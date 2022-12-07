Read full article on original website
Siouxland daycare provider allegedly causes injuries to two babies
A daycare provider faces felony charges after she was accused of causing injuries to children under 2 years old that were in her care.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center Ambulance gives report
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center Ambulance’s 19 volunteer members covered a total of 14,664 hours so far in 2022. That averages out to 711 call hours per member or about 32.1 days. Each member also puts in 450 hours annually for training/meeting time. “If there’s one number to highlight, it’s...
Sioux City Journal
Man faces felony charges in Friday morning police chase on Sioux City's westside
SIOUX CITY -- A man is facing several felony charges after allegedly ramming a stolen vehicle into a marked police squad car while attempting to flee the scene, early Friday morning, on Sioux City's westside. At around 1 a.m. Friday, Sioux City police attempted to stop a stolen Dodge Durango...
siouxlandnews.com
Woman offers reward for missing fiance, last seen in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City woman is offering a $5,000 reward for information about her missing fiance. 32-year-old Antonio Cobb was last seen November 29th in Sioux City. He is described as an African-American man with black hair and brown eyes, several tattoos and shoulder-length hair. He...
Multiple ‘accidents’ occur during Westside Sioux City vehicle chase
A man has been arrested after leading Sioux City police on a chase early Friday morning.
1 man dead following a house fire in Canton, SD
There are holes where there were once windows, part of the roof has burned away and the siding is charred.
Sioux City Journal
2 dead after pickup collides with train near Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, S.D. (AP) — Two people have died and a third is seriously injured after a pickup truck collided with a train near Harrisburg, the South Dakota State Patrol said Thursday. The crash happened before 5 p.m. Wednesday about one mile south of Harrisburg. The state patrol said preliminary...
2 people killed in train crash in Lincoln County, SD
Two female passengers in a pickup, ages 45 and 12, were pronounced dead at the scene of a pickup and train crash reported at 4:43 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said.
mitchellnow.com
Two dead following pickup-train accident near Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, S.D. – Two people died and another person was seriously injured Wednesday when a pickup collided with a train near Harrisburg. Names of the four people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup...
kelo.com
Fire severely damages Sious Falls home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As if the recent snow was bad enough, a house fire is even worse. Friday morning at 11:30 Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at the 800 Block of N Mallard Place. Upon arrival, the first on scene crew reported...
nwestiowa.com
Two Sioux Center men cited for marijuana
SIOUX CENTER—Two Sioux Center men were cited about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of 27-year-old Destin Ray Carroll and 26-year-old Zachery Allen Smit stemmed from a search warrant executed by...
Lincoln County seeks help to solve South Dakota crime
Those with any information are asked to call the sheriff's office at 605-764-5651 or Sioux Empire Crimestoppers at 605-367-7007.
USD basketball player arrested on rape charge
A University of South Dakota basketball player has been arrested.
nwestiowa.com
One injured in crash involving DOT truck
HOSPERS—One person received minor injuries in a motor vehicle accident about 7:10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on the Highway 60 expressway, one-quarter mile south of Hospers. Forty-two-year-old Matthew Eugene Ryba of Merrill was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram north on the expressway. Fifty-three-year-old Troy Lawrence Clouse of Le Mars,...
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash with train in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are dead and one person is injured after a collision with a train late Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on 274th St., about one mile south of Harrisburg. According to the Department of Public Safety, two people were...
Sioux City Journal
Beaumier-Beals
Ashley Lynnee Beaumier and Joseph Thomas Beals Jr. exchanged wedding vows on June 10, 2022, at the Oaks in Castle Rock, Colo. The bride was given in marriage by her mother, Kelly Beaumier. The couple is is now at home in Lakewood, Colo. The bride is a 2009 graduate of...
kynt1450.com
Yankton Firefighters Respond to Mobile Home Fire Friday
The Yankton Fire Department responded to a fire in Nebraska Friday afternoon. Firefighters say that they received reports of a motor home fire near Crofton. Firefighters reported that upon arrival to the scene they were able to extinguish the motor home. Yankton Fire Department says that no injuries were reported...
Sioux City Journal
Fire at Ida Apartments on Pierce Street in Sioux City
Late Thursday, Sioux City Fire Rescue battled a fire late at the Ida Building Apartments, 1901 Pierce St., in Sioux City. A resident said the fire appeared to have started in an attic. Residents were evacuated to shelter by buses. The Journal was there.
dakotanewsnow.com
Third case of vandalism for Sioux Falls Mediterranean Store in 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owner of a Sioux Falls Mediterranean store, Hayder Hayyawi, said the establishment has been vandalized three times since opening on East 12th Street in January 2022. According to Hayyawi, the front door was locked before they began their closing routine, as they...
Sioux City Journal
A little more than two weeks before Christmas, fire at Sioux City apartment building leaves 38 occupants without a home
SIOUX CITY — A Thursday night fire in Sioux City's Grandview Park neighborhood rendered a 102-year-old apartment building uninhabitable and left 38 occupants seeking shelter in below-freezing temperatures. According to Sioux City Fire Rescue, a call came in at 8:53 p.m. about a structure fire at the Ida Apartments...
