During National Influenza Vaccination Week, Dec. 5 to 9, public health departments across the Kansas City metro area are urging residents to take precautions against respiratory illnesses like flu, RSV and COVID-19. Public health officials encourage area residents to get an annual flu shot and COVID-19 booster as well as wear a mask when in large groups, stay home when sick and wash hands frequently, saying these measures “are the best ways to stay healthy and protect loved ones from illness now and into the holidays.”

1 DAY AGO