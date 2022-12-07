ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• Children as young as 6 months old may soon be eligible for updated COVID-19 boosters after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the OK Thursday for Moderna and Pfizer to amend their emergency use authorizations for the updated vaccine formula, also known as bivalent boosters. The Centers for...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Public Health urges parents to have children vaccinated for measles

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- With 64 cases confirmed in Franklin, Ross, and Richland counties, the measles outbreak in central Ohio is still spreading. Dayton & Montgomery County Public Health advises parents to vaccinate their kids to prevent them from contracting an infection. The measles spreads quickly. Even before they show...
DAYTON, OH
WHIZ

ZMC Health Department Provides Update on Measles Outbreak

ZANESVILLE, OH- Parts of the state are dealing with a measles outbreak as we head into the holiday season. Over fifty kids throughout the Columbus and central Ohio area reportedly have the virus, which is spread through infected individuals coughing, sneezing, or even just breathing. There is no cure for...
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CDC: Flu infections in Ohio alarming

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced it is encouraging people to wear masks to help reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses this season as COVID-10, influenza, and RSV circulate at the same time. CDC data shows almost every state is reporting high or very high flu activity. […]
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Ohio keeps an upswing on COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 16,091 new COVID-19 cases, maintaining a nearly-doubled case count compared to two weeks ago. COVID-19 data leading up to Thanksgiving showed a much smaller case rate compared to the last two years' holiday seasons. A sudden surge entering December also doesn't necessarily hint at a […]
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

WEEKLY UPDATE: Case Numbers Remain Elevated, CDC Risk is Up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Reported new coronavirus cases in Ohio are as high as they’ve been since early September. 16,000 new reported cases over the last week in Ohio, with 353 in Stark County. Updated CDC Community Risk data has Stark County up from “Low”...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Popculture

Public Health Alert Issued for Cheese Due to Processing Issues

Consumers in one Midwestern state are being advised against eating a certain cheese spread. On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) issued a public health alert for certain cheese products made by Yellow House Cheese LLC in Seville that were found to pose a possible health risk. The health...
SEVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Adena Local Schools Extend Weekend Due to Flu

ROSS – A Ross County school is fighting with the common flu this year and has extended the weekend to include several weekdays hoping to get ahead of the sickness. “The flu and other viruses are currently making their way through the school. We continue to sanitize daily, but we are beginning to see significant numbers of students ill, especially in the elementary. Several students have gone home ill today. We have many staff out sick as well, and we have used nearly all of our supply of substitute teachers at this time,” said the school on Wednesday.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Ohio dairy company announces recall of eggnog

WOOSTER, Ohio (WKBN) — Hartzler Family Dairy announced Friday a voluntary recall of its quart-sized eggnog product with 12/15 and 12/25 sell-by dates due to undeclared allergens. There was a labeling defect with the quart-sized bottles, and it did not include the list of ingredients in the product. All...
WOOSTER, OH
NBC4 Columbus

These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns

These Ohio companies donated to election deniers’ …. These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of …. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of NBC4 Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Bp1GeW. Columbus police to gain access to ‘nuisance’ complex’s …...
COLUMBUS, OH
scenicstates.com

8 Killer Gem Mining Spots in Ohio for Enthusiasts

There is nothing like gem mining in Ohio to get a great souvenir out of a fun activity. Gem enthusiasts love to go gem mining in Ohio for the great variety of stones and crystals that can be found. But gem mining is also a great activity for complete beginners...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Ohio agencies offering heating assistance, walk-in help events

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio agencies are offering heating assistance and walk-in help events to help Ohioans with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. The Ohio Development Services Agency says Ohioans who...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy