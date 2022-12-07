Shooting leaves man dead, woman hurt at 79th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue

Two people shot on CTA bus at 79th and Cottage Grove 01:19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was killed in a shooting in East Chatham Wednesday afternoon, while a woman getting off a CTA bus was also struck.

Around 3:30 p.m., the 38-year-old man was walking north on Cottage Grove Avenue just south of 79th Street when he got into a quarrel with another man.

The second man took a gun out of his jacket and shot the first, who was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died. He had been shot in the head, police said.

A 21-year-old woman was also shot while getting off a Chicago Transit Authority bus. She was struck in the hand and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition.

Video from the scene showed the No. 4 Cottage Grove bus was struck by gunfire. Bullet holes were seen in two shattered windows in the back of the bus.

The bus was seen surrounded by crime scene tape in front of Happy Food & Liquor, 7901 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Police were interviewing witnesses late Wednesday afternoon. Traffic was blocked at the scene while police investigated.