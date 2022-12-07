ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Shooting leaves man dead, woman hurt at 79th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue

By Marybel Gonzalez
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HUpWu_0jayLFW000

Two people shot on CTA bus at 79th and Cottage Grove 01:19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was killed in a shooting in East Chatham Wednesday afternoon, while a woman getting off a CTA bus was also struck.

Around 3:30 p.m., the 38-year-old man was walking north on Cottage Grove Avenue just south of 79th Street when he got into a quarrel with another man.

The second man took a gun out of his jacket and shot the first, who was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died. He had been shot in the head, police said.

A 21-year-old woman was also shot while getting off a Chicago Transit Authority bus. She was struck in the hand and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jDYgA_0jayLFW000
Two people shot near 79th and Cottage Grove, one while getting off bus 00:21

Video from the scene showed the No. 4 Cottage Grove bus was struck by gunfire. Bullet holes were seen in two shattered windows in the back of the bus.

The bus was seen surrounded by crime scene tape in front of Happy Food & Liquor, 7901 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Police were interviewing witnesses late Wednesday afternoon. Traffic was blocked at the scene while police investigated.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Shooting during quarrel leaves man wounded on CTA bus in Avalon Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot during a quarrel on a Chicago Transit Authority bus in the Avalon Park neighborhood Wednesday.At 8:43 p.m., a 40-year-old man was on an eastbound 79th Street bus near Kimbark Avenue when two other men got on.The victim got into a quarrel with the two men, and one of them pulled a gun and shot him, police said.The victim was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the right leg and buttocks.Video showed the man being taken off the bus on a stretcher.No one was in custody Wednesday night, and no one else was injured. Area Two detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago man charged with shooting at another driver on I-94

CHICAGO - A 27-year-old Chicago man was arrested and charged after allegedly opening fire on another vehicle on Interstate 94. On December 11, around 10:38 p.m., state troopers responded to a reported expressway shooting on southbound I-94 near 29th Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police seek man who chased, grabbed woman in the Loop, tried to attack another

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning of a man stalking and attacking women in the Loop.Police released a surveillance image of the man, who twice tried to touch women in the early morning hours of Oct. 29.The first time, he tried to touch a woman near Wabash Avenue and Washington Street. She was able to dodge and block the man.Moments later, he approached a woman on Lake Street, chased her into the street, and touched her inappropriately, before running west down Lake Street.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Crew charged in string of 4 armed robberies; suspected in dozens more

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four men have been charged in a string of four armed robberies Monday morning on the North and Northwest sides, and police believe the crew is responsible for dozens of other similar robberies.Dashun McGraw, 19, Marquise Green, 20, Marcus Carter, 20, and Marchelo Hicks, 21, all are charged with four counts of armed robbery, four counts of aggravated armed robbery, and four counts of robbery, according to Chicago Police Supt. David Brown. Carter, Hicks, and Green also are charged with one count each of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.Brown said the four are responsible for four...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman shoots robbery victim who tried to drive away on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot several times while trying to drive away from a robbery Monday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The 40-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle with the engine running around 9 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Harper Avenue when two gunmen walked up and demanded his belongings, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight while walking dog in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An armed robbery was over in a matter of seconds, but the mental scars could last a lifetime.Chicago Police Wednesday evening were looking for a man who robbed a woman at gunpoint in broad daylight in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. CBS 2's Marybel González spoke with neighbors about the terrifying ordeal.This was not the first violent incident residents of the area have witnessed this year. Just feet away from where the Diana DeJacimo was robbed while walking her dog in the 1300 block of West Webster Avenue Wednesday morning, someone else was nearly killed during a separate...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Boy, 14, grazed in leg by bullet in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy is recovering at Roseland Hospital after someone shot at him.Police say the teen was on the sidewalk near 105th and LaSalle around 7 p.m. Tuesday night. He suffered a graze wound to his leg and is in good condition.Police did not give a description of the shooter.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 22, shot multiple times on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded Wednesday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The 22-year-old was outside around 10:36 a.m. in the 4900 block of West Ferdinand Street when a gunman walked up and started shooting, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the chest, back and upper...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 28, critically wounded in West Pullman shooting

CHICAGO - Gunfire struck and critically wounded a man early Tuesday in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood. The 28-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and back around 1 a.m. in the 11800 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to police. He was dropped off at Mercy Hospital before being transferred...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Victim of Humboldt Park shooting flees to nearby Aldi

