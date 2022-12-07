Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membershipMargaret MinnicksDekalb County, GA
Spice Up Your Lunch With a Stop At Bangkok Cabin -- And Beware of the Heat Advisory Even on Cold DaysDeanLandKennesaw, GA
50 Most Influential Women of The Southern Crescent RegionSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The RequirementsC. HeslopGeorgia State
Jim Ellis Automotive Group founder passes away at 90
DULUTH, Ga. — The founder of an automotive group that has since grown to nearly two dozen car dealerships across metro Atlanta has died at the age of 90. Jim Ellis Jr., the founder of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group, died peacefully on Friday while surrounded by his family.
wclk.com
The 39th Annual Mayor's Masked Ball Supports the United Negro College Fund
The United Negro College Fund will celebrate its 39th annual Mayor’s Masked Ball in Atlanta on December 17th at the Marriott Marquis. This premier fundraiser focuses on raising awareness of a college education's needs and benefits. The UNCF serves and contributes to historically Black colleges and universities, including students matriculating at Clark Atlanta University. This event is hosted by a diverse group of corporate sponsors, local businesses, and professional organizations. It is an evening of celebration attended by national celebrities, civic leaders, alumni, dignitaries, volunteers, and friends of the UNCF. Justine Boyd leads the efforts for the UNCF in Atlanta, and she joins us today.
ffnews.com
Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs Receives $3.75 Million Grant From Truist Foundation to Support Expansion Into South Georgia
Truist Foundation today announced a $3.75 million commitment to launch the Diverse, Equitable and Inclusive Small Business Capital strategy at Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs Inc. (ACE), a nonprofit and community development financial institution, that provides capital, coaching and connections to help borrowers create and grow sustainable businesses that generate jobs. This grant serves as the largest philanthropic corporate gift in ACE’s history.
Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membership
Pastor Jamal BryantPhoto byMarcus Ingram/Getty Images. Pastor Jamal Bryant of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in DeKalb County, Georgia, near Lithonia. Bryant's plan is to get more members into his megachurch. He is launching a business to teach Black men to grow and sell weed.
Atlanta renames Buckhead park to honor former Black community
The city of Atlanta has renamed a popular Buckhead park to commemorate the Black community that lived in the area before they were driven out for redevelopment. Mayor Andre Dickens recently signed legislation to rename Frankie Allen Park off Pharr Road to Historic Bagley Park. The athletic fields, where Buckhead Baseball leagues play, will keep […] The post Atlanta renames Buckhead park to honor former Black community appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Emory Healthcare maternity nurses apparently fired because of viral TikTok
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It appears that a handful of nurses employed by Emory Healthcare in Atlanta are out of a job after a TikTok video went viral. In the video, four nurses take turns describing their various “icks” or pet peeves that come up when dealing with patients and their families.
osoblanco.org
Meet Atlanta Radio’s Icon, Siman Baby, What happened to him? Personal details and Net Worth details explored!
There is talk of Silas’s “Siman Babydeath.” The death of Atlanta Radio veteran Alexander, battling pancreatic cancer for the last year, has caused a stir on the internet, and listeners are curious about who Siman’s wife is. Alexander passed away after a year of fighting the disease. While Alexander was still a student at Eatonton High School in Georgia, he began his career in radio as a board operator in Eatonton. His nickname, “Siman Baby,” has been broadcast under that name on the radio stations V-103, KISS 104.1, and Magic 107.5/97.5. He co-hosted a nationally syndicated show with the rap superstar Chubb Rock from 2018 to the year before last. Siman worked in the industry for a total of 41 years, during which time he hosted shows on radio stations such as V-103, KISS 104.1, and Majic 107.5. In the calendar year 2018, he was officially acknowledged and inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame of Georgia.
Resignations, new chair amid shakeup on MARTA board
MARTA will begin the new year with a substantial shakeup of its appointed leadership.
Hundreds Gather to Recognize Former Atlanta City Councilman and WAOK Host Derrick Boazman
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The Requirements
Several states are issuing payments to residents, one of which is Georgia. The one-time bonus is between $500 to $1,500. But recipients will have to meet the criteria to get the cash. Are you someone who will see the extra funds in December?
urbanviewsrva.com
HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Spelman College renames building in honor of Spike Lee’s family. Spelman College, Atlanta, GA, has renamed its admissions office located in Packard Hall in honor of acclaimed film director Spike Lee’s grandmother Zimmie Reatha Shelton and mother Jacquelyn Shelton Lee. They graduated from Spelman in 1929 and 1954, respectively, and both lived in Packard when it was a residential hall.
Urban League of Greater Atlanta Hosts Its Centennial Celebration & Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton
The Urban League of Greater Atlanta will culminate its celebration of 102 years of service in the region with a multifaceted program tonight, Friday, December 9, featuring a concert with renowned artist Anthony Hamilton. The events will be held at the Woodruff Arts Center in Atlanta Symphony Hall and will include tributes to partnerships and […] The post Urban League of Greater Atlanta Hosts Its Centennial Celebration & Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Georgia Today: Final runoff numbers, teens arrested in Thanksgiving shooting; Ludacris gifts shoes
LISTEN: On the Thursday Dec. 8 edition of Georgia Today: A look at the final numbers from the runoff election, two teens arrested for a Thanksgiving shooting, and rapper Ludacris teams with Mercedes-Benz to gift shoes to schoolchildren. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB...
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb Schools turns to parents to help pick the next district superintendent
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday, dozens of DeKalb County parents huddled at cafeteria tables as the school board called on parents to help them select the district’s next superintendent. “It’s not the best school system,” said Tiffany Duncan, who has two kids in high school in...
atlantanewsfirst.com
A ‘Forgotten History’ Marker honors Marietta home of black community leaders
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society, Inc. joined members of the Carter family and community leaders, including Marietta Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin, to dedicate a historic marker at the Carter Family House. The Cole Street house is significant in that it is among...
The Citizen Online
Fayette Senior Services announces January calendar listings
Fayette Senior Services Special Events/Programs – Community Calendar Listings. Ring in the New Year – Monday, January 2 – 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fayette Senior Services (FSS) – Peachtree City location at The Gathering Place, 203 McIntosh Trail: Ring in the new year with celebrations from around the globe! Jim Scott takes us around the world as he dives into the many traditions that cultures and countries host to bring in the New Year. Watch the skies light up as you learn about some of the most festive celebrations near and far. This program is FREE but pre-registration is required. Call 770-461-0813 or email register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title) to register. FSS members and non-members welcome. www.Fayss.org.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Bright Futures school founder accused of using racial slur
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On the west side of Atlanta, Bright Futures is a school of about 100 students known for teaching and transforming the youth. Atlanta News First toured the school three years ago when the Executive Director, Philip Ross, announced expansion plans. Now Ross finds himself in the middle of controversy.
LL Cool J, Bobby Brown, others get special awards at Urban One Honors (photos)
ATLANTA — LL Cool J, a towering pillar of hip-hop music and culture who has cranked out classic club cuts and anthems since the late 1980s, received a special award at the 5th annual Urban One Honors. The elegant soiree, which was hosted by singer Tank, will air on...
‘Get closer to your kids’: Family, friends remember slain 12-year-old
Family, friends and community members wearing red, white and black sat at a solemn gathering Saturday as they faced a br...
Yardbarker
Trae Young Reportedly Purchases $20M Mansion In Southern California
Hawks star Trae Young has really found a home in Atlanta. Since the 2018 draft, he has essentially been the face of basketball in ATL. Apparently, Young really likes Southern California as well. In a curious report from Dirt.com’s James McClain, it is revealed that the sharpshooting point guard has purchased some property in the 'Golden State.'
