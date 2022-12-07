ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inwood, IA

nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center Ambulance gives report

SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center Ambulance’s 19 volunteer members covered a total of 14,664 hours so far in 2022. That averages out to 711 call hours per member or about 32.1 days. Each member also puts in 450 hours annually for training/meeting time. “If there’s one number to highlight, it’s...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Woman offers reward for missing fiance, last seen in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City woman is offering a $5,000 reward for information about her missing fiance. 32-year-old Antonio Cobb was last seen November 29th in Sioux City. He is described as an African-American man with black hair and brown eyes, several tattoos and shoulder-length hair. He...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

2 dead after pickup collides with train near Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, S.D. (AP) — Two people have died and a third is seriously injured after a pickup truck collided with a train near Harrisburg, the South Dakota State Patrol said Thursday. The crash happened before 5 p.m. Wednesday about one mile south of Harrisburg. The state patrol said preliminary...
HARRISBURG, SD
mitchellnow.com

Two dead following pickup-train accident near Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, S.D. – Two people died and another person was seriously injured Wednesday when a pickup collided with a train near Harrisburg. Names of the four people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup...
HARRISBURG, SD
kelo.com

Fire severely damages Sious Falls home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As if the recent snow was bad enough, a house fire is even worse. Friday morning at 11:30 Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at the 800 Block of N Mallard Place. Upon arrival, the first on scene crew reported...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Two Sioux Center men cited for marijuana

SIOUX CENTER—Two Sioux Center men were cited about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of 27-year-old Destin Ray Carroll and 26-year-old Zachery Allen Smit stemmed from a search warrant executed by...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

One injured in crash involving DOT truck

HOSPERS—One person received minor injuries in a motor vehicle accident about 7:10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on the Highway 60 expressway, one-quarter mile south of Hospers. Forty-two-year-old Matthew Eugene Ryba of Merrill was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram north on the expressway. Fifty-three-year-old Troy Lawrence Clouse of Le Mars,...
HOSPERS, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash with train in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are dead and one person is injured after a collision with a train late Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on 274th St., about one mile south of Harrisburg. According to the Department of Public Safety, two people were...
HARRISBURG, SD
Sioux City Journal

Beaumier-Beals

Ashley Lynnee Beaumier and Joseph Thomas Beals Jr. exchanged wedding vows on June 10, 2022, at the Oaks in Castle Rock, Colo. The bride was given in marriage by her mother, Kelly Beaumier. The couple is is now at home in Lakewood, Colo. The bride is a 2009 graduate of...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kynt1450.com

Yankton Firefighters Respond to Mobile Home Fire Friday

The Yankton Fire Department responded to a fire in Nebraska Friday afternoon. Firefighters say that they received reports of a motor home fire near Crofton. Firefighters reported that upon arrival to the scene they were able to extinguish the motor home. Yankton Fire Department says that no injuries were reported...
YANKTON, SD
Sioux City Journal

Fire at Ida Apartments on Pierce Street in Sioux City

Late Thursday, Sioux City Fire Rescue battled a fire late at the Ida Building Apartments, 1901 Pierce St., in Sioux City. A resident said the fire appeared to have started in an attic. Residents were evacuated to shelter by buses. The Journal was there.
SIOUX CITY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Third case of vandalism for Sioux Falls Mediterranean Store in 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owner of a Sioux Falls Mediterranean store, Hayder Hayyawi, said the establishment has been vandalized three times since opening on East 12th Street in January 2022. According to Hayyawi, the front door was locked before they began their closing routine, as they...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

