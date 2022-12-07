Read full article on original website
Acushnet Scalloper Shocked to Pull ‘Foxy’ New Bedford Nostalgia From the Atlantic
The life of a fisherman never ceases to amaze me. The ocean is a goldmine. You never know what you're going to catch until you pull up the lines and nets. Just ask Acushnet resident Joe Santos, whose catch of the day wasn't exactly edible. It was, however, nostalgic:. A...
Could Downtown New Bedford Offer Free Parking Year-Round?
I had a 10 a.m. meeting on Union Street in downtown New Bedford Friday morning. It was scheduled for immediately after my show on Fun 107, so I was a little nervous when I realized that I didn't have any coins with me. I had used the parking meter app...
Wareham’s Iconic Lindsey’s Restaurant Officially Listed ‘For Sale or Lease’
Wareham’s iconic Lindsey’s Family Restaurant, which permanently closed on November 28, has been formally listed with a realtor. After the abrupt closing, owner Cheri Lindsey told Fun 107’s Michael and Maddie on November 29 that the restaurant and the four homes also on the property were being put up for sale, and the listing is now active for sale or lease.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Fire Department trains at Acushnet’s liquified natural gas plant
“New Bedford Fire Department Firefighters trained this week at the LNG plant in Acushnet. LNG plant supervisor Mario Tavolieri was able to provide all members of Ladder 4, Engine 5, Engine 8 & Engine 9 with a walkthrough of every component of the facility, showing them safety systems that are monitored 24/7 throughout the plant.
Fall River Getting New Mexican To-Go Option at Fiesta Taqueria
Fall River is about to get another Mexican to-go option -- and from a local brand many know. Fiesta Mexican Taqueria has placed a "coming soon" sign in the window of 362 South Main St. It seems the sit-down restaurant with locations in Somerset, Dartmouth and elsewhere in Fall River, among other spots throughout southeastern Massachusetts, is ready to introduce an express taqueria option to the city.
Free Parking in New Bedford Over the Holidays
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford officials are announcing this year's free holiday parking program to encourage shopping, dining, and other spending in city business districts through December. Free parking will be offered for two hours at both the Elm Street and the Zeiterion parking garages, as well as at...
fallriverreporter.com
Suspects leave with carriages full of items after breaking into Fall River childcare facility
The owner of a Fall River childcare is heartbroken after she says suspects broke into her business and wiped it out. Natashia Machado is the owner of the soon to open Pumpkin Patch Childcare located at 1310 South Main Street. According to Machado, neighbors heard a loud bang at approximately...
ABC6.com
Fall River man arrested for breaking and entering into car in November
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A man from Fall River was arrested Friday in connection to a breaking and entering into a car last month. Police said that on Nov. 30, two cars were broken into at a local business and items were stolen from one of the cars.
Wareham Man Reacts After Remembrance Tree for Father Is Stolen
A Remembrance Tree for Hugh Harp's father was stolen from Besse Park in Wareham earlier this week, but what Harp wants from the thief is pretty simple. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a Grinch crept into Besse Park in Wareham and stole a completely decorated tree that had been dedicated to a pair of Navy veterans. Certainly not the Christmas spirit the Remembrance Trees were created to spread, but the victim isn't letting the theft ruin his holiday plan.
Fairhaven Man Invents a Snow Brush for Short People
With winter just around the corner and Christmas in just a couple of weeks, I found the perfect gift for that short person in your life. Shawn Davis of Fairhaven, creator of the Stack-O-Lantern, is back at it again with another genius invention. It's billed as the "ultimate four-in-one car...
WCVB
Thursday, December 15: Focus on Fall River
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Erika explores the next-generation market Portugalia, which highlights high-end goods from Portugal. If you think Fall River’s textile industry is a thing of the past, think again – Erika stops by factories taking advantage of the skilled local workforce to produce high-end linens and rugs. Erika meets teens finding community at the Watuppa Rowing Center. As for those pork pies? At Hartley’s, they’ve been using the same recipe for more than 100 years.
Dartmouth Tavern Owners Told to Control the ‘Knuckleheads’
The Thirsty Whale Tavern on Cove Road in South Dartmouth recently won a license renewal. However, the license renewal came with a stern warning from selectmen to control the "knuckleheads" who have too much to drink while visiting the popular watering hole. Shawn Aubin, the tavern's co-owner, appeared for a...
capecod.com
Crash stalls traffic on Station Avenue in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays on Station Avenue in Yarmouth. The crash happened shortly before 1:30 PM Saturday near the Cape Cod Rail Trail bridge. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The vehicles suffered heavy damage and had to be towed from the scene. The crash, which tied up traffic until the scene was cleared, is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
Mattapoisett Inn’s New Porch Is the Long-Awaited Talk of the Town
Change comes slowly in Mattapoisett. It practically took an act of Congress to get a drive-thru OK'd for the town's Dunkin'. Yup, the wheels of time turn slowly here at the home of Salty the Seahorse. But that's what residents like about it in the seaside community. Luckily, Nils Johnson...
nbcboston.com
Woman Killed in Foxboro Crash That Temporarily Closed Part of Route 140 in Both Directions
A woman is dead following a serious crash involving two cars in Foxboro that temporarily closed part of Route 140 in both directions Saturday evening, officials announced. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office says Olga Perry died in the crash that occurred just before 6 p.m. in the area of 192 Main Street.
ABC6.com
Shots fired by employee outside Ruby’s Sports Bar and Grill in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Shots were fired by an employee after a fight broke out Saturday outside of a Providence bar. Just after 1 a.m., Violent Crime task force saw a gathering outside the front door of Ruby’s Sports Bar and Grill on Academy Avenue. The altercation between...
Do New Englanders Still Use This Word for Soda?
Recently, Michael Rock told us about some SouthCoast words and phrases that might not translate well to people not from around here. Words aren’t just regional, though. They’re also generational. There are some words our parents or grandparents used that have just fallen out of favor over the years, and to me, none stands out more than “tonic.”
This Massachusetts City Is Dubbed ‘The Christmas City’
Tis the season to be merry and bright, right? Folks across the commonwealth are always looking for a festive place to take the family during the Christmas holiday. As a child, I remember my parents taking me to a house in Peabody, MA that was just magical. Lights galore!. Sort...
6 R.I. men facing charges after allegedly stealing $31,000 of wire from West Roxbury Home Depot
Six Rhode Island men are facing shoplifting charges after allegedly stealing $31,000 in electrical wire from a West Roxbury Home Depot Friday. According to the Boston Police Department, Jonathon Amperez-Perez, 31, Miguel Perez, 36, Abner Perez, 28, Jose Pirir, 37, Abraham Dayger-Enrique, 23, and Franklin Salas, 25, all of Providence, Rhode Island, were arrested around 6:30 a.m. after officers were alerted to a possible case of larceny in progress at the hardware store.
The Return of a New Bedford Staple: Freestones City Grill Is Finally Ready to Open
It's been a long time coming, but the official word on Freestones City Grill in New Bedford has been spoken. The legendary place finally has a re-opening day. The beloved downtown staple announced its return in May after closing in December 2021. Until recently, it was anyone's guess when the place would be open for business again.
