Catalytic converter stolen in Sheridan Township, Michigan State Police investigate
SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A catalytic converter was stolen near Calhoun Road in Sheridan Township, according to Michigan State Police Marshall Post Troopers. The incident happened during Dec. 3 and Dec. 9 in the evening hours, troopers said. Infant death: Babysitter warned CPS about mother charged in Portage infant...
Winter driving is just down the road: How to stay safe with colder conditions
LANSING, Mich. — As temperatures drop, Michigan State Police are asking drivers to prepare for winter conditions and cold weather driving. No matter how good a driver you are, winter weather can lead to dangerous conditions on the roads. Michigan State Police have provided recommendations for how to stay safe on icy roads during winter in the Great Lakes State.
