ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Take These Steps to Go From Renter to Homeowner

By Brian O'Connell
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L27na_0jayKRgR00

It’s no wonder younger Americans, many of them with good jobs and good incomes, feel the deck is stacked against them when it comes to home ownership.

Consider the average age of a U.S. homeowner is 46 – that’s up by 21.3% since 2001. Or that the average U.S. home down payment for a middle-class home is $63,000 in 2022 – up from $52,800 in 2021.

The economic environment surrounding home ownership is about the worst, if not the worst, in U.S. history.

“Gone are the days when a young couple can purchase their first home with an entry-level salary, and even further gone are the days when a one-income household could purchase a home,” said AXIA Partners Brandon Fugal. “Affordability is the primary reason younger people are struggling to buy a home, even though a large percentage of them would like to do so. Home prices have risen astronomically in the United States while the average wage has remained stagnant.”

Another primary reason that younger Americans can’t buy a home right now is geography-based.

“For younger Americans, certainly the older millennials that are making high-income jobs in San Francisco or New York City, the price of home ownership has become basically impossible,” said Rastegar Property Company chief executive officer Ari Rastegar.

Turning From Renter to Owner

Younger would-be homeowners have an uphill climb to buying a new home, but it’s not insurmountable. Take these tactics to the homebuying experience and get on the fastest path to home ownership.

Know the “dollar realities” involved in buying a home right now. Dollar-wise, there’s way more to saving for a home than you might think.

You aren’t just saving up for a new home deposit, you’re saving up for an emergency fund, any repairs that need to be done, bills and utilities, taxes, and other big expenses, “ said Top Dollar blog founder Josh Dudick.

Making that initial step toward becoming a homeowner is going to be costly, and whatever your circumstances are, young buyers need to make a lifestyle change in order to save money.

“Whether this is little changes like going out to eat less, shopping at a different grocery store, or big changes like cycling to work each day, or not buying Christmas presents this year, you need a reality check when approaching home ownership,” Dudick said.

Think like an investor. Millennials and first-time homebuyers can get their foot in the real estate door by beginning to think like a Wall Street investor.

“Buyers need to shift their thinking when it comes to jumping into a “forever home” purchase that checks all twenty must-have boxes of their list,” said PunchList USA CEO Min Alexander.

Instead, prioritize current capabilities and what their bank account can handle in order to get into the market.”

“By investing in more low-maintenance properties such as condos or smaller, short-term properties, first-time homebuyers not only can safely enter the booming real estate market sooner, while also avoiding the money-pits and costly work most dream homes require,” Alexander said.

Emphasize affordability. Increasing one’s ability to afford a new home can happen in myriad ways.

“Focus on saving more money for your home down payment to offset the cost of your mortgage and monthly fee,” said Better Mortgage head of real estate Nick Taylor. “Also, taking advantage of newer mortgage products like 10-year adjustable-rate mortgages that lower your interest rate for a 10-year period, which allows you to increase your sale price.”

Additionally, consider purchasing homes that have a lower cost-per-square-foot (most often fixer-uppers) that can be renovated to a higher home value. “Think about having a live-in tenant to offset your monthly mortgage or considering fractional ownership with you and a relative or investor,” Taylor added.

Comments / 1

Related
R.A. Heim

Payment of up to $650 coming to homeowners and renters

money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you live in Pennsylvania, here's some good news for more than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities. Some individuals have already started money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Lowe's Announces Sweeping Changes in December

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsStimulus Checks: Mark These Dates on Your Calendar Now Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. It's...
CNET

Social Security Payments for December: When Will Your Money Arrive?

December Social Security payments are getting disbursed soon and will be the final checks before you see your increased benefit amount, which starts in January 2023. For SSI recipients, you'll get your first increase in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.)
New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
William Davis

$750 Million Worth of Weed and Nowhere to Sell, NY Cannabis Farmers in a Bind

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The launch of the cannabis market in New York should be nearing its conclusion by practically all measures. More than 200 farms received growing permits from the state in the spring, and since then, farmers have planted seeds, cared for rows of plants throughout summer, and have only now finished harvesting. Now that it's ready to be sold at dispensaries, hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana worth hundreds of millions of dollars is available.
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
142K+
Followers
90K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy