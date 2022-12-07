Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Graffiti suspects booked as Seattle promises increased enforcement
SEATTLE — Two suspects were booked into the King County Jail on felony charges after police officers allegedly caught them tagging a building with graffiti in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. The arrests come after the city's administration pledged to prosecute the "most prolific and destructive" taggers. According to Seattle...
KOMO News
After break-ins, business owner meets with Seattle council members about crime concerns
SEATTLE, Wash. — Friday afternoon, Yukon Trading Company owner Kevin Rinderle met with Seattle City Councilmembers Sara Nelson and Andrew Lewis to discuss repeated break-ins at their stores and come up with solutions to help business owners. Last month, KOMO News spoke to Rinderle after a break-in where merchandise...
Amazon truck heist strikes before holidays in Kitsap County
The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said Nov. 21, at about 3 p.m., an Amazon employee was working in the area of the 2900 block of Salmonberry Road. The delivery driver stopped to deliver a package, and when he returned to his van, he found an unknown man sitting in the driver’s seat.
KOMO News
Seattle to expand homeless outreach efforts in coming year
SEATTLE — Seattle is scaling up efforts on a homeless outreach program in the next year that will have teams dedicated to addressing encampments in specific neighborhoods. City councilmembers approved a budget proposal by Mayor Bruce Harrell to expand the Unified Care Team, authorizing more than $38 million in 2023 take the current citywide approach and transform it into several geographic-based teams. That same money would also continue to fund the Clean City Initiative.
KOMO News
Resurgence of encampments near Cal Anderson Park concerns nearby businesses
A growing homeless encampment and unabated trash on the sidewalks has sparked concerns in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. The camp has taken over a portion of the sidewalk near 12th Avenue and Howell Street, east of Cal Anderson Park. Couches and mattresses have also been left out on the street...
KOMO News
Tacoma crews struggle with staffing in graffiti removal program
The city of Tacoma is facing an ongoing battle to clear graffiti from private property, on businesses and people's homes. About 150 property owners have taken advantage of the city’s Rapid Graffiti Removal Program so far this year. The city of Tacoma is struggling to keep up with clearing...
KOMO News
Sound Transit considers two options for Eastside Link extension amid other project delays
Sound Transit is currently working on five Link Light Rail extension projects that are set to double the light rails' network from 26 miles to 62 miles over the next few years. The latest three stations, Northgate, Roosevelt, and University District opened in October 2021, expanding the number of stations...
KOMO News
3 people indicted for $7 million worth of drugs found on Washington beaches
SEATTLE — Federal prosecutors in Seattle allege three people were part of a failed attempt to smuggle hundreds of pounds of meth and fentanyl to Canada. The drugs had an estimated street value of $7 million when they were found on beaches near Port Angeles last year. In court...
KOMO News
Man found fatally shot inside vehicle near White Center
SEATTLE, Wash. — A man was found dead inside a vehicle on Friday evening in Seattle's Roxhill neighborhood near White Center. Police said the man was found shot to death inside the vehicle. The vehicle was found in the 9200 block of 29th Ave. Southwest, near Roxhill Park. Seattle...
KOMO News
Starbucks closing last stand-alone Capitol Hill location Friday
SEATTLE — The Starbucks at Broadway East and East Denny Way in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood will close to the public on Friday. The location is the second Capitol Hill store to close and the last stand-alone store on Capitol Hill. The Seattle-based company announced the closure last...
KOMO News
King County Metro removes buses, suspends routes for 4th day due to steering system issue
SEATTLE, Wash. — King County Metro has restored all suspended services. This comes after Metro announced earlier this week that two Metro operators identified a manufacturing issue in the steering system in some vehicles. Early Friday morning, 12 bus routes were still out of service. Metro had proactively removed...
Suspect wanted in connection to fatal Tacoma shooting arrested in Spokane
A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Tacoma was arrested in Spokane on Monday. The 25-year-old allegedly shot a man in a homeless encampment on Nov. 21. The Tacoma Police Department said officers were called around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 to the 2400 block of East M Street for a possible shooting. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and started life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year Old
TACOMA, Wash. — After more than two decades have passed, a young girl's family is still asking for help. It has been close to 24 years since Teekah Lewis disappeared from a bowling alley in Tacoma, Washington. She has not been seen since. Her family hopes that bringing a spotlight back to the case will help to provide them with the answers they are desperately searching for.
Addressing misconceptions about WA’s new vehicle registration law
Washington state will now allow you to take a photo of your vehicle registration and store it on your cell phone, tablet, or electronic device. “Both your registration and your proof of insurance can be stored electronically,” said Tim Meyer, King County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesperson. Many residents...
DSHS investigating after more than a thousand Washington families’ state benefits stolen by scammers
SEATTLE — Families across Washington are learning the horrible news that their state benefits have been stolen by scammers. To make matters worse, the state can’t replace or refund those benefits. Sylvia Turner, who lives in Auburn, had $1,600 of her federal state and food benefits stolen. “I...
KOMO News
Tacoma teen to be tried as adult in connection to brazen cannabis shop robbery
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police arrested a 17-year-old man who they believe to be connected to a cannabis shop robbery turned shootout on Oct. 28. Antonio Jesus Benavides was booked into the Pierce County Jail Monday. He will be tried as an adult for charges of assault, robbery, and also having a firearm and a stolen vehicle.
13 Best Places on the West Coast for Couples To Live on Only a Social Security Check
As of March, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,618.29 for an individual, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Doubling up for a couple, that's $3,236.58. Social...
King, Pierce, Snohomish counties now all recommending masks indoors amid concerns over ‘tripledemic’
SEATTLE — Health authorities in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties are recommending that people wear masks in indoor public spaces as viral respiratory illnesses are circulating across the state and country. The respiratory illnesses of concern include the flu, RSV and COVID-19. Public Health - Seattle & King County,...
KOMO News
Thousands raised for families in need during the KOMO Toy Drive
SEATTLE — The holiday season can be a tough time for families, but you can help put a smile on a child’s face this holiday season. KOMO News teamed up with The Salvation Army Toy and Joy program to help put presents under the tree for thousands of kids.
610KONA
WA State ‘Spied’ On Gun Shops in Counties, Including Benton
Wednesday, December 7th, the Washington State Attorney General's office announced the filing of a lawsuit against a Federal Way gunshop owner. Lawsuit filed over allegations store sold high-capacity ammo magazines. Ferguson had previously requested elected officials introduce legislation banning the sale of ammo magazines that hold more than ten rounds....
