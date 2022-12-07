ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOMO News

Graffiti suspects booked as Seattle promises increased enforcement

SEATTLE — Two suspects were booked into the King County Jail on felony charges after police officers allegedly caught them tagging a building with graffiti in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. The arrests come after the city's administration pledged to prosecute the "most prolific and destructive" taggers. According to Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle to expand homeless outreach efforts in coming year

SEATTLE — Seattle is scaling up efforts on a homeless outreach program in the next year that will have teams dedicated to addressing encampments in specific neighborhoods. City councilmembers approved a budget proposal by Mayor Bruce Harrell to expand the Unified Care Team, authorizing more than $38 million in 2023 take the current citywide approach and transform it into several geographic-based teams. That same money would also continue to fund the Clean City Initiative.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma crews struggle with staffing in graffiti removal program

The city of Tacoma is facing an ongoing battle to clear graffiti from private property, on businesses and people's homes. About 150 property owners have taken advantage of the city’s Rapid Graffiti Removal Program so far this year. The city of Tacoma is struggling to keep up with clearing...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Man found fatally shot inside vehicle near White Center

SEATTLE, Wash. — A man was found dead inside a vehicle on Friday evening in Seattle's Roxhill neighborhood near White Center. Police said the man was found shot to death inside the vehicle. The vehicle was found in the 9200 block of 29th Ave. Southwest, near Roxhill Park. Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Starbucks closing last stand-alone Capitol Hill location Friday

SEATTLE — The Starbucks at Broadway East and East Denny Way in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood will close to the public on Friday. The location is the second Capitol Hill store to close and the last stand-alone store on Capitol Hill. The Seattle-based company announced the closure last...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Suspect wanted in connection to fatal Tacoma shooting arrested in Spokane

A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Tacoma was arrested in Spokane on Monday. The 25-year-old allegedly shot a man in a homeless encampment on Nov. 21. The Tacoma Police Department said officers were called around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 to the 2400 block of East M Street for a possible shooting. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and started life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
TACOMA, WA
Still Unsolved

Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year Old

TACOMA, Wash. — After more than two decades have passed, a young girl's family is still asking for help. It has been close to 24 years since Teekah Lewis disappeared from a bowling alley in Tacoma, Washington. She has not been seen since. Her family hopes that bringing a spotlight back to the case will help to provide them with the answers they are desperately searching for.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma teen to be tried as adult in connection to brazen cannabis shop robbery

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police arrested a 17-year-old man who they believe to be connected to a cannabis shop robbery turned shootout on Oct. 28. Antonio Jesus Benavides was booked into the Pierce County Jail Monday. He will be tried as an adult for charges of assault, robbery, and also having a firearm and a stolen vehicle.
TACOMA, WA
610KONA

WA State ‘Spied’ On Gun Shops in Counties, Including Benton

Wednesday, December 7th, the Washington State Attorney General's office announced the filing of a lawsuit against a Federal Way gunshop owner. Lawsuit filed over allegations store sold high-capacity ammo magazines. Ferguson had previously requested elected officials introduce legislation banning the sale of ammo magazines that hold more than ten rounds....
WASHINGTON STATE

