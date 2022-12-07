ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana sues TikTok for 'misleading' consumers on data protections, mature content

By Johnny Magdaleno, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aGFIB_0jayJzSo00

Indiana has sued the popular social media platform TikTok over allegations it fails to protect children from mature content, and that it deceived users about the Chinese government's ability to access their data.

The two lawsuits, filed Wednesday in Allen County court, mark the first time a state has sued the platform, according to the New York Times .

“The TikTok app is a malicious and menacing threat unleashed on unsuspecting Indiana consumers by a Chinese company that knows full well the harms it inflicts on users,” Indiana Attorney General Rokita said in a prepared statement. “With this pair of lawsuits, we hope to force TikTok to stop its false, deceptive and misleading practices, which violate Indiana law.”

IndyStar has asked ByteDance, TikTok's Beijing-based parent company, to respond to the lawsuits. Both TikTok and ByteDance are listed as defendants. The lawsuits list TikTok's headquarters in California.

Politics: Indiana AG Todd Rokita sues Google over 'deceptive' location tracking practices

One of the lawsuits claims that data TikTok collects on users in Indiana can be accessed by "individuals and entities subject to Chinese law and China’s oppressive regime, including but not limited to laws requiring cooperation with China’s national intelligence institutions and cybersecurity regulators." Yet the company tells users their data is protected by "comprehensive company protocols and practices," according to the suit.

The other lawsuit says the platform has a 12-plus age rating in the Apple App Store and a teen rating in the Google Play Store, yet TikTok has an algorithm in place that "force-feeds" inappropriate content to children. That content still filters through to users even if they've turned on "Restricted Mode," which is supposed to limit mature content, according to the lawsuit. "The resulting harm to young people, and society writ large, has been devastating," the complaint reads.

Rokita's office is asking for the court to force TikTok to pay $5,000 in penalties for every violation of the state's Deceptive Consumer Sales Act, among other fees. It's also asking the court to bar the company from "continuing to make misrepresentations" about the security of Indiana consumer data, and about the app's "Restricted Mode."

Politics AG Todd Rokita investigating big tech over what he says is conservative 'censorship'

Last year, TikTok executive Michael Beckerman, who leads the company's public policy work for the Americas, testified in front of Congress that the company does not share user data with the Chinese government, according to Reuters .

Call IndyStar courts reporter Johnny Magdaleno at 317-273-3188 or email him at jmagdaleno@indystar.com . Follow him on Twitter @IndyStarJohnny

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana sues TikTok for 'misleading' consumers on data protections, mature content

Comments / 12

BBurns1213
3d ago

I know how Tik Tok works & uses my information and so do my children. if parents don't know then they need to use original & primary sources & access that info as should any parent regarding any AP. Rokitas lawsuit is ridiculous. Just more political theatre ! Ppl can watch the Congressional hearings covering this topic if they have questions about this specifically as well, because it was covered then too.

Reply
2
Related
Black Enterprise

Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language

Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
ALABAMA STATE
shefinds

3 Facebook Settings You Should Change Immediately, According To Security Experts

To keep Facebook or not to keep Facebook has been a raging debate for some people for the last decade or so. While many Facebook users chose to jump ship after Mark Zuckerberg testified in the Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lawsuit, many more simply feel like they’ve invested too much time, too much sharing, and too many photos on the platform to watch it all dissolve. But you don’t have to choose between Facebook and your privacy and security, either. There are Facebook settings you can change that can help keep you safer on the platform.
The Center Square

Free underwear for 'all committed persons who menstruate' passes Illinois statehouse

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Legislature has approved a measure that would provide prison inmates with free menstrual products and underwear. House Bill 4218 aims to address the lack of hygiene products in Illinois Department of Corrections facilities. The measure would make feminine hygiene products and underwear available for "all committed persons who menstruate" at no cost to the inmate.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

People Are Leaving Illinois in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
ILLINOIS STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Why is This Abandoned Indiana Bridge Covered with Shoes?

This eerie abandoned bridge in Indiana is trapped with tennis shoes, which makes it even eerier. Throughout the state of Indiana, we have hundreds of bridges. Some are more elaborate than others. There is quite a bit of them that are still standing, even though they are not operational anymore. One of those bridges is one that caught my eye earlier this morning on Facebook. There was a post from a group that I belong to that showed images of an old abandoned bridge in Greene County, Indiana which made me stop and really look at the images. Why? Not because the bridge is old, but because of what is found on the bridge itself. Of course, the bridge did not always look this way. This is what the bridge looked like five years ago:
GREENE COUNTY, IN
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Colorado

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

Hoosiers voice dissatisfaction with state government, approval of abortion in survey

(The Center Square) – Most Hoosier disapprove of the job the Indiana Legislature is doing, and fewer than half approve of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s performance, according to a nonpartisan, statewide poll of adults recently released, while an overwhelming majority favor the availability of abortion in at least some cases. The 2022 Hoosier Survey, coproduced by Indiana Public Broadcasting and Ball State University’s Bowen Center for Public Affairs, sounded out Hoosier opinion on several matters of state and national concern. Six hundred adults were included in...
INDIANA STATE
Axios

Google must remove inaccurate search data if asked, EU court rules

Google must delete search results about people in Europe if they can prove that the information is clearly incorrect, the EU's highest court said on Thursday. Driving the news: The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled that search engines must "dereference information found in the referenced content where the person requesting dereferencing proves that such information is manifestly inaccurate."
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy