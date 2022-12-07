Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Man charged for murder in 2021 Clyde shooting acquitted of most serious charges
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who was facing multiple charges, including murder, in a 2021 shooting in Clyde was acquitted Thursday of his most serious charges. Jermaine Howard, 24, appeared in court on Dec. 8 facing charges of aggravated murder, murder, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and three counts of felonious assault.
13abc.com
Police: Three arrested for assaulting, robbing former Lucas Co Democratic leader, leading TPD on chase
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police arrested three people after they allegedly assaulted and robbed a former local Democratic Party Chairman. According to Toledo Police records, officers took the suspects into custody Thursday night after police say they jumped former Lucas County Democratic Party Chairman John Irish, 74, and took his car and money clip. It happened around 9:30 in the 3000 block of River Road Thursday night. Police say Irish was parking his car when four men approached him with guns. One suspect hit Irish in the face and took the car and the cash.
20-year-old Toledo woman dead after Friday night crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — An east Toledo woman is dead after a crash on Miami St. on Friday night. According to a Toledo police accident report, 56-year-old Ruben Parraz, of Toledo, was driving west on Miami St. around 11 p.m. when he began to turn left onto the I-75 North entrance ramp and into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
huroninsider.com
Man accused of entering restricted area of hospital, stealing phone from office
SANDUSKY – A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies on December 2 after he allegedly entered a restricted area of Firelands Regional Medical Center and stole an iPhone from an office. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, officers responded to the hospital after...
Charges filed in Southfield police chase and shootout; 1 suspect remains at large [VIDEO]
After engaging police in a high-speed chase and shootout Monday morning, a Detroit man and teen are facing assault charges, and a third suspect is still on the loose.
13abc.com
Man accused of leading troopers on high-speed chase, crashing into cars
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested after officials say he led police on a chase and crashed into multiple vehicles. Michael Andrickson is facing charges for failure to comply with police following the incident early Friday morning. According to court documents, Ohio State Highway Patrol said it started on I-80 in Erie County and ended in Toledo.
Toledo man convicted of 1980s murder taken off death row
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man convicted of murder and sentenced to death in 1983 is now off of death row. A Lucas County judge vacated the death sentence for Gregory Esparza. He had filed an appeal, saying prosecutors back in the 80s withheld evidence during his trial. The...
13abc.com
Woman killed, 3 others hurt in crash on Miami Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman died in a crash Friday night that also sent three others to the hospital with injuries, Toledo police said. It happened at 11 p.m. Friday on Miami Street at the I-75 North on-ramp. A vehicle driven by a 56-year-old Toledo man was traveling southbound on Miami Street when it turned left from Miami Street onto the interstate on-ramp directly in the path of another vehicle, according to police.
13abc.com
East Toledo homicide makes 2022 second deadliest year ever
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man found shot on the 400 block of Platt St. Thursday evening later died at the hospital, becoming the 62nd homicide victim of 2022 in Toledo. The victim was identified as Stephon Graves, 49. Police say they found him suffering from a gun shot wound outside of his residence at 8:25 p.m.
13abc.com
Lucas County deputy patrols to change in 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Changes are on the way to how Lucas County Sheriff deputies patrol part of the county. Some townships will see more patrols after their voters approved new funding. Others are about to see fewer. The Lucas County Sheriff has been warning townships that this change was...
13abc.com
Perrysburg Police Division Investigates Theft of Checks
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg Police Division is investigating the theft of checks and the fraudulent cashing of the stolen checks. The Perrysburg Police Division is working alongside its Federal Law Enforcement to complete its investigations. Residents who believe they have experienced the following are encouraged to make a...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG man arrested for criminal trespassing and criminal mischief
Bowling Green Police arrested a man for criminal trespass and criminal mischief on Wednesday around 2:45 a.m. Police received a report of a male punching vehicles, pounding on the front door and kicking over a lamp on the front porch of a home in the 200 block of Georgia Avenue. The resident of the home did not know the man.
Lenawee County 'Shop with a Cop' unites children and local law enforcement
ADRIAN, Mich. — Shopping carts tend to be fuller around this time of year. At the Walmart in Adrian Saturday, kids will be filling the carts and law enforcement will be paying the bill. The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office is holding its annual Shop with a Cop. For the...
13abc.com
Toledo man identified in fatal accident on Dorr Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man has died after suffering injuries in an accident on Dorr Street Thursday morning. According to Toledo Police, around 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 8, witnesses saw James Allen Young II, 31, of Toledo, traveling north on Reynolds Road approaching Dorr Street at a high speed. When Young reached the intersection, witnesses say he failed to make the slight curve to the left.
Suspect arrested in Ohio after allegedly shooting man who failed to hold elevator door in Greektown
A man who Detroit police say shot someone in Greektown last month over an elevator dispute has been arrested in Ohio. The man will be extradited to Michigan to face formal charges.
UPDATE: Person shot in east Toledo Thursday night dies in hospital
One man was shot in east Toledo Thursday night and taken to the hospital with "traumatic" injuries. Toledo police responded to the 400 block of Platt Street just before 8:30 p.m. According to a Toledo police report, the 49-year-old Stephon Graves was found outside his residence suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
actionnews5.com
K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG/Gray News) - Officials in Michigan are investigating an incident in which a K9 officer allegedly attacked a deputy’s young daughter, leaving her with an apparent dog bite and broken nose. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged dog attack at the Monroe County...
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County Jail escapee in Detroit apprehended after manhunt
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Sheriff deputies have arrested an escaped inmate from Division 1 Wayne County Jail Wednesday night. The manhunt ended with the arrest of 26-year-old Tavon Wisdom sometime after 9:30 p.m. He had escaped around 7:11 p.m. according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. Wisdom was being processed...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22
Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs. Baughman was sentenced to 24 months on count one and 30 months on count two with the sentence to be served consecutively to each other and concurrently to a case in Paulding County. He was also ordered to pay $1,300 to the North West Ohio Drug Task Force.
huroninsider.com
Mother accused of punching daughter while holding child
SANDUSKY – A 37-year-old woman was arrested late Thursday night after she allegedly punched her daughter who was holding her son. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to an Osborne Street house for a domestic violence complaint. When police arrived, according to the report, the complainant claimed that the incident started when her mother, Ayron Brown, was intoxicated and began arguing with her about how she raises her son. She told police that during the argument, Brown punched her in the face and then left the house. She added that she was holding her son when she was punched, the report states.
