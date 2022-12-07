ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor, MS

hottytoddy.com

Santa Arrives in Oxford Tonight During Oxford’s Annual Christmas Parade

The Oxford Christmas Parade will finally take place tonight after being rescheduled due to the rainy weather this week. According to the National Weather Service, the rain is expected to move out of the area by 11 a.m. Skies will remain partly cloudy but no rain is expected this evening. The temperature during the parade time is expected to be about 60 degrees.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Pet of the Week - Bear

Bear is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Dec. 8, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee is $100. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
TUPELO, MS
desotocountynews.com

DeSoto COVID risk level increased

The COVID-19 data monitoring nonprofit Covid Act Now has noticed an increase in virus cases in DeSoto County and for that reason has raised the Community Risk Level for the virus from “Low” to “Medium.”. That’s because weekly new reported cases in the county have risen to...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Breaking Ground Project fundraiser for Tippah County homeless shelter

Blue Mountain, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi nonprofit is looking to help others this holiday season. The Breaking Ground Project is a christian counseling and rehabilitation center in Blue Mountain, Mississippi. They are hosting a fundraiser tomorrow at the Cadence Bank Arena. To raise money towards their homeless shelter in...
BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS
wtva.com

Hit and run involving pedestrian in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol and other first responders responded to the scene of a hit and run involving a pedestrian in Lee County. Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee said it happened Saturday morning on U.S. 45 south, south of Verona in Lee County. There is not...
LEE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

New chief to take over Saltillo Police Department Jan. 1

SALTILLO, Miss. (AP) — A North Mississippi city is getting a new police chief next month. The City of Saltillo’s Board of Aldermen recently approved the appointment of veteran law enforcement officer Rusty Haynes to take over as the city’s police chief beginning Jan. 1. Haynes, 57, has more than three decades experience in law […]
SALTILLO, MS
wtva.com

New info released about Tippah County homicide

PINE GROVE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tippah County Sheriff’s Department shared some new information about a weekend homicide. According to the sheriff’s department, deputies responded Friday, Dec. 2 to a home on County Road 600 in the Dry Creek community. They found a shooting victim — identified as...
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
tippahnews.com

Eating out with Jeff Jones review: Hwy 41 Fish and Steak House Review

Hwy 41 Fish and Steak House. @ 4390 hwy 41, Pontotoc, MS. Opens at 4:30pm, Thursday through Sunday for supper. Accepts cash and local checks only. What do you call a restaurant that doesn’t advertise, has no signs telling who they are? Operate in an old, white, concrete block building, in the middle of the country? And a gravel parking lot in front, and room to tie up your horses in back?
PONTOTOC, MS
WLOX

Suspect in custody following deadly Olive Branch shooting

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Olive Branch police have arrested a man accused of shooting three people inside a home in the Asbury Place neighborhood, one of those shootings being fatal. 25-year-old Timothy Newsom is who OBPD named as the lone suspect Friday afternoon. Newsom is facing charges for one...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
wtva.com

Houston police looking into possible accidental shooting

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Officers with the Houston Police Department are looking into a possible accidental shooting that happened Friday. Chief Adam Harmon said someone called Chickasaw 911 about a shooting victim at a home along Airport Road. Paramedics airlifted the man to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo...
HOUSTON, MS
wtva.com

Over a hundred job openings at a local furniture manufacturer

ECRU, Miss. (WTVA) - Many people have been effected by recent layoff in the area. But, a local company is expanding. There are over a hundred job openings for American Furniture, Peak Living, and Independent Furniture. The companies are mainly looking for seasoned furniture workers. Experience with upholstery, Frame assembly,...
ECRU, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi college town boutique celebrates 20 years of making women feel beautiful, confident in affordable clothes

20 years ago, Teresa Cain and her 2 daughters, Brooke and Nicole, fulfilled their dream of owning a boutique and opened Indigo’s on the Square in Oxford. Although the inventory in the boutique has evolved over the years with different fashion trends at affordable prices, the family-owned business has remained in its current location since opening day in 2002.
OXFORD, MS
High School Soccer PRO

Winona, December 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Philadelphia High School soccer team will have a game with Winona High School on December 09, 2022, 15:00:00.
WINONA, MS
WJTV 12

Man, teen on probation after attack at MS catfish farm

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A Tunica County businessman and a former employee were placed on probation Wednesday after an attack at a catfish farm was caught on camera. The incident happened in October at the Pride of Pond catfish farm on Highway 4. Video taken by 18-year-old Bailey Wade shows Bill Battle, the business owner, […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS

