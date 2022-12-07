Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
The 49ers List Nick Bosa as Questionable for Sunday's Game against the Bucs
Sounds like Bosa has a legitimate hamstring pull.
NBC Sports
49ers' Bosa questionable to face Brady, Bucs in Week 14 matchup
SANTA CLARA -- The frontrunner for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year is questionable to face, perhaps, the greatest player in league history. The 49ers on Friday listed defensive end Nick Bosa as questionable for the team's Week 14 game at Levi's Stadium against seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Bills' Sean McDermott Reveals What's Been 'Stressed' for Jets
The Buffalo Bills need to forget where they went wrong in order to make things right on Sunday against the New York Jets.
Five Storylines for Eagles-Giants Round One
From Jalen Hurts to the pass rush, here are some things to keep an eye on with 11-1 Eagles in Week 14
Trio of talented scorers set to lead Cooper girls hoops in 2022-23
The Cooper Hawks girls basketball team struggled in their 2021-22 campaign. They finished 6-19, including an 11-game losing streak in the middle of the season. Cooper fell to St. Louis Park in the Section 6AAAA quarterfinals. While the Hawks lose their leading scorer in Josephine Igherighe (12.9 PPG), they still return plenty of production to improve upon last year's record. The backcourt duo of senior Bre Frazier and junior Somah...
Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Has Stern Message For Teammates: `We Ain't That Good'
After loss to San Antonio Spurs, Haslem tells team it isn't good enough to play well half the time
Jets Thursday report: As flu bug starts to wear off, just about all looking good while Micheal Clemons remains out
The flu bug caused four players to miss practice on Wednesday for the New York Jets. Three of those players returned to practice Thursday. Corey Davis, George Fant and DJ Reed all were listed as limited participants Thursday, but an upgrade nonetheless from Wednesday and they are trending in the right direction for Sunday against the Bills.
Yardbarker
Titans CB Caleb Farley (back) out for season
Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley underwent surgery involving his herniated disk and will miss the rest of the season, multiple outlets reported. Farley, the team's first-round pick in 2021, had a microdisectomy on Thursday, ESPN reported. That procedure is performed when a herniated disk in the spine puts pressure on a nerve root.
