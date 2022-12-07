Read full article on original website
New Hampshire GOP Looks To Restrict Abortion
New Hampshire Republicans are looking to further restrict abortion access in the next legislative session. State Representative Dave Testerman said that the G-O-P is planning to introduce multiple bills on limiting the procedure, including a heartbeat act that bans abortion after about six weeks. Republican lawmakers are writing the legislation despite comments from House Majority Leader Jason Osborne and Governor Chris Sununu that they do not plan on passing any more restrictions on abortion. When asked about potential backlash for anti-abortion bills, Testerman said “you either stand for what you believe in, or fall.”
