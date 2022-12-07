ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3d ago

Wow, who would of guessed that they were found at the Huntington Apartments in Crooklyn Park? Nothing but criminals, felons, wannabe gang bangers and a whole lot of welfare mommas who live or hang out there. I thought they had armed security guards patrolling this apartment complex. They supposedly suppose to check incoming and outgoing vehicles for suspicious activity but apparently the armed security guards are doing their jobs if the Crooklyn Park police caught these criminals in a stolen vehicle at the apartment complex!! Ur taxpayers money at work, yeah right!!

fox9.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run, Maplewood Police seek driver

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A pedestrian in Maplewood was killed during a hit-and-run Friday night, and police are asking for the public’s help finding the driver. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. on northbound McKnight Road near Margaret Street. Maplewood Police said the pedestrian was hit in the roadway, and the driver fled before officers arrived.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
ccxmedia.org

Man Arrested After Leading Golden Valley Police On A Chase

Golden Valley police arrested a man Wednesday after he ran a stop sign and led officers on a high-speed chase. According to police, officers tried to stop a vehicle after the driver ran a stop sign at Theodore Wirth Parkway and Glenwood Avenue. The driver fled south on Theodore Wirth Parkway and continued south on Cedar Lake Parkway at speeds of over 50 miles per hour on the 20-mile-per-hour stretch of road.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man fatally shot woman during argument over marijuana

A 23-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot a woman during an argument over marijuana. Clifton Dawayne Latimore Ingram was was charged with second degree murder on Friday, following the shooting at an apartment on the 1200 block of Banneker Avenue North in the Near North neighborhood, which was reported at 12:35 p.m. Thursday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee police calls, Nov. 28-Dec. 5

The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 28-Dec. 5. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Nov. 29:...
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Roughly 150 tires dumped on the road in Forest Lake, police investigating

FOREST LAKE, Minn. -- Police in Forest Lake are investigating after roughly 150 tires were dumped on a stretch of road.Officials say that most of the tires were found on Tuesday along the 18000 block of Forest Road North, South on Forest Road to 180th Street then west on 180th Street to Fenway Avenue North.They believe the tires were dumped from a moving car."Not only is this extremely dangerous, but it's illegal," the police department wrote on its Facebook page. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 651-439-9381.
FOREST LAKE, MN
New York Post

Driver accused of intentionally mowing down NYC woman charged with murder

The driver accused of “intentionally” mowing down a woman after a wild knife fight outside a Queens nightclub surrendered to cops this week, authorities said.  Eddie Eason, 25, showed up at the 102nd Precinct station house with his lawyer Wednesday morning and was slapped with a murder charge for running over Tiara Graham, 31, on Sept. 24, cops said.  Eason, of East New York, was driving a white sedan when he rammed into Graham at 120th Street and 97th Avenue in South Richmond Hill around 2:45 a.m. Sept. 24, cops said.  Police arrived to find Graham lying in the roadway with massive body...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox9.com

Man charged in July fatal shooting on Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Hennepin County prosecutors charged a 23-year-old man from St. Paul for his alleged role in a Minneapolis shooting that left one person dead in July. Jose Antonio Martinez-Gonzalez, 23, was charged on Wednesday with second-degree murder and being a prohibited person in possession of a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: 42-year-old man left knife tucked in corner of Forest Lake High School bathroom

A man who was seen going into a bathroom at Forest Lake High School has been charged with bringing a dangerous weapon onto school property. Eric Johnson, 42, of Forest Lake, is accused of stashing a camouflage knife in a boys' bathroom on Tuesday, Dec. 6. He was charged in Washington County District Court on Wednesday with possessing a dangerous weapon on school property – a felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years if convicted.
FOREST LAKE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Officer Struck in the Face, Hospitalized After Trying to Arrest Theft Suspect

A Brooklyn Center police officer had to be taken to the hospital after he was struck in the face trying to detain a theft suspect, according to an alert released by police. Officers were dispatched shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a hotel theft, the alert said. Police had learned of an incident in which a male theft suspect wearing a mask and a cane in his possession had hopped behind the desk and took items. The report said the suspect was also going through cars at the hotel. The name of the hotel where the incident happened is not yet known. CCX News reached out to Brooklyn Center police for additional details.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
New York Post

Man found slain in NYC subway station

A homeless man was found fatally slashed in a Greenwich Village subway station, cops said Friday.  The unidentified victim was discovered with fatal lacerations to his torso in a remote area of the West Fourth Street and Sixth Avenue station in Manhattan near the stairwell ramp area off the platform around 12:10 a.m. Thursday, police said.  He was pronounced dead at the scene, cops said.  Police said the incident has been ruled a homicide.  Authorities did not immediately know what led to the killing, and no arrests have been made. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY