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A shooting in Humboldt Park led to a chaotic scene in a strip mall parking lot on Tuesday.Police said the victim ran to a nearby Aldi after he was attacked a few blocks away.Around 1:15 p.m., a 19-year-old man was driving near Sawyer Avenue and Huron Street, when someone started shooting, causing a graze wound to his left arm, according to police.He victim then drove to the strip mall at Chicago and Kedzie avenues, and ran into the Aldi for help.Minh Hoang, who works in the nail salon next door, was standing outside when he heard two...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person shot dead in South Chicago

CHICAGO - A person was fatally shot Monday night in the South Chicago neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was outside just before midnight when he was shot at in the 8400 block of South Burley Avenue, according to police. He suffered a gunshot wound to the body and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man threatened to shoot woman while robbing her on CTA

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of robbing a woman on the CTA and threatening to shoot her if she didn't comply. The incident occurred on a Green Line train that was traveling westbound from Morgan to Ashland, police said. The suspect...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Portage Park mass shooting suspect held without bail

CHICAGO (CBS) – A judge ruled that the man charged with murdering three people and critically wounding another in the mass shooting outside of a party in Portage Park over the weekend would be held without bail.Samuel Parsons-Salas, 32, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of kidnapping related to the early Sunday shooting.Police said he admitted to the shootings and apologized for killing one of the victims who was hiding behind a car.In court on Wednesday, prosecutors said the incident started at around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday when someone hit...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two men shot in Back of the Yards restaurant, both in serious condition

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, leaving two men injured as they waited for food at a short-order restaurant. It happened at Super Star & Gyros, at 1159 W. 47th St. near Racine Avenue, around 3:45 p.m. Police said two men, ages 24 and 25, were waiting for their food at the restasurant when someone started shooting and they were hit by gunfire. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported there were more than 30 shell casings found on the scene. At least two dozen shots were fired into Super Star & Gyros.Owner Alvaro...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago family wants to know who killed Joslyn Nicole Shaw

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Months after losing their beloved sister in a shooting, a South Side family is making a new plea for help. They're turning to the public in hopes of finding someone, somewhere who could turn over new information and help catch her killer. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos has this story you'll see Only on 2."I probably cried myself to sleep that whole day. It's still in my head."Aja Walker recounts the day her sister Joslyn Nicole Shaw was murdered in cold blood, the victim of a gruesome shooting right outside her home back on October 15 in the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Person of interest questioned in mass shooting that killed three in Portage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police were questioning of interest Monday afternoon in a mass shooting at that left three people dead and a third critically wounded on the Northwest Side over the weekend.The shooting happened around 2:26 a.m. Sunday at the Vera Lounge, at 3235 N. Central Avenue off School Street in Portage Park.Family and friends of 25-year-old Maria Vera gathered for her birthday celebration inside the lounge. Police said an argument inside the bar turned into a fight that spilled outside in the street – and that was when a man fired shots and fled in a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle.  Ricky Vera, 50, whose brother owns the bar, was shot in the head and chest and was pronounced dead on the scene.  His daughter, Maria Vera, was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head, and was listed in critical condition.  Two of Maria's friends – Mario Pozuelos, 26, of Franklin Park, and Mercedes Tavares, 24, of Chicago Heights – were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Both were pronounced dead.  It's not clear what started the fight that led to the shooting.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Straw purchaser of gun used to kill CPD officer Ella French sentenced to 30 months

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man charged with making the straw purchase of the gun used to kill Chicago police officer Ella French was sentenced on Wednesday to 30 months behind bars and another three years of supervised release.Jamel Danzy pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit federal firearm offenses. For part of the supervised release, Danzy cannot own or buy firearms and can't leave the district he will live in after his prison sentence is completed.The courtroom was packed with Chicago Police officers as Danzy learned his fate, half of the maximum 5-year sentence he could have received.French's mom spoke at Danzy's...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Parents, teachers meet to discuss safety at Morton West after gun found

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Teacher and parents on the far west side are coming together to talk about safety, after a scary moment on campus led to a confrontation with parents. It all started when a gun was found at Morton West High School on Friday. Then, upset parents were heard yelling about the lack of metal detectors.Wednesday night's safety meeting will include the Berwyn Police Department. The student who had the gun did not make any known threats.
BERWYN, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
135K+
Followers
30K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy