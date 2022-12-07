ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WWMTCw

Winter driving is just down the road: How to stay safe with colder conditions

LANSING, Mich. — As temperatures drop, Michigan State Police are asking drivers to prepare for winter conditions and cold weather driving. No matter how good a driver you are, winter weather can lead to dangerous conditions on the roads. Michigan State Police have provided recommendations for how to stay safe on icy roads during winter in the Great Lakes State.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy