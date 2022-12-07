ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Student found with handgun at San Angelo's Lone Star Middle School

By Rosanna Fraire, San Angelo Standard-Times
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i63WU_0jayMQ0y00

No injuries were reported, but a student was arrested after officials say the student was found with a handgun at San Angelo's Lone Star Middle School on Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from San Angelo Independent School District.

"San Angelo ISD and Lone Star Middle School received a report of a student having a handgun on campus," the release stated. "Immediately campus leaders and district administrators began an investigation in conjunction with the San Angelo Police Department, searched the individual and campus, located and confiscated the handgun and the student is in custody."

The police department released a statement at 2:53 p.m. that they were investigating a potential threat at the school.

"SAISD, by law, is not at liberty to publicly disclose the names of students or disciplinary actions taken," SAISD stated. "Student reports will be kept confidential."

The district said a resource officer is assigned to the campus to provide additional safety and security.

"We take all matters of this nature seriously and will follow procedures outlined in our Student Code of Conduct," according to the release. "The safety of our students is our first priority. We encourage everyone to report threats of any kind to a district or school official, local law enforcement, or report the concern on our district StayAlert link on the SAISD website. "

Comments / 4

Marie Ramirez
2d ago

Really!!! Rebellious kids,, some kids make wrong decisions in life there no such thing as Bad kids it's just their choices they make in life, any human being in general that was a close one, I Wander what procedure will they come up with so this time the kid won't make it All the way in Campus what happened to safety for our kids lives ?

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Evading Arrest, DWI & Prison Holdovers Top Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – 22 individuals were booked into the Tom Green County Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Felony Bail Jumping, DWIs and two prison inmates being held for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. San Angelo Police early Friday morning arrested 37-year-old...
SAN ANGELO, TX
virtualbx.com

New Bell Tower – Angelo State University

Work includes the construction of a new bell tower, approximately 8,244 sf, and associated site work. Building structure shall utilize the slab-on-grade with piers; steel frame structure and roof; metal framed walls with brick and cast stone, steel bar grating for maintenance decks and aluminum access ladders. Decorative metal structural/ceiling elements. Building façade is to be ASU Blend to match chapel with cast stone trim accents; standing seam metal roof to match chapel. Bell tower to include digital carillon bell system. Exterior light system similar to Centennial Village tower; bell tower to have interior lights and 120V Power distribution.
SAN ANGELO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: December 9, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Remains Found in Kimble Co. Are from a Missing San Angelo Man

SAN ANGELO, TX – After months of investigation, the San Angelo Police Department has released an official statement on the missing San Angelo man who's body was found off I-10 in Junction. As previously reported, on Aug. 25, the San Angelo Police Department issued a missing persons notice for...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Evading Police & Violent Burglary Arrests Top Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – 14 individuals were booked into the Tom Green County Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including one for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony and one for evading arrest with a vehicle or watercraft. 39-year-old Daniel Flores...
SAN ANGELO, TX
ESPN 960 San Angelo

Five Christmas Events in San Angelo This Weekend

If you're looking for Christmas events and activities, check out five that I have listed here and are all happening this weekend!!. The San Angelo “Christmas Tour of Lights" which features Christmas lights and Christmas themes in a 2.5 mile drive along the Concho River downtown continues through December 31st. The tour features over three million lights and is open from 6 - 10 pm Sundays through Thursdays and 6 p.m. until midnight Fridays and Saturdays. Cars enter at S. Bryant Blvd. and 1st Street. For more information, visit conchochristmascelebration.com.
SAN ANGELO, TX
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, and opinion for San Angelo, Tom Green County and the Concho Valley from the San Angelo Standard-Times.

 http://gosanangelo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy