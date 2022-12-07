ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPCW

Deer Valley hosting open houses to present Snow Park plans

Deer Valley Resort is hosting several open houses to give the community a chance to learn more about its plans to redevelop Snow Park. Deer Valley is scheduled to return to the Park City Planning Commission on Monday, Dec. 19, with updated plans on the Snow Park project. The resort...
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake west side residents voice opposition to I-15 expansion

SALT LAKE CITY — Residents of Salt Lake's west side have often complained about getting the short end of the stick, from historical redlining and current gentrification to disproportionate impacts from projects like the inland port. Expanding I-15 is just the latest item on a long list injustices, some...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

NBC’s Today show coming to Park City

The show’s holiday series has visited locations from Lahaska, Pennsylvania to Woodstock, Illinois — showcasing small town holiday spirit and local businesses. Filming of Park City’s turn in the spotlight will be at the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue from approximately 6:30 a.m. to 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Avalanche control is an explosive business in Park City

On Tuesday, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office reported an avalanche in the Dutch Draw area of The Canyons side of Park City Mountain, between the lifts Peak Five and Ninety-Nine 90. According to Andy Van Houten, snow safety director of Park City Mountain, the avalanche occurred in the back...
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Granite School District votes to close 3 elementary schools

SALT LAKE CITY — The Granite School District Board of Education voted this week to close Millcreek, Twin Peaks and Spring Lane elementary schools. Steve Hogan, director of planning and boundaries for the school district, presented the Population Analysis Committee’s recommendation for the proposed school closures. He said this decision has been a process that started in January and has included a “significant amount of feedback,” efforts in communication with communities through postcards, text, emails, newsletters and more, as well as almost 90 open meetings with members of the school communities.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

New electric bus system coming to Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden City and the Utah Transit Authority is making an effort to make Ogden a greener place by creating and encouraging the use of its new all-electric bus system. The new system is set to open next summer and officials say it’ll bring new opportunities to the city.
OGDEN, UT
KPCW

South Summit School District plans affordable homes for employees

As home prices soar, teachers in the South Summit School District may have options to buy or rent from their employer in the future. Local employers say they have to get creative to keep fully staffed as living costs rise and the unemployment rate remains low. That includes the South Summit School District, which is developing its own affordable housing for employees.
KAMAS, UT
KPCW

Workers start moving into new Canyons Village affordable housing

This week, Summit County hospitality workers will begin moving into the new affordable housing project in Canyons Village, dubbed Slopeside Village. The project’s first building received its certificate of occupancy from the county Tuesday. With the building now able to officially open, 240 workers are scheduled to move in this week.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Hundreds without power in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman

RIVERTON, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power is investigating after hundreds of residents in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman lost power Friday afternoon. According to a 1:50 p.m. tweet from RMP, the outage is affecting 2,808 customers across those three Utah cities. A tweet from Herriman City explained the outage is...
RIVERTON, UT
KPCW

New Heber high school site finalized, annexed into city

The land for the new high school in Wasatch County is set for construction after Heber City cleared an administrative hurdle, to the chagrin of a neighbor. Years in the making, the school site annexation in Heber City is now final. The city council voted 3 to 1 Tuesday to add roughly 50 acres west of downtown to city limits for the school.
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

