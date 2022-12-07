ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors vs. Jazz Full Injury Report Revealed

By Joey Linn
 3 days ago

The Golden State Warriors will be without Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins vs. the Utah Jazz

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Utah Jazz in Utah on Wednesday night, but they will be without Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins. The trio joins Andre Iguodala on the injury report, leaving the Warriors very shorthanded against a Jazz team that is half-game ahead of them in the standings.

For Utah, they are currently only without their G-League players, but Mike Conley could also miss this game, as he is being listed as questionable with a leg injury.

The Warriors and Jazz are right next to each other in the standings, and while Golden State projects to finish well above them by the time the season ends, Utah has done well to remain competitive after trading away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

Keeping players like Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson, Utah has not fully done away with their veterans. Combined with the emergence of Lauri Markkanen  and Utah has been one of the tougher teams to beat in the Western Conference this season. There is a chance they eventually move on from their veterans and fully embrace the rebuild/tank, but for now they are no easy opponent, especially for a Warriors team down most of their top talent.

Having lost to a shorthanded Pacers team, the Warriors would love to get that one back with a shorthanded win themselves.

