Fiction: I Thought My Mother Was Too Poor To Buy Me A Graduation Present, But She Surprised MeDspeakerAlachua, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested for grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection resumes Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Former Cowboys QB Jon Kitna Arrested on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseGainesville, FL
GRU diverts efforts to deal with late bills
Personnel shortages have pushed Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) more than a week late in sending out bills for November, impacting around 5,166 customers across the city. “The workload is just coming in faster than we can get them out,” Kinn’zon Hutchinson, GRU’s chief customer officer, said in a phone interview.
Florida AG shuts down ‘massive moving scam’ by Gold Standard
Attorney General Ashley Moody announced an end to a "massive moving scam" in Florida.
Ask Anthony: Solar panel problems continue, owner facing legal troubles in North Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have an update on a solar panel company that's accused of bad business practices. In November, we told you about Monique Bates, a disabled Jacksonville veteran who purchased solar panels from a local company called R Solar Group. She contacted First Coast News because she found out her warranty was invalid. That's on top of other issues she was having with the business.
Hey Florida, your power bill is going up in January — and then again in February, probably
Hope you didn't spend all your money on Black Friday.
States attempt to recoup $3 million from a Suwannee County sawmill is on hold
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - The state’s attempt to recoup $3 million from a sawmill in Suwannee County is being put on hold. Klausner Holding USA filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy this week, pausing a lawsuit the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity filed against the company. The lawsuit stems...
Florida's largest marijuana company faces class-action lawsuit over layoffs
The lawsuit alleges Trulieve failed to comply with the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.
Florida Rep. Joe Harding, charged with defrauding PPP loan scheme resigns but claims 'I repaid every penny'
The disgraced pol was also the sponsor of 'Don't Say Gay' bill.
Alachua Police Department awarded Accredited Status by the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation
ALACHUA, Fla. – The Alachua Police Department is now an Accredited Law Enforcement Agency. On Wednesday, December 7, members of the Alachua Police Department Command Staff attended a business meeting in St. Augustine, held by the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation. The business meeting is held three times a year to review and make decisions on law enforcement agencies who have applied and meet the standards required to achieve accredited status.
Neighbors demand answers after plans for the Gainesville Country Club remain uncertain
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly five months have passed since the closure of the Gainesville County Club, and residents are waiting for an answer. “I’d like to see someone come in and purchase the property who can treat it properly,” stated neighbor, Cynthia Brasington. In July, Gainesville Country...
GRU says they are aware some customers did not receive November bills
As a renter or homeowner there is one thing you can usually guarantee on-time every month bills. Some local residents have expressed concerns on social media that their Gainesville Regional Utility bills are delayed. "I did go up three times and demanded my bill," Angela Casteel said, "I had to...
Florida Prosecutors Reach Deal With Former State Worker Charged With Computer Crime
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State Florida. Florida prosecutors have entered into what is called a “deferred prosecution agreement” with former state Department of Health employee Rebekah Jones to resolve a computer-based crime against her. Jones disclosed the agreement in an...
Florida State Representative accused of lying to get pandemic relief money
Florida State Representative Joseph Harding has been indicted on six counts of wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Wednesday.
Alachua County will spend $2.5M in federal aid on a publicly-owned slaughterhouse
The Alachua County Commission unanimously voted at a special meeting Tuesday to spend $2.5 million for a new United States Department of Agriculture-certified meat processing facility in Newberry. The $2.5 million is part of the $52.25 million in federal funds allocated to Alachua County through the American Rescue Plan Act,...
There Was Cheating in 2020 in Florida According to a Report by watchdog 'Integrity Florida.'
Known as ‘Ghost Candidates’, some Republicans have been accused of and charged with bribing unaffiliated candidates to siphon votes away from Democrats in tight races. The next time you hear someone tell you the 2020 election was stolen you can agree, at least in part. Republicans in Florida have been charged with felony campaign charges for their part in a bribery scheme meant to confuse voters into voting for the wrong person.
Ocala pastor indicted on COVID-19 relief fraud charges
A 45-year-old pastor from Ocala has been indicted on six counts of wire fraud related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Earlier today, United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the return of the indictment charging 45-year-old Henry Troy Wade, of Ocala, with fraud relating to COVID-19 relief funds.
Another major development being considered on county road 318
The new owner of a 40-plus acre tract of land within Marion County’s critical Farmland Preservation Area is seeking a zoning change to amend an already existing but long dormant Planned Unit Development on the rural northwest Marion County property. Members of the county’s Planning & Zoning Commission on...
Florida State Representative indicted for falsely obtaining small business loan
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A Florida lawmaker faces up to 35 years in prison after he attempted to defraud the Small Business Administration by falsely obtaining a coronavirus-related small business loan. Joseph Harding, 35, of Williston received a six-count indictment by a federal grand jury. He is facing two counts...
Car bursts into flames as Florida family drives down Ocala road
Nadrine Stocker was driving down an Ocala street with her daughter and grandson in the car when she says she started smelling gas. The actions she took in the seconds after that may have saved all their lives. Marion County Sheriff's Office bodycam video shows the aftermath of the fire that engulfed Stocker's Hyundai Sonata, shortly after they all got out of the car.
College of Central Florida will hold a Farm Share drive-through food distribution
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson will host a Farm Share drive-through food distribution on Friday. This is in partnership with former Ocala representative Joe Harding, Ocala city councilman Ire Bethea and the College of Central Florida. The event will take place at the College of Central...
MCSO looking for man suspected of withdrawing $21,000 from victim’s bank account
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of stealing over $21,000 from a victim’s bank account. According to MCSO, an out-of-state male victim contacted the sheriff’s office to report that thousands of dollars had been fraudulently withdrawn from his account at Truist Bank on NW Blitchton Road in Ocala.
