Minneapolis, MN

The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 14

The Minnesota Vikings hit the road for a Week 14 game at the Detroit Lions on Sunday at noon pm CST, the 13th regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings beat the New York Jets in Week 13, while the Lions filleted the Jacksonville Jaguars in Detroit, 40-14. Detroit, now 5-7 through 12 games, is holding onto playoff hopes by the thinnest of threads.
3 Vikings You Gotta Watch at DET

For the first time since Week 5, the Minnesota Vikings will be involved in a divisional battle. A fourth straight win inside the division would seal the Vikings as division champs. All three previous wins came at home, and now they start the road games with a trip to Detroit to face the in-form Lions.
Kraken take losing streak into matchup with the Panthers

Seattle Kraken (15-8-3, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (13-11-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers -162, Kraken +138; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken look to end a three-game slide with a win over the Florida Panthers. Florida has a 13-11-4...
Chicago 144, Dallas 115

DALLAS (115) Finney-Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Wood 8-15 2-3 21, Powell 3-4 0-0 6, Dinwiddie 9-15 6-7 27, Hardaway Jr. 4-13 2-2 12, Bertans 1-4 2-2 5, McGee 8-10 1-2 18, Bullock 1-1 0-0 3, Pinson 0-1 0-0 0, Hardy 5-13 5-5 15, Ntilikina 0-7 0-0 0, Walker 2-5 4-5 8. Totals 41-90 22-26 115.
Columbus and Los Angeles meet in non-conference matchup

Los Angeles Kings (15-11-4, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (9-15-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kings -135, Blue Jackets +115; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Los Angeles Kings in a non-conference matchup. Columbus has a 7-10-1...
Denver 115, Utah 110

UTAH (110) Beasley 7-13 1-2 19, Olynyk 5-9 6-6 18, Vanderbilt 2-7 2-2 6, Alexander-Walker 9-16 4-5 27, Horton-Tucker 8-18 2-3 19, Bolmaro 0-1 0-0 0, Gay 2-7 0-0 5, Kessler 4-6 2-3 10, Agbaji 2-8 0-0 6. Totals 39-85 17-21 110. DENVER (115) Brown 2-5 0-0 4, Gordon 7-13...
Cleveland 110, Oklahoma City 102

Percentages: FG .458, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Pokusevski 3-3, Joe 3-6, Bazley 2-3, Giddey 1-4, Dort 1-6, Robinson-Earl 0-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-2, Jal.Williams 0-2, Mann 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Pokusevski 3, Bazley, Giddey, Robinson-Earl). Turnovers: 10 (Giddey 2, Gilgeous-Alexander 2, Pokusevski 2, Dort,...
No. 16 Iowa 87, Minnesota 64

IOWA (8-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.833, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Clark 4-9, Warnock 1-3, Marshall 0-6, Martin 0-2, Davis 0-1, McCabe 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Affolter 1, O'Grady 1) Turnovers: 14 (Clark 3, Marshall 3, Warnock 3, Affolter 1, Czinano 1, Goodman 1, Martin 1, O'Grady 1) Steals: 10...
Portland 124, Minnesota 118

MINNESOTA (118) Anderson 5-9 4-4 14, McDaniels 3-7 1-1 9, Gobert 9-11 6-9 24, Edwards 10-20 2-4 26, Russell 9-15 2-3 24, Reid 6-12 3-3 15, Moore Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Nowell 3-8 0-0 6, Rivers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 45-83 18-24 118. PORTLAND (124) Grant 6-13 3-3 17, Hart...
CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 76, SAN DIEGO 73

Percentages: FG .484, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Nottage 3-7, Quintana 3-9, Ta.Armstrong 1-1, Battin 1-2, Goodrick 0-1, Tr.Armstrong 0-1, Washington 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Battin 2, Ighoefe). Turnovers: 10 (Goodrick 3, Ta.Armstrong 2, Battin, Ighoefe, Quintana, Wade, Washington). Steals: 6 (Battin 3,...
No. 10 Arizona 89, No. 14 Indiana 75

ARIZONA (8-1) A.Tubelis 9-16 3-4 21, Ballo 6-9 3-8 15, Kriisa 4-12 2-3 14, Larsson 5-9 6-6 16, Ramey 2-8 0-0 6, Henderson 1-3 0-0 3, Bal 3-4 0-0 9, Veesaar 1-1 3-4 5, Boswell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 17-25 89. INDIANA (8-2) Jackson-Davis 4-10 3-5 11, Kopp 5-9...
No. 15 Utah 76, BYU 59

UTAH (8-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 54.717, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Kneepkens 5-6, Pili 1-3, Young 1-2, Palmer 1-2, Johnson 0-2, McQueen 0-5, Vieira 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Rees 3, Pili 2) Turnovers: 11 (Kneepkens 3, Pili 3, Johnson 1, McQueen 1, Palmer 1, Rees 1, Team 1) Steals: 9...
