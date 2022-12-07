ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

GRU diverts efforts to deal with late bills

Personnel shortages have pushed Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) more than a week late in sending out bills for November, impacting around 5,166 customers across the city. “The workload is just coming in faster than we can get them out,” Kinn’zon Hutchinson, GRU’s chief customer officer, said in a phone interview.
Ask Anthony: Solar panel problems continue, owner facing legal troubles in North Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have an update on a solar panel company that's accused of bad business practices. In November, we told you about Monique Bates, a disabled Jacksonville veteran who purchased solar panels from a local company called R Solar Group. She contacted First Coast News because she found out her warranty was invalid. That's on top of other issues she was having with the business.
Alachua Police Department awarded Accredited Status by the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation

ALACHUA, Fla. – The Alachua Police Department is now an Accredited Law Enforcement Agency. On Wednesday, December 7, members of the Alachua Police Department Command Staff attended a business meeting in St. Augustine, held by the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation. The business meeting is held three times a year to review and make decisions on law enforcement agencies who have applied and meet the standards required to achieve accredited status.
GRU says they are aware some customers did not receive November bills

As a renter or homeowner there is one thing you can usually guarantee on-time every month bills. Some local residents have expressed concerns on social media that their Gainesville Regional Utility bills are delayed. "I did go up three times and demanded my bill," Angela Casteel said, "I had to...
Matthew C. Woodruff

There Was Cheating in 2020 in Florida According to a Report by watchdog 'Integrity Florida.'

Known as ‘Ghost Candidates’, some Republicans have been accused of and charged with bribing unaffiliated candidates to siphon votes away from Democrats in tight races. The next time you hear someone tell you the 2020 election was stolen you can agree, at least in part. Republicans in Florida have been charged with felony campaign charges for their part in a bribery scheme meant to confuse voters into voting for the wrong person.
Ocala pastor indicted on COVID-19 relief fraud charges

A 45-year-old pastor from Ocala has been indicted on six counts of wire fraud related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Earlier today, United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the return of the indictment charging 45-year-old Henry Troy Wade, of Ocala, with fraud relating to COVID-19 relief funds.
Car bursts into flames as Florida family drives down Ocala road

Nadrine Stocker was driving down an Ocala street with her daughter and grandson in the car when she says she started smelling gas. The actions she took in the seconds after that may have saved all their lives. Marion County Sheriff's Office bodycam video shows the aftermath of the fire that engulfed Stocker's Hyundai Sonata, shortly after they all got out of the car.
MCSO looking for man suspected of withdrawing $21,000 from victim’s bank account

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of stealing over $21,000 from a victim’s bank account. According to MCSO, an out-of-state male victim contacted the sheriff’s office to report that thousands of dollars had been fraudulently withdrawn from his account at Truist Bank on NW Blitchton Road in Ocala.
