Deer Valley hosting open houses to present Snow Park plans
Deer Valley Resort is hosting several open houses to give the community a chance to learn more about its plans to redevelop Snow Park. Deer Valley is scheduled to return to the Park City Planning Commission on Monday, Dec. 19, with updated plans on the Snow Park project. The resort...
White Pine Touring overflow parking plan for Thaynes Canyon Dr. approved
The Park City Council came to an agreement and settled on a plan Thursday for overflow winter parking at White Pine Touring’s Nordic Center. Fifteen spaces will be available daily on Thaynes Canyon Dr. from noon to 6 p.m. for White Pine customers only. Three additional spots will be...
Salt Lake west side residents voice opposition to I-15 expansion
SALT LAKE CITY — Residents of Salt Lake's west side have often complained about getting the short end of the stick, from historical redlining and current gentrification to disproportionate impacts from projects like the inland port. Expanding I-15 is just the latest item on a long list injustices, some...
Park City to begin bus service to Richardson Flat, Park City Heights
Park City’s full winter transit service goes into effect Sunday, bringing new routes that will serve the Park City Heights neighborhood and the Richardson Flat park and ride. The new6 Silver route will run to the Richardson Flat park and ride every 20 minutes, and will also make stops...
Wasatch County Sheriff, Park City Police join to enforce parking at Bonanza Flat
The Wasatch County Council struck an agreement with Park City Police and passed a budget with salary increases for elected officials. Wasatch County officials say people have routinely ignored parking rules at Bonanza Flat in recent years, and they want law enforcement agencies to try a new way to enforce the rules there.
NBC’s Today show coming to Park City
The show’s holiday series has visited locations from Lahaska, Pennsylvania to Woodstock, Illinois — showcasing small town holiday spirit and local businesses. Filming of Park City’s turn in the spotlight will be at the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue from approximately 6:30 a.m. to 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Park City Councils meets Thursday; upper Main Street, White Pine parking on agenda
The city has budgeted $2.2 million towards redesigning upper Main Street, specifically where it intersects with Swede Alley, Park Avenue, Daly Avenue, and King Road. Over time, residents in the area have voiced concerns about the traffic impacts that come from being close to Old Town’s commercial hub. City...
Avalanche control is an explosive business in Park City
On Tuesday, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office reported an avalanche in the Dutch Draw area of The Canyons side of Park City Mountain, between the lifts Peak Five and Ninety-Nine 90. According to Andy Van Houten, snow safety director of Park City Mountain, the avalanche occurred in the back...
Granite School District votes to close 3 elementary schools
SALT LAKE CITY — The Granite School District Board of Education voted this week to close Millcreek, Twin Peaks and Spring Lane elementary schools. Steve Hogan, director of planning and boundaries for the school district, presented the Population Analysis Committee’s recommendation for the proposed school closures. He said this decision has been a process that started in January and has included a “significant amount of feedback,” efforts in communication with communities through postcards, text, emails, newsletters and more, as well as almost 90 open meetings with members of the school communities.
Bundle up and head to a weekend event to celebrate the season!
This weekend, get in the holiday spirit (if you aren't already) with a festive event happening in Utah!
Summit County receives eight open space land conservation applications; seeking more
Eight landowners have filed Notices of Intent (NOI) to Summit County’s Open Space Advisory Council (OSAC) for approval. Five are from the county’s north side, two are from the south and one application is from the western portion of the county. KPCW spoke with Janna Young, interim Summit...
New electric bus system coming to Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — Ogden City and the Utah Transit Authority is making an effort to make Ogden a greener place by creating and encouraging the use of its new all-electric bus system. The new system is set to open next summer and officials say it’ll bring new opportunities to the city.
Heber City approves another annexation, 350 homes along U.S. 40
The latest in a string of recent annexations into Heber City is a plot of land that could hold 350 new homes in a future “urban cluster” north of town. The Heber City Council on Tuesday narrowly approved 66 new acres of city land and homes to be built next to U.S. Highway 40.
Adaptive skiers say proposed Thaynes Canyon parking plan not adequate to meet needs
Golfers, hikers and cross-country skiers have been parking along Thaynes Canyon Drive for years. Then in April, Park City staff notified the city council that parking along the street was unauthorized. White Pine Touring Nordic Center has had a contract with the city for decades to use the golf course...
South Summit School District plans affordable homes for employees
As home prices soar, teachers in the South Summit School District may have options to buy or rent from their employer in the future. Local employers say they have to get creative to keep fully staffed as living costs rise and the unemployment rate remains low. That includes the South Summit School District, which is developing its own affordable housing for employees.
Workers start moving into new Canyons Village affordable housing
This week, Summit County hospitality workers will begin moving into the new affordable housing project in Canyons Village, dubbed Slopeside Village. The project’s first building received its certificate of occupancy from the county Tuesday. With the building now able to officially open, 240 workers are scheduled to move in this week.
Hundreds without power in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman
RIVERTON, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power is investigating after hundreds of residents in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman lost power Friday afternoon. According to a 1:50 p.m. tweet from RMP, the outage is affecting 2,808 customers across those three Utah cities. A tweet from Herriman City explained the outage is...
New Heber high school site finalized, annexed into city
The land for the new high school in Wasatch County is set for construction after Heber City cleared an administrative hurdle, to the chagrin of a neighbor. Years in the making, the school site annexation in Heber City is now final. The city council voted 3 to 1 Tuesday to add roughly 50 acres west of downtown to city limits for the school.
Celebration of Life to be held in January at Gardner Village for founder Nancy Long
WEST JORDAN, Utah — The founder of Gardner Village, Nancy Long, has died at 82 after battling Muscular Dystrophy and complications from a stroke. Long fell in love with the historic Gardner Mill in West Jordan, which once served as a flour mill built by one of Utah’s first pioneer settlers, Archibald Gardner.
Park City liquor store no longer holds bragging rights as Utah's highest grossing outlet
Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, the group formerly known as the DABC, has released its annual report stating the DABS raked in more than $220 million in profits over its last fiscal year from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. A portion of its proceeds help fund various services and programs throughout the state.
