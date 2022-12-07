ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State Parks commences holiday happenings throughout December

By Erica Pauda
 7 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Throughout the month of December, Texas State Parks will host themed guided walks, scavenger hunts and more, according to a news release from Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Anyone planning a trip to a Texas state park is encouraged to reserve their day pass in advance, since some parks expect to reach their capacity limit, the release said.

Day trip options near Austin to see holiday attractions

According to the release, Big Bend Ranch State Park will host its event from 6:45 to 9 p.m., Dec. 23, and will deliver unparalleled views of the darkest skies in Texas with constellation identification and more. Spots are limited for the event. Participants must RSVP to Range Layla at layla.spurlock@tpwd.texas.gov .

Franklin Mountains State Park will have a guided hike from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Dec. 24, according to the release. Participants are urged to bring water, snacks, hiking boots or sturdy hoes and wear weather-appropriate clothing.

You can reserve day passes online via the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website or by calling (512) 389-8900.

For more information about all holiday activities at the parks, visit the TPWD website or view a full calendar online .

