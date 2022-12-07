ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Comments / 0

Related
thepulseofnh.com

New Hampshire GOP Looks To Restrict Abortion

New Hampshire Republicans are looking to further restrict abortion access in the next legislative session. State Representative Dave Testerman said that the G-O-P is planning to introduce multiple bills on limiting the procedure, including a heartbeat act that bans abortion after about six weeks. Republican lawmakers are writing the legislation despite comments from House Majority Leader Jason Osborne and Governor Chris Sununu that they do not plan on passing any more restrictions on abortion. When asked about potential backlash for anti-abortion bills, Testerman said “you either stand for what you believe in, or fall.”
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Scanlan wins New Hampshire secretary of state election

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan easily won election to the position Wednesday, embodying the continuity of an office that has changed hands just seven times in the past 100 years. Scanlan took over when longtime Secretary of State Bill Gardner stepped down earlier this...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
mynbc5.com

Top Democrats say the Scott administration's paid leave program is not enough

MONTPELIER, Vt. — On Thursday morning, top Democratic leaders hosted a summit with state lawmakers and advocacy groups to further discuss medical and family paid leave. The summit comes just days after Gov. Phil Scott's administration announced their plan to implement voluntary paid family leave beginning in 2023, but there is no connection between the two.
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

When hoax calls came in, New Hampshire schools activated safety plans

CONCORD, N.H. — School safety plans were put to the test Thursday when nearly a dozen hoax active shooter calls were made to schools across New Hampshire. New Hampshire requires that schools hold 10 safety drills per year, six for fires and four for hazards. One of the hazard drills is for armed assailants.
CONCORD, NH
mynbc5.com

2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls

Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in those communities and at...
KEENE, NH
WMUR.com

Former state supreme court chief justice pens book on mental health

MANCHESTER, N.H. — John Broderick, former Chief Justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court, has written a new book about what he calls his family’s very public and painful mental health journey. Broderick discussed his book “Back Roads and Highways: My Journey to Discovery on Mental Health” at...
MANCHESTER, NH
themainewire.com

Maine AG Aaron Frey Backs Taxpayer Funded Castrations for West Virginians

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey on Friday announced that he has joined a coalition of Attorneys General from across the country in support of a legal fight to have so-called “gender affirming care,” including voluntary orchiectomies and mastectomies, covered by Medicaid. “West Virgina’s refusal to provide transgender patients...
MAINE STATE
WCAX

Following flood of pandemic cash, Vt. lawmakers face more austere times

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers will head back to the Statehouse in just under a month where they’ll look to continue efforts on long-standing priorities including child care and emission reductions. But with uncertain economic times ahead and federal pandemic cash drying up, figuring out how to pay for the all programs will be a challenge.
VERMONT STATE
krcgtv.com

Teachers union president sues New Hampshire over school choice program

WASHINGTON (CITC) — A New Hampshire lawsuit is fueling the debate surrounding state education funds helping parents determine where their child will learn best. The complaint filed Thursday accuses New Hampshire of violating its own constitution by using both state lottery dollars and money from its Education Trust Fund to fund its "private school voucher program." It was filed by American Federation of Teachers-New Hampshire (AFT-NH) President Deb Howes, who, despite her leadership role within the second largest teachers union in the United States, says she is concerned as a "citizen taxpayer."
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
VTDigger

Former campaign staffer sues Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel for unpaid wages, expenses

"This is not the way I wanted it to go at all,” the former staffer told VTDigger. “But I'm pretty disturbed by the fact that she's a champion for all these things and helping people but then she can't pay her campaign staff." Read the story on VTDigger here: Former campaign staffer sues Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel for unpaid wages, expenses.
VERMONT STATE
Government Technology

New Hampshire Gets a $65M Infusion of Federal Cash for Broadband

(TNS) — The town of Hancock lacks the sort of reliable high-speed Internet that has become so essential for work, entertainment, education and telehealth, says Mollie Miller, that community's Telecommunications Committee chair. She's hopeful the situation will improve under $65 million in federal funding for improving broadband infrastructure that...
HANCOCK, NH
WCVB

Gov. Baker grants three pardons as he prepares to leave office

BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced the pardons of three individuals Wednesday as he prepares to leave office. John Austin, Phillip Hagar Jr. and Edmund Mulvehill Jr. were pardoned by the governor based off recommendations made by the Advisory Board of Pardons, according to a spokesperson. The pardons now need to be approved by the Governor’s Council.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy