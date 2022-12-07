ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford Fire Department trains at Acushnet’s liquified natural gas plant

“New Bedford Fire Department Firefighters trained this week at the LNG plant in Acushnet. LNG plant supervisor Mario Tavolieri was able to provide all members of Ladder 4, Engine 5, Engine 8 & Engine 9 with a walkthrough of every component of the facility, showing them safety systems that are monitored 24/7 throughout the plant.
Fall River Getting New Mexican To-Go Option at Fiesta Taqueria

Fall River is about to get another Mexican to-go option -- and from a local brand many know. Fiesta Mexican Taqueria has placed a "coming soon" sign in the window of 362 South Main St. It seems the sit-down restaurant with locations in Somerset, Dartmouth and elsewhere in Fall River, among other spots throughout southeastern Massachusetts, is ready to introduce an express taqueria option to the city.
Free Parking in New Bedford Over the Holidays

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford officials are announcing this year's free holiday parking program to encourage shopping, dining, and other spending in city business districts through December. Free parking will be offered for two hours at both the Elm Street and the Zeiterion parking garages, as well as at...
Wareham Man Reacts After Remembrance Tree for Father Is Stolen

A Remembrance Tree for Hugh Harp's father was stolen from Besse Park in Wareham earlier this week, but what Harp wants from the thief is pretty simple. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a Grinch crept into Besse Park in Wareham and stole a completely decorated tree that had been dedicated to a pair of Navy veterans. Certainly not the Christmas spirit the Remembrance Trees were created to spread, but the victim isn't letting the theft ruin his holiday plan.
Fairhaven Man Invents a Snow Brush for Short People

With winter just around the corner and Christmas in just a couple of weeks, I found the perfect gift for that short person in your life. Shawn Davis of Fairhaven, creator of the Stack-O-Lantern, is back at it again with another genius invention. It's billed as the "ultimate four-in-one car...
Thursday, December 15: Focus on Fall River

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Erika explores the next-generation market Portugalia, which highlights high-end goods from Portugal. If you think Fall River’s textile industry is a thing of the past, think again – Erika stops by factories taking advantage of the skilled local workforce to produce high-end linens and rugs. Erika meets teens finding community at the Watuppa Rowing Center. As for those pork pies? At Hartley’s, they’ve been using the same recipe for more than 100 years.
Dartmouth Tavern Owners Told to Control the ‘Knuckleheads’

The Thirsty Whale Tavern on Cove Road in South Dartmouth recently won a license renewal. However, the license renewal came with a stern warning from selectmen to control the "knuckleheads" who have too much to drink while visiting the popular watering hole. Shawn Aubin, the tavern's co-owner, appeared for a...
Crash stalls traffic on Station Avenue in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays on Station Avenue in Yarmouth. The crash happened shortly before 1:30 PM Saturday near the Cape Cod Rail Trail bridge. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The vehicles suffered heavy damage and had to be towed from the scene. The crash, which tied up traffic until the scene was cleared, is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
Do New Englanders Still Use This Word for Soda?

Recently, Michael Rock told us about some SouthCoast words and phrases that might not translate well to people not from around here. Words aren’t just regional, though. They’re also generational. There are some words our parents or grandparents used that have just fallen out of favor over the years, and to me, none stands out more than “tonic.”
6 R.I. men facing charges after allegedly stealing $31,000 of wire from West Roxbury Home Depot

Six Rhode Island men are facing shoplifting charges after allegedly stealing $31,000 in electrical wire from a West Roxbury Home Depot Friday. According to the Boston Police Department, Jonathon Amperez-Perez, 31, Miguel Perez, 36, Abner Perez, 28, Jose Pirir, 37, Abraham Dayger-Enrique, 23, and Franklin Salas, 25, all of Providence, Rhode Island, were arrested around 6:30 a.m. after officers were alerted to a possible case of larceny in progress at the hardware store.
