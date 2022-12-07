Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
'Do you see what eye see' silent auction
One Upstate cheer team visits the studio to talk about their road to winning big. Spartanburg County deputy dies weeks after ‘tragic accident’. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of Deputy Robert Charles “Taco” Talanges who passed away Thursday. Sewing seeds of joy. Updated:...
FOX Carolina
Sewing seeds of joy
One Upstate cheer team visits the studio to talk about their road to winning big. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Spartanburg County deputy dies weeks after ‘tragic accident’. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of Deputy Robert Charles “Taco” Talanges...
FOX Carolina
Upstate business sentenced for operating illegal gambling org.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bubba Technology Group, LLC was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to operating an illegal gambling organization, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Evidence presented to the court showed that Bubba Technology Group, a gaming business operating from Piedmont, was leasing and selling...
FOX Carolina
Polk Co. man says family will have “nice Christmas” after big lottery win
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that a Polk County man recently won a $100,000 jackpot from a 1$ lottery ticket. According to officials, the man had predicted his big win the night before while talking to his wife. “I told her, ‘tonight I’m...
FOX Carolina
Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh motion requesting motive in murder case
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina prosecutors say they oppose a request to narrow details about a possible motive they will argue when prosecuting former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh for the killings of his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh was indicated in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Maggie...
