Leesburg, FL

leesburg-news.com

Accused Walmart trespasser had meth and a pipe in his pocket

A Leesburg man reportedly had methamphetamine and a pipe in his pocket when he was being arrested for trespassing at the local Walmart on Wednesday. Leesburg police officers responded to the store, located at 2501 Citrus Blvd., at around 2 p.m. after receiving a complaint about a man who had previously been issued a trespass warning. Officers found the suspect inside the store and he was identified as Steven Ashley Wilson, 43, of 2345 South St., according to the police report.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Teen with stolen gun arrested after shooting victim airlifted to Ocala hospital

A teen with a stolen gun was arrested after a shooting victim was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center. The 17-year-old was taken into custody as a result of the shooting which occurred Thursday night at the Spring Lake Cove Apartments in Fruitland Park. The teen barricaded himself inside when law enforcement arrived on the scene, but ultimately surrendered. He was in possession of a Smith & Wesson M&P 45 handgun, which was stolen.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
leesburg-news.com

Jailed Publix burglar charged with breaking into another business

A Leesburg man already in jail for breaking into a Publix store had additional charges added after he was identified as a suspect in a burglary at another Leesburg business in October. Edward Lee Brown, 61, was charged with burglary of a dwelling or structure causing more than $1,000 and...
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man arrested in theft of Leesburg woman’s golf cart

A suspect has been arrested by Mount Dora police on a warrant stemming from a domestic battery and the theft of a golf cart. When he was taken into custody this past week, 41-year-old David L. Nicholson of Mount Dora was also charged with resisting arrest without violence. The warrant...
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Deputy-launched GPS tracker helps nab fleeing drug suspect

A Leesburg man was arrested on drug charges after a brief car chase that ended when a Lake County sheriff’s deputy launched a GPS tracker that attached to the vehicle. The deputy was traveling south on U.S. Highway 441 near Marion Street on when a gray 2010 Mazda headed the same direction passed him in the far-right lane. The deputy estimated the vehicle was traveling about 55 mph in a 35-mph zone, according to the sheriff’s office report.
LEESBURG, FL
askflagler.com

35 Suspects Charged in Mass Narcotics Sting by FCSO

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the recovery of massive amounts of illegal drugs at the conclusion of a year-long undercover operation. The investigation began in January of this year, and led to 35 suspects facing various charges. According the FCSO’s release, the drugs seized included heroin,...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man jailed more than a year after DUI wreck

A Leesburg man with multiple prior DUI convictions was arrested on a warrant more than a year after he reportedly tried to claim a drunk-driving accident happened because he had been robbed. Douglas Alan Harvey, 58, is being held in the Lake County Jail on $10,000 bond after being charged...
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Marion County thief steals over $21,000 from a man's bank account

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a person who reportedly stole $21,000 from a person's bank account. Deputies said they received a call from an "out-of-state individual" who said over $21,000 was fraudulently withdrawn from his bank account at a Truist Bank on NW Blitchton Road.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Police arrest Ormond man who was reported to cause nightly disturbances in his neighborhood

12:07 a.m. — First block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Disorderly intoxication. Police responded to a local restaurant after receiving a call about a fight amongst patrons. Once they arrived, restaurant staff and the people involved told officers that it was just a verbal argument, and that they had been separated and were in the process of leaving.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
westorlandonews.com

Orlando Search Warrant Busts Local Financial Crime Operation

The Orlando Police Department recently celebrated the arrests of suspects committing financial crimes locally. OPD financial crimes detectives recently executed a search warrant on a suspect vehicle that was used in the commission of multiple fraud offenses, using victims personal identification information to open loans and bank accounts and doing cash withdraws immediately, in Orlando as well as other Central Florida jurisdictions. Here’s what police found:
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Woman arrested in Circle K parking lot for stealing car

A 20-year-old Eustis woman who’s been in and out of jail multiple times over the last two years was charged Tuesday with grand theft auto after she admitted to taking a vehicle and not returning to the owner. Debra Cheyenne Ramsey, of 1202 Dewey St., was a passenger in...
EUSTIS, FL
click orlando

2 injured in Fruitland Park shooting, police say

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. – Two people were injured in a shooting in Fruitland Park Thursday night, according to police. Officers said they responded around 5 p.m. to Spring Lake Cove Apartments, located at 1508 Spring Lake Cove Road, in reference to an argument between three people that led to a shooting.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
leesburg-news.com

Lake County firefighters forced to break up brawl during emergency call

Lake County firefighters were forced to break up a fight during an emergency call in Leesburg. Lake County Fire Rescue responded to a medical emergency Dec. 4 at a residence located in the 100 block of Singapore Island Road. While there, the firemen witnessed an altercation occurring in the street near their truck and called law enforcement.
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

Woman dead in a crash in Marion County

ALTOONA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a woman from Lake County is dead after a crash in Marion County early on December 10th. Troopers say a 52-year-old woman from Leesburg was driving east in an SUV on County Road 42. Around 3 a.m. she went off the road and...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

$5.5 million in drugs confiscated during 11-month-long operation, Flagler County sheriff says

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say $5.5 million of drugs and several suspects are off the street in Flagler County following an 11-month drug-bust operation. Sheriff Rick Staly said the operation, dubbed Santa’s Naughty Little Helpers, netted arrest warrants for 35 people. He said they are not necessarily part of one large group, but there are some loose connections between the people on these boards.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

