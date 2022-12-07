ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moreno Valley, CA

Multiple Moreno Valley middle school students taken to hospital; possible overdose

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

Three students were taken to a hospital today after consuming an unknown substance at a Moreno Valley middle school.

The distress call came in at noon from the campus of Sunnymead Middle School, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

"We had students who did consume something,"  said Moreno Valley Unified School District spokeswoman Anahi Velasco. "They're getting checked out." Velasco declined to specify the substance that was ingested and prompted the 911 call.

According to the fire department, multiple engine crews and paramedic squads were sent to the location and rendered aid to a total of four youths.

There were initial reports of a boy suffering from a possible drug overdose, but Velasco said that was not the case.

Three of the victims were taken to nearby Riverside University Medical Center for further evaluation, according to the fire department.

One juvenile declined to go to the hospital, an agency spokeswoman said.

Los Angeles, CA
