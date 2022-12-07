Read full article on original website
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
Dam removal recommended
EUGENE: In a report sure to dominate the Eugene Water & Electric Board's December 6th meeting, the utility's general manager is calling for a move that would permanently discontinue electricity generation at the Leaburg Hydroelectric Project. While both the Leaburg and Walterville projects are included in the current Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) operating license, Frank Lawson limited his comments to Leaburg and noted that if economic conditions change in the future, EWEB might reexamine that decision.
Lebanon-Express
'Nasty mess' in Lebanon gets county cleanup
County roads and trash hauling crews filled more than 160 cubic yards worth of dumpsters with clothes, furniture and kitchen trash Wednesday morning, Dec. 7, in Lebanon. Linn County sometimes has to order the forced cleaning of a property or demand the owner of a house abate a public nuisance.
klcc.org
Eugene Springfield Fire personnel fired up for their new engines
Eugene Springfield Fire has two new, state-of-the-art engines that’ll be put into action by month’s end. The new engines will serve Fire Stations 6 and 11. Costing $2. 3 million, both were designed in consultation with the fire department, the City of Eugene’s fleet service, and manufacturer, Pierce.
thatoregonlife.com
More than 4000 Power Outages Affect NW Oregon This Morning
Winter storms have knocked out power to around 4,000 Oregon customers since last night. According to Portland General Electric and Pacific Power maps, the outages are mainly centered around the northern Oregon coast near Warrenton and the I-5 corridor north of Corvallis. Pockets of additional power interruptions are also spread around the Willamette Valley.
Lebanon-Express
Linn Co. cleans up ‘hazard’ Lebanon property
No one claimed the house on the corner of a dead-end street in Lebanon after its owner died in 2018 and didn't leave a will. Clothes, furniture, kitchen trash and other household objects built up at the property before Linn County deemed the residence a hazard. County crews removed at...
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
McKenzie River Crossings
Reprinted from McKenzie River Reflections August 27, 1982, edition. About 1925 a steel bridge was built about 100 yards below the old ferry crossing. When it was finished and the old covered bridge was to be removed, the school was dismissed at Walterville. The teacher and students all walked down to the river and stood on the new bridge and watched while the county road crews dynamited the covered bridge to smithereens. The covered bridge at "The Narrows" had to be removed the same way.
eugeneweekly.com
A Radical Change in Social Services
Walking around Eugene you are likely to encounter bright flyers with the words “Street Feed” as well as an address, a meal, and a date and time. Many of these crazy colorful images of space cats or dog paintings are created by local artists. These flyers advertise a...
hh-today.com
Thinking about those red-light cameras
For one reason or another, Albany’s red-light cameras were on my mind the other day, and it cost me eleven bucks that I didn’t need to spend. It started when a reader told me about getting a ticket for making a right on red there, presumably for not stopping completely before making the turn.
kezi.com
Willamalane opens brand-new Arrow Park in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A new park for play and community gatherings is open – Arrow Park in Springfield is Willamalane Park and Recreation District’s 47th park. The park offers a brand-new playground, a bicycle playground, a bike skills course, a picnic shelter, walking paths, benches, bike racks, natural landscaping and more. The park is located at 2500 Otto St. near Briggs Middle School and Yolanda Elementary School along the EWEB path. In the morning of December 9, Willamalane hosted an opening ceremony where students from Yolanda Elementary got the chance to learn about, explore and play in the park.
kezi.com
How the FDA's move to make Narcan available over-the-counter could impact Oregonians
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Food and Drug Administration is fast-tracking the process to make the opioid overdose reversal nasal spray Narcan available over-the-counter. Lane County Public Health substance abuse prevention coordinator Alexander LaVake believes the move could save lives. "We're really excited at the idea of this getting fast-tracked," said...
nbc16.com
Police asking potential victims of embezzlement by Eugene tax business to come forward
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is asking local businesses who may have been the victims of embezzlement by a Eugene bookkeeper to come forward. In a news release, Eugene Police says the Financial Investigations Unit is investigating 64-year-old Shirley Jean Stout, who operates Eugene Tax Service Inc. Stout "failed to make tax payments for two separate business customers since 2019, but she was still collecting their tax money. She is reported to have taken money out of the business customers’ paychecks and directly deposited the funds to her own personal account, failing to upload funds to the state and federal websites, then spending the money."
