Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Related
The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 14
The Minnesota Vikings hit the road for a Week 14 game at the Detroit Lions on Sunday at noon pm CST, the 13th regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings beat the New York Jets in Week 13, while the Lions filleted the Jacksonville Jaguars in Detroit, 40-14. Detroit, now 5-7 through 12 games, is holding onto playoff hopes by the thinnest of threads.
Possible RB of the Future Returns to Vikings from IR
One of the Minnesota Vikings roster strong suits in 2022 is depth at running back, employing Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, and Kene Nwangwu. Well, the RB room gets even deeper this week, as rookie halfback Ty Chandler was designated to return from Injured Reserve. Chandler injured his thumb in Week...
3 Vikings You Gotta Watch at DET
For the first time since Week 5, the Minnesota Vikings will be involved in a divisional battle. A fourth straight win inside the division would seal the Vikings as division champs. All three previous wins came at home, and now they start the road games with a trip to Detroit to face the in-form Lions.
Report: Vikings not starting Christian Darrisaw or Harrison Smith
Both enter Sunday with questionable tags.
Vikings final injury report: Christian Darrisaw exits concussion protocol
The Minnesota Vikings have essentially been without star left tackle Christian Darrisaw since the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills and they got some good news on Friday as Darrisaw exited the concussion protocol and practice without a red non-contact jersey on. The illness bug seems to have passed, as...
Everything Nate Oats said following Alabama's win over No. 1 Houston
Nate Oats and the Alabama men’s basketball team went on the road on Saturday and took down Kelvin Sampson and the No. 1 ranked Houston Cougars. Not only did Alabama get the impressive win, but the Tide also had to recover from a 15-point second-half deficit to win the matchup between top-ten teams.
Cavs back to winning at home, beating Thunder
Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night.
Porterville Recorder
Kraken take losing streak into matchup with the Panthers
Seattle Kraken (15-8-3, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (13-11-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers -162, Kraken +138; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken look to end a three-game slide with a win over the Florida Panthers. Florida has a 13-11-4...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 144, Dallas 115
DALLAS (115) Finney-Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Wood 8-15 2-3 21, Powell 3-4 0-0 6, Dinwiddie 9-15 6-7 27, Hardaway Jr. 4-13 2-2 12, Bertans 1-4 2-2 5, McGee 8-10 1-2 18, Bullock 1-1 0-0 3, Pinson 0-1 0-0 0, Hardy 5-13 5-5 15, Ntilikina 0-7 0-0 0, Walker 2-5 4-5 8. Totals 41-90 22-26 115.
Porterville Recorder
Columbus and Los Angeles meet in non-conference matchup
Los Angeles Kings (15-11-4, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (9-15-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kings -135, Blue Jackets +115; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Los Angeles Kings in a non-conference matchup. Columbus has a 7-10-1...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 115, Utah 110
UTAH (110) Beasley 7-13 1-2 19, Olynyk 5-9 6-6 18, Vanderbilt 2-7 2-2 6, Alexander-Walker 9-16 4-5 27, Horton-Tucker 8-18 2-3 19, Bolmaro 0-1 0-0 0, Gay 2-7 0-0 5, Kessler 4-6 2-3 10, Agbaji 2-8 0-0 6. Totals 39-85 17-21 110. DENVER (115) Brown 2-5 0-0 4, Gordon 7-13...
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 110, Oklahoma City 102
Percentages: FG .458, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Pokusevski 3-3, Joe 3-6, Bazley 2-3, Giddey 1-4, Dort 1-6, Robinson-Earl 0-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-2, Jal.Williams 0-2, Mann 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Pokusevski 3, Bazley, Giddey, Robinson-Earl). Turnovers: 10 (Giddey 2, Gilgeous-Alexander 2, Pokusevski 2, Dort,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 16 Iowa 87, Minnesota 64
IOWA (8-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.833, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Clark 4-9, Warnock 1-3, Marshall 0-6, Martin 0-2, Davis 0-1, McCabe 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Affolter 1, O'Grady 1) Turnovers: 14 (Clark 3, Marshall 3, Warnock 3, Affolter 1, Czinano 1, Goodman 1, Martin 1, O'Grady 1) Steals: 10...
Porterville Recorder
Portland 124, Minnesota 118
MINNESOTA (118) Anderson 5-9 4-4 14, McDaniels 3-7 1-1 9, Gobert 9-11 6-9 24, Edwards 10-20 2-4 26, Russell 9-15 2-3 24, Reid 6-12 3-3 15, Moore Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Nowell 3-8 0-0 6, Rivers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 45-83 18-24 118. PORTLAND (124) Grant 6-13 3-3 17, Hart...
Porterville Recorder
CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 76, SAN DIEGO 73
Percentages: FG .484, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Nottage 3-7, Quintana 3-9, Ta.Armstrong 1-1, Battin 1-2, Goodrick 0-1, Tr.Armstrong 0-1, Washington 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Battin 2, Ighoefe). Turnovers: 10 (Goodrick 3, Ta.Armstrong 2, Battin, Ighoefe, Quintana, Wade, Washington). Steals: 6 (Battin 3,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 10 Arizona 89, No. 14 Indiana 75
ARIZONA (8-1) A.Tubelis 9-16 3-4 21, Ballo 6-9 3-8 15, Kriisa 4-12 2-3 14, Larsson 5-9 6-6 16, Ramey 2-8 0-0 6, Henderson 1-3 0-0 3, Bal 3-4 0-0 9, Veesaar 1-1 3-4 5, Boswell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 17-25 89. INDIANA (8-2) Jackson-Davis 4-10 3-5 11, Kopp 5-9...
Porterville Recorder
No. 15 Utah 76, BYU 59
UTAH (8-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 54.717, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Kneepkens 5-6, Pili 1-3, Young 1-2, Palmer 1-2, Johnson 0-2, McQueen 0-5, Vieira 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Rees 3, Pili 2) Turnovers: 11 (Kneepkens 3, Pili 3, Johnson 1, McQueen 1, Palmer 1, Rees 1, Team 1) Steals: 9...
Comments / 0