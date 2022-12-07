ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

CBS Austin

Police identify man killed in E Austin motorcycle crash Tuesday

The Austin Police Department identified a man who died in a motorcycle-vehicle crash in east Austin Tuesday. Officers responded to the crash in the 300 block of Airport Boulevard around 5:35 p.m. Police said a sedan was traveling north in the outside lane when the motorcycle, driven by 56-year-old Ernest...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD's SWAT takes two into custody during barricade situation

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin SWAT took two people into custody Thursday night after they reportedly barricaded themselves in an apartment in East Austin. APD says the call came in at 7 p.m. after officers located a suspect with several violent felony warrants inside a vehicle with another individual, so they proceeded to serve him with a warrant. Both attempted to evade police and ran through APD's vehicle containment attempt.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police searching for three men involved in 2021 aggravated robbery in N Austin

The Austin Police Department released new photos they hope will help identify three men suspected of an aggravated robbery that took place in north Austin last year. On July 17, 2021, three armed Hispanic men entered a game room in a strip mall located at 10715 North Lamar Blvd., just south of Kramer Lane. They demanded money while pointing guns at people. The men stole cash and fled the scene.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One person taken into custody after Round Rock SWAT incident

One person was taken into custody Saturday morning after a SWAT situation at a Round Rock apartment complex. The Round Rock Police SWAT team and negotiator officers responded to the barricaded subject incident at Rock 35 Apartments located at 1500 South I-35. ALSO | Kyle PD responds to reported threat...
CBS Austin

17-year-old charged with murder for fatal 6th Street shooting

A 17-year-old is facing a felony murder charged for a fatal shooting early Wednesday in Downtown Austin. It happened in the 400 block of East 6th Street, just west of I-35. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a shooting in the area at around 2 a.m. When they arrived they found 32-year-old Sheldon Polk unresponsive on the ground. He died at the scene.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police identify man killed in South Austin shooting

Police have identified the man who was killed Tuesday in a shooting in a South Austin neighborhood. It happened in the 700 block of Mankato Drive, in a neighborhood near the West Slaughter Lane and Menchaca Road intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the address at around...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

8 people injured after car crashed into restaurant

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and six have minor injuries after a car crashed into Gino's Italian Restaurant. The Round Rock police responded to the crash located at 1701 S. Mays St. The adult male driver is cooperating with law enforcement. Both departments are investigating the crash. Currently, there are no road closures, yet departments are requesting for drivers to avoid the area while emergency personnel work the scene.
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

Cedar Park PD responding to fatal crash

The Cedar Park Police Department is currently on the scene of a fatal collision. It happened Thursday afternoon in the 1900 block of West Whitestone Boulevard near the intersection of Anderson Mill Road. All eastbound traffic is being diverted into the center lane. Drivers should expect delays and avoid the...
CEDAR PARK, TX
CBS Austin

Crews rescue 6 dogs from Elgin house fire

Six dogs were rescued from a burning house in Elgin on Wednesday. North Bastrop Fire Rescue was dispatched for the confirmed structure fire and extinguished it within 10 minutes. A video posted by the department shows flames and smoke emanating from the windows of the house. When first responders entered...
ELGIN, TX
CBS Austin

Fire damages restroom at high school in South Austin

A fire damaged a restroom at a high school in South Austin. It happened Friday at Austin ISD's Crockett High School at 5601 Menchaca Road. The Austin Fire Department says the fire was small and no injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation. ALSO | Hays CISD to show...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Hays CISD to show students surveillance video of teen fentanyl overdose

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Next week, students in Hays CISD will see the real-time fentanyl overdose of a teenager captured by the district's surveillance cameras. The video is the latest component of the district's Fighting Fentanyl campaign. The four-and-a-half-minute video shows two teenagers pulling up to a parking lot...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

PODCAST: 6 months after tragedy claimed 53 lives, has another body been found?

It was 45 days after the June incident that claimed the lives of 53 immigrants, or so we thought. We speak to the head of a San Antonio non-profit who made the horrific find just feet away from where the 18-wheeler was found. And clashes between Venezuelan migrants and authorities in Juarez. Plus, the end of the capital murder trial of a border patrol agent found guilty of killing sex industry workers in Laredo.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Austin

Round Rock first responders help deliver baby boy

The Round Rock Fire Department responded to a call on Monday that ended with the birth of a baby boy. A call came in reporting a woman was in labor. Crews arrived on scene and the woman gave birth within 10 minutes. The baby’s father arrived home just in time...
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

Leander ISD celebrates SRO appreciation week, district expresses support

AUSTIN, Texas — During an appreciation week, Leander ISD recognized and served campuses in their area. They supported citizens, administrators, staff and students with holiday cheer and encouragement. Administrators, staff and students at the Pleasant Hill Elementary, Rouse High School, Leander High School, and Glenn High School campuses reciprocated the support.
AUSTIN, TX

