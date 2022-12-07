ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 39th Annual Mayor's Masked Ball Supports the United Negro College Fund

The United Negro College Fund will celebrate its 39th annual Mayor’s Masked Ball in Atlanta on December 17th at the Marriott Marquis. This premier fundraiser focuses on raising awareness of a college education's needs and benefits. The UNCF serves and contributes to historically Black colleges and universities, including students matriculating at Clark Atlanta University. This event is hosted by a diverse group of corporate sponsors, local businesses, and professional organizations. It is an evening of celebration attended by national celebrities, civic leaders, alumni, dignitaries, volunteers, and friends of the UNCF. Justine Boyd leads the efforts for the UNCF in Atlanta, and she joins us today.
ATLANTA, GA
ffnews.com

Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs Receives $3.75 Million Grant From Truist Foundation to Support Expansion Into South Georgia

Truist Foundation today announced a $3.75 million commitment to launch the Diverse, Equitable and Inclusive Small Business Capital strategy at Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs Inc. (ACE), a nonprofit and community development financial institution, that provides capital, coaching and connections to help borrowers create and grow sustainable businesses that generate jobs. This grant serves as the largest philanthropic corporate gift in ACE’s history.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta renames Buckhead park to honor former Black community

The city of Atlanta has renamed a popular Buckhead park to commemorate the Black community that lived in the area before they were driven out for redevelopment. Mayor Andre Dickens recently signed legislation to rename Frankie Allen Park off Pharr Road to Historic Bagley Park. The athletic fields, where Buckhead Baseball leagues play, will keep […] The post Atlanta renames Buckhead park to honor former Black community appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Emory Healthcare maternity nurses apparently fired because of viral TikTok

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It appears that a handful of nurses employed by Emory Healthcare in Atlanta are out of a job after a TikTok video went viral. In the video, four nurses take turns describing their various “icks” or pet peeves that come up when dealing with patients and their families.
ATLANTA, GA
osoblanco.org

Meet Atlanta Radio’s Icon, Siman Baby, What happened to him? Personal details and Net Worth details explored!

There is talk of Silas’s “Siman Babydeath.” The death of Atlanta Radio veteran Alexander, battling pancreatic cancer for the last year, has caused a stir on the internet, and listeners are curious about who Siman’s wife is. Alexander passed away after a year of fighting the disease. While Alexander was still a student at Eatonton High School in Georgia, he began his career in radio as a board operator in Eatonton. His nickname, “Siman Baby,” has been broadcast under that name on the radio stations V-103, KISS 104.1, and Magic 107.5/97.5. He co-hosted a nationally syndicated show with the rap superstar Chubb Rock from 2018 to the year before last. Siman worked in the industry for a total of 41 years, during which time he hosted shows on radio stations such as V-103, KISS 104.1, and Majic 107.5. In the calendar year 2018, he was officially acknowledged and inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame of Georgia.
ATLANTA, GA
urbanviewsrva.com

HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Spelman College renames building in honor of Spike Lee’s family. Spelman College, Atlanta, GA, has renamed its admissions office located in Packard Hall in honor of acclaimed film director Spike Lee’s grandmother Zimmie Reatha Shelton and mother Jacquelyn Shelton Lee. They graduated from Spelman in 1929 and 1954, respectively, and both lived in Packard when it was a residential hall.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Urban League of Greater Atlanta Hosts Its Centennial Celebration & Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton

The Urban League of Greater Atlanta will culminate its celebration of 102 years of service in the region with a multifaceted program tonight, Friday, December 9, featuring a concert with renowned artist Anthony Hamilton. The events will be held at the Woodruff Arts Center in Atlanta Symphony Hall and will include tributes to partnerships and […] The post Urban League of Greater Atlanta Hosts Its Centennial Celebration & Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

Fayette Senior Services announces January calendar listings

Fayette Senior Services Special Events/Programs – Community Calendar Listings. Ring in the New Year – Monday, January 2 – 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fayette Senior Services (FSS) – Peachtree City location at The Gathering Place, 203 McIntosh Trail: Ring in the new year with celebrations from around the globe! Jim Scott takes us around the world as he dives into the many traditions that cultures and countries host to bring in the New Year. Watch the skies light up as you learn about some of the most festive celebrations near and far. This program is FREE but pre-registration is required. Call 770-461-0813 or email register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title) to register. FSS members and non-members welcome. www.Fayss.org.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Bright Futures school founder accused of using racial slur

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On the west side of Atlanta, Bright Futures is a school of about 100 students known for teaching and transforming the youth. Atlanta News First toured the school three years ago when the Executive Director, Philip Ross, announced expansion plans. Now Ross finds himself in the middle of controversy.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Trae Young Reportedly Purchases $20M Mansion In Southern California

Hawks star Trae Young has really found a home in Atlanta. Since the 2018 draft, he has essentially been the face of basketball in ATL. Apparently, Young really likes Southern California as well. In a curious report from Dirt.com’s James McClain, it is revealed that the sharpshooting point guard has purchased some property in the 'Golden State.'
