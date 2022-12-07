ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Abbott bans TikTok from state-issued devices over concerns about Chinese data theft

By Ryan Autullo, Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago

Gov. Greg Abbott has banned TikTok on state-issued devices, advancing bipartisan concerns in the United States that sensitive user information could fall into the hands of the Chinese government.

Abbott, who announced the ban Wednesday, says he's prepared to assist state lawmakers at next year's legislative session in making the ban permanent and creating cybersecurity reforms to protect against the popular Chinese video-sharing application. He says he'd like to extend the ban to devices issued by local governments.

"We must work together to stop the Chinese government’s efforts to collect, store, and distribute Texans’ data and personal information," Abbott wrote in a letter to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan .

Abbott said he is ordering every state agency to ban TikTok from government-issued devices and that each state agency by Feb. 15 must implement its own policy against the use of the application.

TikTok, which has an estimated 85 million users across the nation, maintains that the Chinese government has never tried to access the data of those users.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38goIn_0jayIEWe00

The ban came the same day that a lawsuit was filed against TikTok by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, who accused the platform of deceiving users about China's access to its data and, separately, for exposing children to mature content.

Earlier this month, FBI Director Christopher Wray raised national security concerns about TikTok, saying China could use the app to collect data on its users for the purpose of espionage.

“All of these things are in the hands of a government that doesn’t share our values, and that has a mission that’s very much at odds with what’s in the best interests of the United States. That should concern us,” Wray told an audience at the University of Michigan’s Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, according to The Associated Press.

U.S. government officials have tried since 2020 to ban TikTok or force a sale by the Chinese parent company, ByteDance, which bought it in 2017 for more than $800 million.

U.S. officials and the company are now in talks over a possible agreement that would resolve American security concerns, Wray said, according to the AP. Both Republicans and Democrats have called for a ban on the app.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Gov. Abbott bans TikTok from state-issued devices over concerns about Chinese data theft

