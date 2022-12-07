ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, OH

Children enjoy tree lighting, Santa visit in Oregon

By Stephen Zenner / The Blade
The tree was the morning’s star attraction.

On this gray day, lights from a Christmas tree in front of Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital in Oregon lit up, to the delight of children from the YMCA Child Development Center’s daycare at the hospital.

“It lighted up!” Alivia Widmer, 4, said about seeing the colorful lights splay against the foggy Wednesday morning.

With a quick switch, kids shouted with glee, and piled inside the main hospital foyer to sing some holiday songs, and tell Santa what they want for Christmas this year.

“We've been talking about it for a few days now,” Ashley Errington, the teacher of the Pre-K daycare class, said.

There was some confusion for the students about the concept of a tree lighting.

“At first they thought we were gonna light [the tree] on fire,” Ms. Errington said.

Turns out it’s electric lights on an evergreen, but there was plenty to keep the young minds busy.

“I liked Santa,” Nora Wells said, recalling the events of the morning during which the children paused in front of Santa, draped by a Christmas tree.

Barbies, a PS5, and a bunny were some items added to Santa’s list.

“Santa was a lot more exciting (than the tree),” Catherine Mass, 4, chimed in.

One boy who came to the hospital with his mother joined in the fun with the other kids. “He likes the gifts that that guy gave him,” Cordora Soimis, 31, of the South End, said about the goodie bag her son Zamar Soimis, 7, was given that morning.

“My favorite part that I got was the coloring stuff,” Alivia said about the contents of the bags.

Jacob Tawil, 5, showed particular interest in his “Blue!” cookie he was instructed not to eat until later.

The tree lighting tradition has been ongoing for as long as the current Hospital President, Craig Albers, could remember, and he said it was, “A way to kind of bring the community and the hospital together.”

“A lot of our employees utilize the daycare center, and so, we've always had kind of partnership and a relationship with them,” he said.

As she corralled the kids back into the daycare, Ms. Errington said she was pleased with the event.

“It's not always easy to try to get almost 30 kids singing the same song on the same pitch,” she said.

