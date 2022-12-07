ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public health departments warn of rise in respiratory illnesses, hospitalizations

During National Influenza Vaccination Week, Dec. 5 to 9, public health departments across the Kansas City metro area are urging residents to take precautions against respiratory illnesses like flu, RSV and COVID-19. Public health officials encourage area residents to get an annual flu shot and COVID-19 booster as well as wear a mask when in large groups, stay home when sick and wash hands frequently, saying these measures “are the best ways to stay healthy and protect loved ones from illness now and into the holidays.”
Missouri has roughly $150 million left to distribute in federal housing assistance

Missouri is around four months away from distributing all of the nearly $600 million in emergency housing relief assistance it received as part of federal COVID relief packages, the Missouri Housing Development Commission was informed on Friday. The program, called State Assistance for Housing Relief Program, or SAFHR, includes funds...
