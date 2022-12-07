Read full article on original website
Related
kgns.tv
Laredo Chamber of Commerce gets new location
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One of Laredo’s oldest and strongest business organizations has a new place to call home. After being housed at 2310 San Bernardo Avenue for more than 45 years, the Laredo Chamber of Commerce is now located at 5702 McPherson Road. On Friday afternoon, the chamber...
kgns.tv
Aeromar Airline to leave Laredo International Airport
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After more than two years of direct flights to Mexico City, the City of Laredo has announced that Aeromar will not longer operate at the Laredo International Airport. According to a statement from the city, this was due to a lack of travelers using the airline.
kgns.tv
Laredo Border Patrol provides an inside look at brush operations
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We see them patrolling the bridges as well as the riverbanks making sure the U.S.-Mexico Border is secure but guarding the border can be difficult when going over the hills and through the brush. With the use of all-terrain vehicles and four legged animals, securing the...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police getting toys ready for Blue Santa program
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Christmas is coming and it’s not just the Elves in the North Pole who are helping Papa Claus but also those in the Laredo Police Department. The police department is hard at work preparing for its annual Blue Santa Program, a Christmas tradition that is meant to spread some holiday cheer to kids in need.
kgns.tv
Border Patrol provides inside look at the duties of EMT agents
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents protect over thousands of miles including every corner of Webb County and neighboring counties. While monitoring and securing the border are part of the responsibilities of an agent, so is providing first aid to anyone who needs it. At any time on the...
kgns.tv
Salvation Army receives check donation and toys
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Salvation Army received some much-needed help from a manufacturing company right before the holidays. On Friday, Medline Laredo gave the Salvation Army a $10,000 check as well as toys and blankets. Major Rebecca Galabeas from the Salvation Army said these donations are part of the...
kgns.tv
Driscoll Health Plan to hold Baby’s First Christmas Posada
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local health center is inviting all expecting mothers to an educational holiday posada. Driscoll Health Plan in collaboration with Latched Support from San Antonio will be hosting Baby’s First Christmas Posada. Not only will it get mothers and fathers into the holiday spirit, but...
kgns.tv
Three women, and two children injured following Loop 20 crash
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Multiple people are hospitalized following a four vehicle collision reported on Loop 20 Friday evening. The accident happened on Friday, Dec. 9 just before 7 p.m. The Laredo Fire Department arrived at the 6000 where a total of nine people were involved in the crash. A...
kgns.tv
Five vehicle accident reported on Loop 20
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is causing some traffic congestion on Loop 20. According to the Laredo Police Department, a five-vehicle accident happened at the 6000 block of Bob Bullock Loop, near the UISD Food Production Center. Right now, traffic is backed up on the southbound and...
kgns.tv
Laredo College prepares for its annual holiday ‘posada’
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As another Christmas season is upon us, Laredo College is preparing for its annual holiday ‘posada.’. This year’s ‘posada’ will take place at Laredo College’s south campus which is a change of venue after the pandemic. There will be plenty of...
kgns.tv
Laredo offers help for those suffering from holiday blues
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo has a range of services available for anyone that might be feeling a little blue this holiday season. One of the programs available that help Laredo residents keep track of their health is called Juntos for Better Health. Each person enrolled in the program is assigned to a caseworker that will assess the levels of depression and/or anxiety.
kgns.tv
Laredo man wanted for intoxication manslaughter
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for intoxication manslaughter. The Laredo Police Department is searching for 43-year-old Marco Cruz-Gonzalez. The case stems from a car crash that was reported on June 9, 2021, at the 5200 block of Bob Bullock Loop at around 9:20...
kgns.tv
Juan David Ortiz back in Webb County Jail following guilty verdict
Webb County, TX. (KGNS) - After eight days of trial in San Antonio, the former Border Patrol agent found guilty of the gruesome murders of four women is behind bars at the Webb County Jail. On Friday morning Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar held a press conference where he went...
kgns.tv
Pets of the Week: Happy, Dopey and Bashful
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, Laredo Animal Care Services introduces us to not one, not two but three kittens who are each named after the dwarfs from Snow White. The kittens came from a litter of six, three of which have...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police searching for driver accused of fatal hit & run accident
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A man is dead after allegedly being hit by a vehicle on Friday night and authorities need help locating the driver who was behind the wheel. The accident was reported on Friday, Dec. 9 at the 3002 block of Guadalupe Street. According to the Laredo Police...
Former Border Patrol agent convicted of killing 4 women in Texas
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (TCD) -- A jury found a 39-year-old ex-Border Patrol agent guilty of killing four female sex workers within the span of about two weeks in 2018. Juan David Ortiz was convicted in a Bexar County court Wednesday, Dec. 7 — almost exactly four years after he was indicted for the deaths of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Luera, Guiselda Alicia Cantu, and Humberto Janelle Ortiz, and the aggravated assault of Erika Peña.
kgns.tv
Laredo College to hold ‘Spring into Winter Dance Concert’
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In one of the many efforts to spread some holiday spirit in our community, Laredo College’s Visual and Performing Arts Department will hold its ‘Spring into Winter Dance Concert’. The concert will take place on Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Guadalupe and...
kgns.tv
Jury finds former Border Patrol agent guilty of killing four Laredo women
SAN ANTONIO, TX (KGNS) - After more than four years, the families of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Anne Luera, Guiselda Hernandez Cantu and Janelle Ortiz have received justice. The jury found former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz, the man who killed the four women guilty for his crimes. Following the...
kgns.tv
Warm temperatures continue
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Happy Friday cloudy in the upper 60s this morning possible fog in your early commute. It will continue to be a warm one temperatures will increase into the upper 70s partly sunny a high of 82 with breezy conditions gust up to 22MPH this afternoon. If your...
kgns.tv
Annual Christmas parade hits the streets tonight!
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It’s lights, camera, Christmas for an annual holiday tradition!. On Friday night, the annual Christmas Parade will hit the streets of Laredo. Festivities will get underway at 6 p.m. with the parade starting at the Burlington on San Bernardo and ending at Garden Street. Organizers...
Comments / 4