The Baker-Polito administration announced the award of $5 million in grants to fire departments across the state for the purchase of safety equipment. “We ask so much of our firefighters and no matter how dangerous or difficult the situation they always do whatever it takes to help,” said Gov. Charlie Baker. “The program is an opportunity to make sure they are properly protected every time they answer a call for help.”
Mass. dental insurance overhaul signed into law by Sec. of State Galvin

Dental insurance in Massachusetts could change dramatically in 2024 after Secretary of State William Galvin signed a regulation overhauling premiums into law. Bay Staters last month overwhelmingly passed Ballot Question 2, which requires dental insurance companies to spend 83% of premiums on patient care, rather than on administrative expenses, taxes or profits. If carriers spend less than 83 cents on every dollar of monthly subscriber premiums — a threshold known as a loss ratio — they must send rebates to insured individuals and groups.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 11, 2022 edition

Diane Savioli-Chase, trustee, and Aurora Assets Trust, trustee of, to Jon Bottoni, Jennifer Bottoni, Jennifer M. Bottoni and Jon W. Bottoni Jr., 196 North St., $285,000. Gary F. Geiger, Robert E. Geiger Jr., Steven E. Geiger, Cynthia J. Carver, Joyce F. Geiger, Cynthia J. Geiger and Cynthia J. Petrowski to Richard Kana and Donna Kana, 32 Brookline Ave., $249,900.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
Buyer says $240 million sale of Pride convenience chain is final

SPRINGFIELD — ARKO Corp. announced Thursday its $240 million purchase of the 50-year-old chain of Pride convenience stores in western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut is final. The deal, first announced in October, separates ownership of the stores from ownership of the real estate. ARKO Corp. is a Richmond, Virginia-based,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
