Public health departments warn of rise in respiratory illnesses, hospitalizations
During National Influenza Vaccination Week, Dec. 5 to 9, public health departments across the Kansas City metro area are urging residents to take precautions against respiratory illnesses like flu, RSV and COVID-19. Public health officials encourage area residents to get an annual flu shot and COVID-19 booster as well as wear a mask when in large groups, stay home when sick and wash hands frequently, saying these measures “are the best ways to stay healthy and protect loved ones from illness now and into the holidays.”
Missouri has roughly $150 million left to distribute in federal housing assistance
Missouri is around four months away from distributing all of the nearly $600 million in emergency housing relief assistance it received as part of federal COVID relief packages, the Missouri Housing Development Commission was informed on Friday. The program, called State Assistance for Housing Relief Program, or SAFHR, includes funds...
Missouri deer hunting permits raise $13.3M as 197,724 harvested during firearms season
(The Center Square) – Although the 2022 hunting season doesn’t technically end until mid-January, the Missouri Conservation Department reports $13.3 million in revenue from the purchase of more than 810,000 deer hunting permits. The information was provided to The Center Square through an open records request.
