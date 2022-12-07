Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Lawsuit against doctor who defied Texas abortion law tossed
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Lawyers for a doctor who intentionally defied a Texas abortion law that the lawyers called a “bounty-hunting scheme” say a court has dismissed a test of whether members of the public can sue providers who violate the restrictions for at least $10,000 in damages.
WDIO-TV
Judge unseals docs in gay bar shooting suspect’s past case
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A judge unsealed a dropped bomb threat case Thursday against the Colorado gay bar shooting suspect who threatened to become the “next mass killer” over a year before allegedly killing five people and wounding seventeen others at the LGBTQ enclave Club Q.
WDIO-TV
Kari Lake challenges her defeat in Arizona governor’s race
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican defeated in Arizona governor’s race, is formally challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs, asking a court to throw out certified election results from the state’s most populous county and either declare her the winner or rerun the governor’s election in that county.
WDIO-TV
Kentucky remembers tornado victims as rebuilding continues
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas, after spending much of the past year in a camper with her family. One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of...
WDIO-TV
Interview: Patrick Miner with Super One Foods
Patrick Miner, board member from Super One Foods, joins Good Morning Northland to talk about their partnership with Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank during our “Have a Heart, Help a Neighbor” campaign. Through the compassion and commitment of Second Harvest Northern Lakes food bank’s donors, volunteers, agency...
WDIO-TV
Major broadband investments for 48 Minnesota counties
A nearly $100 million investment will bring better broadband access to thousands of Minnesotans. Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday that interned providers will soon be able to expand broadband coverage to more Minnesotans. The Walz Administration says this represents the largest single investment in broadband infrastructure in State history. “This...
WDIO-TV
Scientists lower alert for Mauna Loa, say eruption could end
HONOLULU (AP) — Scientists lowered the alert level for the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island from a warning to a watch on Saturday and said the mountain’s first eruption in nearly 40 years may soon end. The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in...
WDIO-TV
Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway
HONOLULU (AP) — Lava from the world’s largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said Thursday, a development that was a welcome reprieve for motorists who depend on the road. Mauna Loa was still erupting Thursday...
WDIO-TV
St. Louis County snow plow drivers likely reject county’s offer
There is a possible chance of snow plow driver labor strike similar to what happened in January of 2020. St. Louis county snow plow drivers are responsible for their own winter gear. One of the demands from the teamsters local 320 is a $500 yearly stipend for winter clothes and safety-related items. However, St. Louis county’s offer for winter clothes and safety is only $150.
WDIO-TV
Gone Fishin’ & Huntin’ December 8th
With fishing and hunting seasons underway in Minnesota and Wisconsin, WDIO’s weekly segment Gone Fishin’ and Huntin’ has returned. It airs during WDIO Sports at Ten on Thursday nights. Recent photos for December 8th are from Jake Stahlbusch, Aiden Stangeland, Lily Arnold, Dolan Verbick, and Elisse and...
WDIO-TV
UMD women’s hockey ties St. Thomas on Sophie’s Squad night
The No. 7/8 University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team was taking on St. Thomas. Saturday also marked the return of the Sophie’s Squad initiative between both the men and women teams. Creating a platform to raise funds and awareness towards mental health, Sophie’s Squad had already made upwards of $9.000 in merchandise sales after the end of the game.
WDIO-TV
Lake Superior Conference girl’s basketball day held on Saturday
The Lake Superior Conference girl’s basketball day took place on Saturday, hosted by Superior high school. The event began at 11:00 a.m and concluded with the Spartans team playing Hibbing at 5:00 p.m. A total of eight Northland teams took to the court on the evening with the scored...
WDIO-TV
Justin Liles: Warming through the weekend, snow Saturday
Milder weather will stay in place as warm southerly flow has taken over and should warm us up through the weekend. Temperatures are likely to climb into the low to mid 30s Saturday and Sunday. Another quick moving clipper will pass through Friday night into Saturday. As of now it looks like freezing drizzle is possible followed by a dusting up to an inch. The big weather story is the large low set to dig the Pacific Northwest and then deepen as it comes out of the Rockies next week.
WDIO-TV
Justin Liles: Wintry mix Saturday
Light snow and freezing drizzle is likely early today. Patchy glazes of ice may lead to some slippery driving conditions. The transition to all snow will likely happen mid-morning Saturday. Most of the snow looks to fall along the North Shore and U.P. of Michigan where 1-3” of new snow is possible.
WDIO-TV
Justin Liles: Wintry mix tonight and tomorrow
Light snow and freezing drizzle is likely tonight into Saturday. Patchy glazes of ice may lead to some slippery driving conditions. The transition to all snow will likely happen mid-morning Saturday. Most of the snow looks to fall along the North Shore and U.P. of Michigan where 1-3” of new snow is possible.
WDIO-TV
UMD women’s hockey wins big over St. Thomas in the first game of weekend home series
Coming off a big win over Ohio State, the University of Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team was looking to keep the momentum going as they hosted the University of St. Thomas for game one of their two-game home series. Four and a half minutes into the game, the bulldogs...
WDIO-TV
Cloquet-Carlton’s Katelyn Olson signs NLI to play soccer at Gustavus
On Thursday Cloquet-Carlton’s Katelyn Olson signed her National Letter of Intent to play soccer for Gustavus Adolphus College. In 17 games as a senior this fall, and making a state quarterfinal appearance, the goalie posted a .819 saves percentage and 0.78 Goals Against Average with the Lumberjacks to finish 15-4-1.
