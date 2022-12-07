SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle is welcoming public feedback on how to reshape the city as it lays out a growth plan to guide decisions in the coming decade and beyond. The Office of Planning and Community Development hosted a meeting on Thursday for people to learn more about how the One Seattle Comprehensive Plan could shape neighborhoods. Many of the decisions made in the plan will guide the way the city invests resources during the next 20 years.

