ktvo.com
Reindeer Romp returns for its 39th year in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The 39th Reindeer Romp returned to Kirksville on Saturday morning. A.T. Still University's Class of 2025 hosted a marathon that included a four-mile run and a 1.5-mile walk for participants of all ages. The students in charge wanted to use the event to get people out...
ktvo.com
Shop with a Cop among 5 organizations to benefit from Midwest Ford Fest proceeds
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ford enthusiasts in southeast Iowa are divvying up proceeds raised during their August car show in Ottumwa. Members of the Iowa-Missouri Ford Club stopped by the Wapello County Law Center Thursday to drop off a check for $500. The extra funds, brought in from the annual...
Flu cases close Randolph County school district
A Randolph County school district is closed this week because too many students are sick. The post Flu cases close Randolph County school district appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ktvo.com
Local organization hosts support group for parents of children who committed suicide
BLOOMFIELD, Iowa — The death of a child is a wound that never heals. Especially when you lose a child to suicide, it can oftentimes make the parent feel isolated and alone. "People feel they are often judged for reaching out," said Andrew's Hope Director Rachel Jones. "This includes parents who have lost their child to suicide. This is such a great loss to navigate on your own. People need to know that how they feel is normal and valid."
ktvo.com
Mary Immaculate students giving back this holiday season
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Some Heartland school students are giving back this holiday season. On Thursday morning, students at Mary Immaculate School in Kirksville held a baked goods and hot chocolate sale. Money raised from the sale will be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. We spoke with Isabella...
ktvo.com
660 Charitable Motorcycle Organization host 2nd annual chili cook-off
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The 660 Motorcycle Charitable Organization hosted its second annual Toys-for-Tots Chili Cook-off on Saturday. Toys-for-Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas. Organization members say that with...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri phone, television and internet company celebrates 70th anniversary
NOVINGER, Mo. — Seven decades is a long time to be in business and that is exactly what one northeast Missouri cooperative has been celebrating this year. Northeast Missouri Rural Telephone Company (NEMR) started its business in 1952. Since then the company continues to strive to offer the most...
ktvo.com
Adair County Health reports increase in new COVID-19 cases
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — On Thursday, the Adair County Health Department reported the number of COVID-19 cases for the seven-day period of Nov. 29 through Dec. 5 increased to 29. Case numbers had been under 20 since early November. The spread of respiratory illnesses continues to increase across the country....
KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: Outrage in Ottumwa, weather aware
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Slurs, harassment and repeat incidents of racism. "[The school district needs] to take action right away. And get some education to the kids so they understand it’s not proper to bully people no matter what their skin color is," a resident told KCCI. At 6...
The Culbertson-Head Farmstead constructed in 1855 is unexpectedly linked to an 1886 diary I discovered 20 years ago
Culbertson-Head Farmstead, Palmyra, Missouri.Photo byJim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a home close to Palmyra, Missouri that was built in 1854–1855, although in looking at it, that seems hard to believe. The historic home is called the Culbertson-Head Farmstead which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) in 1982. Palmyra is the county seat of Marion County. There are several buildings in Palmyra listed on the NRHP.
ktvo.com
CAPNEMO hosting coat drive to meet rising need
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Community Action Partnership of Northeast Missouri (CAPNEMO) helps the community in many ways. This year, the group is hosting a coat drive to collect winter clothing for those in need. The demand for these items is at an all-time high due to many different factors.
kttn.com
100 year old Carrollton woman sells farm after working it for over 90 years
Centenarian Wilda Cox knows hard work. She’s built barns, lugged 110-pound cans of milk, picked and husked corn by hand, and bucked hay bales. But Cox endured no harder day than Oct. 31, 2022, when she sold the farm that had been in her family for more than a century.
ottumwaradio.com
OPD: Men Wrote Bad Checks to Businesses
A pair of men are behind bars after Ottumwa police say they wrote several fraudulent checks to businesses over an extended period of time. 32-year-old Jacob Barnett (left) of Ottumwa and 28-year-old Scott Wright (right) of Morton, Illinois have each been charged with forgery (Class D felony) and ongoing criminal conduct (Class B felony).
The 1903 house of Merritt Violette, the man who owned Samuel Clemens' birthplace and worked to develop Florida, Missouri
The Merritt Violette House in Florida, Missouri.Photo byTheCatalyst31, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Merrit Violette House (aka Merritt “Dad” Violette House) was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983. This one-story house is located in Florida, Missouri. The architectural description is an eclectic vernacular Queen Anne style. It has an attic and it’s sheathed in clapboard and has a lot of fish scale shingles.
The historic Art Deco styled Plaza Hotel that opened in 1930 in Trenton, Missouri was converted to an apartment building
Plaza Hotel, Trenton, Missouri.Photo byKeith Snyder, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. You can't miss the Modern Movement Art Deco style of the historic Plaza Hotel on a drive-by. This five-story building was constructed out of reinforced concrete in 1929-1930 in Trenton, Missouri. In 2001, this 93-year-old building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
ktvo.com
Dena Ellen Shoop, 68, Ruschmeier Funeral Home
“ I prayed to the Lord, and he answered me. He freed me from all my fears. Those who look to him for help will be radiant with joy; No shadow of shame will darken their faces. In my desperation I prayed and the Lord listened; He saved me from all my troubles. For the angel of the Lord is a guard; He surrounds and defends all who fear him.” (Psalm 34: 4-7)
ktvo.com
Semi drivers OK following T-bone collision near Ottumwa
NEAR OTTUMWA, Iowa — Two semi drivers escaped with only minor injuries following a late-night T-bone accident near Ottumwa. The collision between two semis was reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday along Highway 63 near the Chillicothe turnoff. The impact caused one of the trailers to split open. One of...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in north Missouri on Thursday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting three arrests on Thursday, December 8 2022. A Brookfield man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Linn County. Sixty-two-year-old Jeffery Hurdle has been accused of driving while intoxicated and driving while his license was revoked – third or subsequent offense. Hurdle also was wanted on an Adair County warrant for driving while revoked. He was taken to the Adair County Jail and was listed as bondable.
ktvo.com
Overnight blaze destroys Blue Room Restaurant, Bar in Edina
EDINA, Mo. — An overnight fire destroyed a longtime northeast Missouri gathering spot. The Blue Room Restaurant and Bar in Edina is now just a pile of charred rubble. The fire at the Blue Room was still burning Thursday afternoon, hours after fire crews had left the scene. A...
ktvo.com
Passenger injured in 2-vehicle crash in northeast Missouri
CLARENCE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Shelby County Thursday night. It happened at 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of Elm Street and Highway 151 in Clarence. State troopers said an SUV driven by John Beckley, 61, of Clarence, was northbound on...
