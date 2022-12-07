Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Freebirds Celebrates National Cookie Day and National Brownie DayRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30Adrian HolmanAustin, TX
Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Premieres the "Field of Light" by Artist Bruce MunroCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"Amy ChristieAustin, TX
Texas woman makes $15,000 a month living on a bus doing voiceoversNick DavisAustin, TX
CBS Austin
Police identify man killed in E Austin motorcycle crash Tuesday
The Austin Police Department identified a man who died in a motorcycle-vehicle crash in east Austin Tuesday. Officers responded to the crash in the 300 block of Airport Boulevard around 5:35 p.m. Police said a sedan was traveling north in the outside lane when the motorcycle, driven by 56-year-old Ernest...
CBS Austin
APD's SWAT takes two into custody during barricade situation
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin SWAT took two people into custody Thursday night after they reportedly barricaded themselves in an apartment in East Austin. APD says the call came in at 7 p.m. after officers located a suspect with several violent felony warrants inside a vehicle with another individual, so they proceeded to serve him with a warrant. Both attempted to evade police and ran through APD's vehicle containment attempt.
CBS Austin
Police searching for three men involved in 2021 aggravated robbery in N Austin
The Austin Police Department released new photos they hope will help identify three men suspected of an aggravated robbery that took place in north Austin last year. On July 17, 2021, three armed Hispanic men entered a game room in a strip mall located at 10715 North Lamar Blvd., just south of Kramer Lane. They demanded money while pointing guns at people. The men stole cash and fled the scene.
CBS Austin
One person taken into custody after Round Rock SWAT incident
One person was taken into custody Saturday morning after a SWAT situation at a Round Rock apartment complex. The Round Rock Police SWAT team and negotiator officers responded to the barricaded subject incident at Rock 35 Apartments located at 1500 South I-35. ALSO | Kyle PD responds to reported threat...
CBS Austin
17-year-old charged with murder for fatal 6th Street shooting
A 17-year-old is facing a felony murder charged for a fatal shooting early Wednesday in Downtown Austin. It happened in the 400 block of East 6th Street, just west of I-35. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a shooting in the area at around 2 a.m. When they arrived they found 32-year-old Sheldon Polk unresponsive on the ground. He died at the scene.
CBS Austin
Police identify man killed in South Austin shooting
Police have identified the man who was killed Tuesday in a shooting in a South Austin neighborhood. It happened in the 700 block of Mankato Drive, in a neighborhood near the West Slaughter Lane and Menchaca Road intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the address at around...
CBS Austin
8 people injured after car crashed into restaurant
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and six have minor injuries after a car crashed into Gino's Italian Restaurant. The Round Rock police responded to the crash located at 1701 S. Mays St. The adult male driver is cooperating with law enforcement. Both departments are investigating the crash. Currently, there are no road closures, yet departments are requesting for drivers to avoid the area while emergency personnel work the scene.
CBS Austin
Cedar Park PD responding to fatal crash
The Cedar Park Police Department is currently on the scene of a fatal collision. It happened Thursday afternoon in the 1900 block of West Whitestone Boulevard near the intersection of Anderson Mill Road. All eastbound traffic is being diverted into the center lane. Drivers should expect delays and avoid the...
CBS Austin
Crews rescue 6 dogs from Elgin house fire
Six dogs were rescued from a burning house in Elgin on Wednesday. North Bastrop Fire Rescue was dispatched for the confirmed structure fire and extinguished it within 10 minutes. A video posted by the department shows flames and smoke emanating from the windows of the house. When first responders entered...
CBS Austin
Fire damages restroom at high school in South Austin
A fire damaged a restroom at a high school in South Austin. It happened Friday at Austin ISD's Crockett High School at 5601 Menchaca Road. The Austin Fire Department says the fire was small and no injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation. ALSO | Hays CISD to show...
CBS Austin
Hays CISD to show students surveillance video of teen fentanyl overdose
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Next week, students in Hays CISD will see the real-time fentanyl overdose of a teenager captured by the district's surveillance cameras. The video is the latest component of the district's Fighting Fentanyl campaign. The four-and-a-half-minute video shows two teenagers pulling up to a parking lot...
CBS Austin
Grinch sentenced to serve community service hours spreading holiday cheer in Kyle
The Kyle City Council reinforced the Grinch’s community service sentence Tuesday and said he is required to spread holiday cheer at an upcoming event. The Kyle Police Department arrested the Grinch on Nov. 23 after luring him to the Krug Activity Center with a fabricated Naughty or Nice List.
CBS Austin
Texas lawmakers hear testimony from law enforcement on fake temporary tags
The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is cracking down on counterfeit tags on the roads. Starting on Friday, if you buy a car in Texas, it will come with a much more complex tag to prevent criminals from making fakes. Locally, Travis County constables have been working for years to...
CBS Austin
'It's not safe': Neighbors near FM 973 say road needs safety improvements
A deadly week on FM 973. This week there have been several crashes and at least two deaths on the road, one resulting in the death of a 20-year-old woman and putting a 17-year-old girl in the hospital. Neighbors that live off of FM 973, like Garwood Williams, describe the...
CBS Austin
PODCAST: 6 months after tragedy claimed 53 lives, has another body been found?
It was 45 days after the June incident that claimed the lives of 53 immigrants, or so we thought. We speak to the head of a San Antonio non-profit who made the horrific find just feet away from where the 18-wheeler was found. And clashes between Venezuelan migrants and authorities in Juarez. Plus, the end of the capital murder trial of a border patrol agent found guilty of killing sex industry workers in Laredo.
CBS Austin
Round Rock first responders help deliver baby boy
The Round Rock Fire Department responded to a call on Monday that ended with the birth of a baby boy. A call came in reporting a woman was in labor. Crews arrived on scene and the woman gave birth within 10 minutes. The baby’s father arrived home just in time...
CBS Austin
South Austin apartment complex could potentially be sold, tenants want 'responsible owner'
AUSTIN, Texas — After more than a year-and-a-half of fighting for healthy living conditions, residents at the Rosemont at Oak Valley apartment complex in South Austin now face the property being sold. After the 2021 winter storm, many families were forced out of their homes, and some say repairs are still needed.
CBS Austin
#TBT: 'The Origins of Medicine' murals find their new home at Austin's Mexic-Arte Museum
AUSTIN, Texas — At 9 feet tall and 29 feet long each, "The Origins of Medicine" murals are hard to miss. "I'd never seen anything like them," said Sara Hickman. In the summer of 2020, Hickman walked into her doctor's office at the Medical Park Tower on West 38th Street.
CBS Austin
Leander ISD celebrates SRO appreciation week, district expresses support
AUSTIN, Texas — During an appreciation week, Leander ISD recognized and served campuses in their area. They supported citizens, administrators, staff and students with holiday cheer and encouragement. Administrators, staff and students at the Pleasant Hill Elementary, Rouse High School, Leander High School, and Glenn High School campuses reciprocated the support.
CBS Austin
Grimaldi's at Domain NORTHSIDE offers NYC pizza without leaving the city limits
Authentic down to the water they use, Grimaldi's at Domain NORTHSIDE is the closest you can get to a New York pizza without actually visiting Manhattan. Hector Godinez from Grimaldi's is here to tell us more about what sets Grimaldi's apart and how they can help you celebrate the holiday season.
