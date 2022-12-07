A Leesburg man reportedly had methamphetamine and a pipe in his pocket when he was being arrested for trespassing at the local Walmart on Wednesday. Leesburg police officers responded to the store, located at 2501 Citrus Blvd., at around 2 p.m. after receiving a complaint about a man who had previously been issued a trespass warning. Officers found the suspect inside the store and he was identified as Steven Ashley Wilson, 43, of 2345 South St., according to the police report.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO