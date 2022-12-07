ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsford, MI

Janzen House accepting donations for “Christmas Socks”

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. homeless shelter is getting ready for Christmas. The Janzen House is requesting community support in helping build “Christmas Socks” for its residents. This is the seventh year the home will assemble gift bags of small, fun, and practical items that will be distributed to its residents on Christmas morning. The home is looking for items you’d like in your stocking such as candy, jerky, soap, and socks.
Marquette club seeks volunteers for annual dinner

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the holiday season right around the corner events like the Marquette Kiwanis Christmas Eve dinner will need volunteers. In 16 days, hundreds of meals will be prepared for the Kiwanis Christmas Eve dinner. It’s for people who may be alone for the holiday. The...
Marquette residents shop for holidays at annual event

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette Township mall got into the holiday spirit with dozens of vendors on Saturday. The Westwood Mall held the second annual Christmas Market. From books to clothing, there was plenty to shop around for. Even Santa was at the mall with carolers taking pictures with children.
2 Marquette County parks receive improvement grant

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Two parks in Marquette County are going to see some much needed improvements thanks to a federal grant. The Tourist Park Trail in Marquette is one of the projects in line for a federal grant. The trail is expecting $250,000. “We applied through the DNR...
166,000 pounds of food raised for TV6 Canathon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2022 TV6 Canathon wrapped up Thursday and we’re looking through preliminary numbers on how much has been raised. This year, communities across Upper Michigan came together to raise 166,000 pounds of food. This was the first year as TV6 Canathon Coordinator for TV6 Creative...
Negaunee turned into ‘Tinseltown’ for the weekend

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Negaunee rang in the holiday season with its annual parade. The area was transformed into “Tinseltown” on Saturday with a variety of activities. Santa made his way down Iron St. in the Christmas parade. The event also included wine tastings, cookie decorating and pop-up shops.
Wilson Creek Cafe hosting Christmas event Sunday

POWERS, Mich. (WLUC) - On Sunday, December 11, the Wilson Creek Cafe in Powers will be hosting a Christmas event. Bring the kids to come meet Santa and take them on a horse drawn wagon ride that will be provided by VanElsacker Farms. Sloppy Joes, hot coco and hot apple...
Nashville artists perform for Marquette GLRC

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Songs spreading words of encouragement and hope rang out Thursday at Marquette’s Messiah Lutheran Church. That’s where Great Lakes Recovery Center (GLRC) held a fundraiser for community recovery. Grammy-nominated musician Mary Gauthier performed with Jaime Harris. Donations were accepted at the door and money...
The Lakeview Chorus performs Christmas carols on Upper Michigan Today

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today is feeling the holiday spirit at Lakeview Elementary School in Negaunee. It kicked off its holiday music series with the Lakeview Chorus. But first... stories of the day. The TV6 Canathon is wrapping up tonight on TV6 at 7:00 p.m. and will feature...
Downtown Negaunee to transform into Tinseltown this weekend

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Negaunee will transform into Tinseltown this weekend. The annual holiday celebration will feature a Christmas parade where Santa will make his way down Iron Street to the band shell. He’ll light the Negaunee Christmas tree then pose for pictures and ask kids what they want for Christmas. Tinseltown will also feature events like the VFW wine tasting, a cookie decorating station, and pop-up shops.
Proposal 3 recount held in Marquette Township

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside the Marquette Township Hall Friday, election officials recounted November ballots from precincts out of Houghton, Dickinson, and Marquette counties. This was after the Election Integrity Fund and Force filed for a partial recount of votes on Proposal 3 in those counties. In a statement to...
Marquette DDA holds holiday parade and tree lighting ceremony

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Marquette got into the holiday spirit on Thursday night with a parade and tree lighting ceremony. Holiday characters such as the Grinch, Elsa from the Disney movie Frozen and Santa Claus himself all took part in the parade downtown. The parade ended at the Marquette Commons. That is where Santa Claus led the countdown for a tree lighting before meeting kids and their families.
City of Ishpeming welcomes new mayor

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Ishpeming has a new mayor. Lindsay Bean served as Ishpeming’s mayor for the past two years. At the Ishpeming City Council Meeting on Wednesday, Bean passed the gavel on to Jason Chapman. Chapman is an Ishpeming native who has experience in government,...
14 days of sales to start at Amelia’s in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 14 Days of Christmas Sales at Amelia’s Craft Market & Boutique in Marquette will begin Saturday, Dec. 10. To open those sales, the Grinch will be at the shop from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. taking pictures with visitors. Customers can expect hot chocolate...
9 apply for open Marquette City Commission seat

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission has nine people to consider for its open seat. The seat is open because Commissioner Jenn Hill was elected to the state House last month. According to Marquette City Clerk Kyle Whitney, the following people submitted applications for appointment to the Marquette...
Holiday Sip & Shop brings shoppers to downtown Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A new event encouraged shoppers to head to downtown Escanaba on Thursday evening. It’s called the Holiday Sip and Shop. Nearly 20 downtown businesses participated, offering store-wide discounts, specials and special holiday drinks for free. Organizers said it’s a great way to support local businesses...
