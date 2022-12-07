Read full article on original website
Sound Transit considers two options for Eastside Link extension amid other project delays
Sound Transit is currently working on five Link Light Rail extension projects that are set to double the light rails' network from 26 miles to 62 miles over the next few years. The latest three stations, Northgate, Roosevelt, and University District opened in October 2021, expanding the number of stations...
Resurgence of encampments near Cal Anderson Park concerns nearby businesses
A growing homeless encampment and unabated trash on the sidewalks has sparked concerns in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. The camp has taken over a portion of the sidewalk near 12th Avenue and Howell Street, east of Cal Anderson Park. Couches and mattresses have also been left out on the street...
Graffiti suspects booked as Seattle promises increased enforcement
SEATTLE — Two suspects were booked into the King County Jail on felony charges after police officers allegedly caught them tagging a building with graffiti in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. The arrests come after the city's administration pledged to prosecute the "most prolific and destructive" taggers. According to Seattle...
Seattle to expand homeless outreach efforts in coming year
SEATTLE — Seattle is scaling up efforts on a homeless outreach program in the next year that will have teams dedicated to addressing encampments in specific neighborhoods. City councilmembers approved a budget proposal by Mayor Bruce Harrell to expand the Unified Care Team, authorizing more than $38 million in 2023 take the current citywide approach and transform it into several geographic-based teams. That same money would also continue to fund the Clean City Initiative.
After break-ins, business owner meets with Seattle council members about crime concerns
SEATTLE, Wash. — Friday afternoon, Yukon Trading Company owner Kevin Rinderle met with Seattle City Councilmembers Sara Nelson and Andrew Lewis to discuss repeated break-ins at their stores and come up with solutions to help business owners. Last month, KOMO News spoke to Rinderle after a break-in where merchandise...
Six families displaced after 2 alarm apartment fire in Kent
KENT, Wash. — Six families have been displaced after a two-alarm apartment fire at the Buena Casa apartments in Kent. Crews from Puget Sound Fire, South King Fire & Rescue, VRFA, Tukwila Fire Dept., and Renton RFA were on scene. They were able to put out the fire in 20 minutes.
Driving conditions toward Snoqualmie Pass improve on I-90
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Driving conditions improved on Interstate 90 going towards Snoqualmie Pass, on Saturday. It was a big difference from the last time KOMO crews were in the area. On Thursday, the roadway had been closed after two semi-trucks collided. "I'd been watching the news pretty closely...
Seattle residents weigh in on plans for city's next round of growth
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle is welcoming public feedback on how to reshape the city as it lays out a growth plan to guide decisions in the coming decade and beyond. The Office of Planning and Community Development hosted a meeting on Thursday for people to learn more about how the One Seattle Comprehensive Plan could shape neighborhoods. Many of the decisions made in the plan will guide the way the city invests resources during the next 20 years.
Inslee and whale advocates celebrate progress made in protecting orcas in Puget Sound
SEATTLE, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee and the Quiet Sound program celebrated the progress made in protecting orcas in Puget Sound on Friday at the Seattle Aquarium. The Quiet Sound has been advocating for increased funding for salmon habitat restoration efforts, eliminating toxic pollution, and reducing underwater noise and disturbances.
Cannabis shops ramp up security after uptick in crime
SEATTLE — Cannabis businesses said they are taking more security measures after seeing an increase in crime in King and Pierce counties. "We have very big steel planters, they weigh hundreds of pounds each, so it would be very difficult for a vehicle to smash into us," The Green Door Seattle manager Eduardo Beaumont said. "It's our deterrent."
City of Gig Harbor calling for change in vehicle pursuit laws
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — A recent dashcam video from Gig Harbor Police shows the driver of what they believe is a stolen Uhaul that was speeding, shifting from lane to lane. The officer halted the pursuit and proceeded to get off the exit. Police Chief Kelly Busey said this is just one of many examples of what officers are facing.
91-year-old man drives into the water near Edmonds dog park
EDMONDS, Wash. — A 91-year-old man apparently drove his car into the water near an Edmonds dog park while with his dog. Edmonds police are currently on the scene and are working to remove the car from the water. Police said removal of the car will be a lengthy...
Man found fatally shot inside vehicle near White Center
SEATTLE, Wash. — A man was found dead inside a vehicle on Friday evening in Seattle's Roxhill neighborhood near White Center. Police said the man was found shot to death inside the vehicle. The vehicle was found in the 9200 block of 29th Ave. Southwest, near Roxhill Park. Seattle...
Landlord convicted in killings of couple whose remains were found in West Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — A jury has found a man accused of killing two people and dumping their bodies in a suitcase along a West Seattle beach guilty on all counts. Mike Dudley was convicted of murder in the second degree in a King County courtroom Thursday, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
Suspects ram stolen car into Port Orchard pot shop during robbery
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Two people broke into Kitsap Cannabis in Port Orchard on Tuesday morning at around 3:45 a.m. The two people committing the crime drove a stolen Subaru Outback through the storefront, breaking the glass. They proceeded to enter the shop and steal merchandise from inside the store.
Bonded cats PangPang and ZhuaZhua are looking for a new home
PangPang and ZhuaZhua are bonded 4-year-old cats at Seattle Humane looking to go home together. They are both very friendly and social. They have a positive history around dogs and staff at Seattle Humane said they generally just like to lounge and play all day. Their previous owner had to...
Starbucks closing last stand-alone Capitol Hill location Friday
SEATTLE — The Starbucks at Broadway East and East Denny Way in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood will close to the public on Friday. The location is the second Capitol Hill store to close and the last stand-alone store on Capitol Hill. The Seattle-based company announced the closure last...
I-90 reopens after hours-long closure due to crashes
All lanes of I-90 reopened Thursday afternoon after closing for about 7 hours due to multiple crashes and spinouts. The eastbound lanes reopened near Easton around 11:45 a.m., and the westbound lanes reopened near Ellensburg about 35 minutes later at 12:20 p.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
Where to celebrate the holidays around the Puget Sound
The Emerald City is all lit up, with the annual tree lighting in Westlake Park signifying the start of the holiday season. Light sculptures, holiday concerts and even an ice skating rink at Occidental Square remind us of the season we're in. Westlake and Occidental are full of holiday cheer.
Troopers urge drivers to slow down over Snoqualmie Pass in wintery weather
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Multiple vehicle crashes Thursday morning forced the closure of I-90 over parts of Snoqualmie Pass. The closure lasted about seven hours as crews mainly worked to remove two semi-trucks that had collided and to repair damaged sections of a concrete barrier. Washington State Patrol (WSP)...
