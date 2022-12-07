ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland Symphony invites concert-goers 'Home for the Holidays'

By Shirley McMarlin
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra will continue its long-running tradition of going “Home for the Holidays,” with the annual concert set for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.

But there are new elements in the mix this year.

As usual, the All-Star Choir of Westmoreland County will perform, but student singers from area high schools will be joined for the first time by members of the Pitt-Greensburg Chorale.

And instead of featuring a Pittsburgh Opera soloist, a member of the chorale will be in the spotlight.

The changes were made both from necessity and a desire to spice up the program, while still retaining its best-loved elements, said WSO Executive Director Natalie Kasievich.

“Since covid, with school choirs not rehearsing, and with masking and vaccination (requirements), it’s been harder to get a full choir, so we reached out to Pitt-Greensburg,” she said.

It’s a great opportunity for the college musicians, said chorale director Christopher Bartley, a symphony board member and music director and instructor of music at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.

“I think the symphony programmed a little more ambitiously and delightfully this year,” he said. “They gave us a lot to do, and it’s really exciting to be featured and to feel like a real partner with them.”

The combined choir will be more than 40 voices strong, with participants from Belle Vernon Area, Derry, Franklin Regional, Greater Latrobe, Hempfield Area, Kiski Area and Norwin high schools joining the college students.

“I love hearing the great Pittsburgh Opera singers, but to do something that is of us and for us is really special,” Bartley said. “What I love about this performance, and ‘Home for the Holidays,’ is that it is of Westmoreland County – it is our symphony, it is our singers. I’m very proud it’s now including my choir.”

The choral segment of the program will lead off with composer John William’s “Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas,” one of three songs in a suite from the movie, “Home Alone.”

“It’s a really electrifying opening. It’s big, it moves, and it’s a lot of fun,” Bartley said.

The choir’s a capella version of “Carol of the Bells” will be “just a subtle nod to Ukraine, as its composer (Mykola Leontovych) is Ukrainian,” Bartley said.

Featured soloist

Pitt-Greensburg freshman soprano Mariella Slatter was selected by audition to be the featured soloist on “O Holy Night.”

“She’s an international student from England, a wonderful singer, a wonderful presence in our choir and a great student musician,” Bartley said.

Slatter is from the university town of Cambridge and transferred to Pitt-Greensburg from the main Oakland campus.

“I chose Pitt-Oakland because it was close to my grandparents that live in the U.S. and Pitt carries the degree that I want to do,” Slatter said. “I am hoping to do a double major in geology and music, with the focus in music being around composition and conducting.”

Slatter’s performing experience at home included the Pembroke Girls College choir, with which she recorded two albums and served as head chorister, a position that offered opportunities to rehearse and conduct the ensemble.

About auditioning for the solo, she said, “When there is an opportunity in music, the best thing that I can do is to try for it. I was happy to be chosen for such a large role, however, there was the usual pressure and nervousness about being able to do the job well.”

Slatter and Bartley’s other students also have been hard at work, rehearsing the “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s “Messiah,” a staple of the WSO holiday program.

“Some of my singers and the high school students have sung it before, but many have not,” Bartley said. “Some of them have said, ‘Oh, I finally get to learn the ‘Hallelujah Chorus,’ and they’re very excited.

“I asked at rehearsal for how many it’s their first ‘Hallelujah Chorus,’ and a number of hands went up,” he said. “Our accompanist, Tim Heavner, who works with the Mendelssohn Choir, without missing a beat, said, ‘It won’t be your last.’”

WSO Artistic Director Daniel Meyer invited Andres Franco to conduct the orchestra.

“Daniel is not conducting our concert, because he will be conducting the Pittsburgh Symphony Holiday Pops,” Kasievich said.

A native of Colombia, Franco is a former Pittsburgh Symphony resident conductor. He has served as resident conductor of the Fort Worth Symphony and music director of the Kansas City Philharmonia.

Currently executive director of City of Asylum in Pittsburgh, Franco has been a guest conductor for symphonies in Europe and South America and in the United States with the Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Omaha and St. Louis symphonies.

“We’ll close with a sing-along,” Kasievich said. “Everyone is invited to raise our voices together as we celebrate. It’s the perfect kick-off to the holiday week and will definitely get everyone walking out of the theater full of the festive spirit.”

Tickets for “Home for the Holidays” start at $18. To reserve, call 724-837-1850 or visit westmorelandsymphony.org.

