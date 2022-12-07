ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NBC Sports

49ers' Bosa questionable to face Brady, Bucs in Week 14 matchup

SANTA CLARA -- The frontrunner for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year is questionable to face, perhaps, the greatest player in league history. The 49ers on Friday listed defensive end Nick Bosa as questionable for the team's Week 14 game at Levi's Stadium against seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
TAMPA, FL
Sun Post

Trio of talented scorers set to lead Cooper girls hoops in 2022-23

The Cooper Hawks girls basketball team struggled in their 2021-22 campaign. They finished 6-19, including an 11-game losing streak in the middle of the season. Cooper fell to St. Louis Park in the Section 6AAAA quarterfinals. While the Hawks lose their leading scorer in Josephine Igherighe (12.9 PPG), they still return plenty of production to improve upon last year's record. The backcourt duo of senior Bre Frazier and junior Somah...
LUBBOCK, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets Thursday report: As flu bug starts to wear off, just about all looking good while Micheal Clemons remains out

The flu bug caused four players to miss practice on Wednesday for the New York Jets. Three of those players returned to practice Thursday. Corey Davis, George Fant and DJ Reed all were listed as limited participants Thursday, but an upgrade nonetheless from Wednesday and they are trending in the right direction for Sunday against the Bills.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Titans CB Caleb Farley (back) out for season

Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley underwent surgery involving his herniated disk and will miss the rest of the season, multiple outlets reported. Farley, the team's first-round pick in 2021, had a microdisectomy on Thursday, ESPN reported. That procedure is performed when a herniated disk in the spine puts pressure on a nerve root.
NASHVILLE, TN

