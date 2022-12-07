Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
hottytoddy.com
Santa Arrives in Oxford Tonight During Oxford’s Annual Christmas Parade
The Oxford Christmas Parade will finally take place tonight after being rescheduled due to the rainy weather this week. According to the National Weather Service, the rain is expected to move out of the area by 11 a.m. Skies will remain partly cloudy but no rain is expected this evening. The temperature during the parade time is expected to be about 60 degrees.
wtva.com
Pet of the Week - Bear
Bear is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Dec. 8, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee is $100. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
desotocountynews.com
DeSoto COVID risk level increased
The COVID-19 data monitoring nonprofit Covid Act Now has noticed an increase in virus cases in DeSoto County and for that reason has raised the Community Risk Level for the virus from “Low” to “Medium.”. That’s because weekly new reported cases in the county have risen to...
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford, Mississippi: Saturday, December 10, 2022 – Food & Drink Specials + Entertainment
11 am–10:30 pm: dine-in, outdoor seating, or delivery: Fetcht. Upstairs open from 4–11 pm. LUNCH: 11:30 am–2:30 pm; DINNER 6–10 pm BAR opens at 2 pm. 10:30 am–8 pm: dine-in, outdoor seating, or delivery: Fetcht, Bite Squad, or Door Dash. noon–1 am: indoor & outdoor...
wtva.com
Breaking Ground Project fundraiser for Tippah County homeless shelter
Blue Mountain, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi nonprofit is looking to help others this holiday season. The Breaking Ground Project is a christian counseling and rehabilitation center in Blue Mountain, Mississippi. They are hosting a fundraiser tomorrow at the Cadence Bank Arena. To raise money towards their homeless shelter in...
wtva.com
Hit and run involving pedestrian in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol and other first responders responded to the scene of a hit and run involving a pedestrian in Lee County. Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee said it happened Saturday morning on U.S. 45 south, south of Verona in Lee County. There is not...
New chief to take over Saltillo Police Department Jan. 1
SALTILLO, Miss. (AP) — A North Mississippi city is getting a new police chief next month. The City of Saltillo’s Board of Aldermen recently approved the appointment of veteran law enforcement officer Rusty Haynes to take over as the city’s police chief beginning Jan. 1. Haynes, 57, has more than three decades experience in law […]
wtva.com
New info released about Tippah County homicide
PINE GROVE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tippah County Sheriff’s Department shared some new information about a weekend homicide. According to the sheriff’s department, deputies responded Friday, Dec. 2 to a home on County Road 600 in the Dry Creek community. They found a shooting victim — identified as...
tippahnews.com
Eating out with Jeff Jones review: Hwy 41 Fish and Steak House Review
Hwy 41 Fish and Steak House. @ 4390 hwy 41, Pontotoc, MS. Opens at 4:30pm, Thursday through Sunday for supper. Accepts cash and local checks only. What do you call a restaurant that doesn’t advertise, has no signs telling who they are? Operate in an old, white, concrete block building, in the middle of the country? And a gravel parking lot in front, and room to tie up your horses in back?
WLOX
Suspect in custody following deadly Olive Branch shooting
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Olive Branch police have arrested a man accused of shooting three people inside a home in the Asbury Place neighborhood, one of those shootings being fatal. 25-year-old Timothy Newsom is who OBPD named as the lone suspect Friday afternoon. Newsom is facing charges for one...
wtva.com
Houston police looking into possible accidental shooting
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Officers with the Houston Police Department are looking into a possible accidental shooting that happened Friday. Chief Adam Harmon said someone called Chickasaw 911 about a shooting victim at a home along Airport Road. Paramedics airlifted the man to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo...
wtva.com
Tupelo Fire Department's Station 2 demolished
After many years of service, Fire Station 2 in Tupelo is demolished. After many years of service, Fire Station 2 is demolished in Tupelo.
WLOX
Mississippi man identified days after being shot, killed by Memphis police
MEMPHIS, TENN., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi man has been identified after he was shot and killed by police in Memphis Monday night. James West Junior is from the Tate County town of Sarah. Investigators are trying to figure out what led to the shooting. A police officer was reportedly...
Animal cruelty charges in North Mississippi spark call for shelter in Panola County
The recent discovery of chained and starving dogs at a residence on Mt. Olivet Road in North Mississippi sparked a discussion among leaders about the need for an animal shelter in the Panola County. Panola County Supervisors listened to stories from deputies, Sheriff Shane Phelps, and volunteers from the Panola...
wtva.com
Over a hundred job openings at a local furniture manufacturer
ECRU, Miss. (WTVA) - Many people have been effected by recent layoff in the area. But, a local company is expanding. There are over a hundred job openings for American Furniture, Peak Living, and Independent Furniture. The companies are mainly looking for seasoned furniture workers. Experience with upholstery, Frame assembly,...
DeSoto Times Today
Simply Southern Restaurant and Catering to carry on tradition of Junior’s
Residents in Hernando who are missing their “meat and three” at lunchtime won’t have long to wait for the return of southern comfort food at the former Junior’s location. The popular eatery closed its doors last month, but will soon be home to a new restaurant...
Mississippi college town boutique celebrates 20 years of making women feel beautiful, confident in affordable clothes
20 years ago, Teresa Cain and her 2 daughters, Brooke and Nicole, fulfilled their dream of owning a boutique and opened Indigo’s on the Square in Oxford. Although the inventory in the boutique has evolved over the years with different fashion trends at affordable prices, the family-owned business has remained in its current location since opening day in 2002.
Winona, December 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice
mississippifreepress.org
‘The Gangs Run the Prison’: Witness Disputes Official Parchman Death Account
A gang helmsman at Unit 30B of the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman, Miss., shouted a threatening message about some inmates he had singled out from that unit in January 2020. “We’re going to make an example out of these guys,” the African American inmate proclaimed in earshot of Timothy...
Man, teen on probation after attack at MS catfish farm
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A Tunica County businessman and a former employee were placed on probation Wednesday after an attack at a catfish farm was caught on camera. The incident happened in October at the Pride of Pond catfish farm on Highway 4. Video taken by 18-year-old Bailey Wade shows Bill Battle, the business owner, […]