Lebanon-Express
Albany's official election results: How the initially close races went down
Official election results are in, and Albany’s city government has made some historic firsts. Albany will have a younger City Council comprised of the most female councilors it’s ever had. The new slate of officials will have five out of six City Council seats held by women. That’s...
oregontoday.net
Human Remains Found Near I-5, Marion Co., Dec. 9
Update: There is an active forensic investigation underway and efforts are being made to identify this person. Ancestry has not been determined, nor has the length of time that elapsed prior to the discovery. Analysis and examination is ongoing, including possible genetic testing. Human remains will never be released to a museum or historical society. Once the investigation is concluded, and based on those conclusions, this individual’s remains will be respectfully returned to the appropriate party (ies). On Monday, November 21, 2022 at approximately 9:18 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a suspicious object found by Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 260. OSP Troopers with the Salem Area Command took possession of a small backpack that contained a human skull. The skull was transported to the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office who will continue to investigate the identity of the skull. The skull had no identifiable features, but was most likely that of a female in her late 30’s to 40’s. No further information is available at this time.
klcc.org
Eugene detectives expanding investigation of tax preparer charged with aggravated theft
Investigators are seeking tips and victims in a case involving a Eugene tax preparation firm. According to the Eugene Police, 64-year-old Shirley Jean Stout, operator of Eugene Tax Service Incorporated, stopped making tax payments for two business clients beginning in 2019. This left them liable for state and federal tax payments and penalties, but Stout continued collecting their tax money. Police say she took money from the business customers’ paychecks and deposited it into her own personal account for personal use.
Thesiuslaw News
Sheriff seek help in homicide investigation of Swisshome resident
Dec. 8, 2022 - Lane County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) investigators are seeking help in a homicide investigation of Sean Lee Wilkins, 37, of Swisshome. On Sunday, Nov. 20, Lane County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of Wacker Point Road, northwest of Noti, after receiving reports that a hunter had located Wilkins body in the woods. No further information was given.
kptv.com
Eugene bookkeeper suspected of tax theft, police seek additional victims
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for additional victims of alleged embezzlement of tax money by a Eugene bookkeeper, police said Thursday. On Wednesday, detectives served a search warrant on 64-year-old Shirley Jean Stout’s bookkeeping business Eugene Tax Service Inc. Police said Stout does payroll for a number...
oregontoday.net
Lane Co. Homicide, Wacker Rd., Dec. 9
Lane County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the deceased male found in the woods near Wacker Point Rd. on 11/20/22 died as the result of homicide. He has been identified as 37-year-old Sean Lee Wilkins of Swisshome. Investigators are asking that anyone who was in the area of Wacker Point Rd. off of Hwy. 126 (Also known as the BLM 17-7-22 Rd.) on or between Friday 11/18/22 and Sunday 11/20/22 contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives can be reached at 541-682-4150 opt. 1 or by calling the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 541-682-4167.
kptv.com
Family rescued after getting stuck in snow while searching for Christmas tree
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A family’s search for the perfect Christmas tree turned into a search and rescue operation after they became stuck in several feet of snow in Marion County. On Sunday, Dec. 4, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were called to help a family...
oregontoday.net
Fatal Accident, Lane Co., Dec. 9
Thursday morning, Dec. 8, at approximately 5:43am, Lane County Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Cottage Grove Police Department responded to the report of a rollover crash in the 33000blk of E. Saginaw Rd. Responders arrived to find that the driver and sole occupant of the involved vehicle was deceased. Preliminary investigation reveals that a blue Nissan Sentra had been driving westbound on E. Saginaw Rd. when it left the roadway for an unknown reason. The vehicle then struck a driveway embankment and rolled onto its top. The driver’s identity is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.
