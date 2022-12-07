ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, AL

Jackson County Schools to go virtual for Friday, December 9

By Zach Hester
 3 days ago

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. ( WHNT ) — Jackson County Schools (JCS) will have an e-Learning day on Friday, December 9, according to a statement from Superintendent Jason Davidson.

The school system did not specify the reasoning for the decision to go virtual.

Death investigation underway in Collinsville

News 19 reached out to Davidson who stated the decision came based on a “combination of several factors.”

Scottsboro City Schools (SCS), a separate school district inside Jackson County, opted for virtual learning for several days in November due to illness spreading in the community. At that time, SCS said the schools and campuses would be “cleaned and sanitized.”

SCS did not specify which illness caused that closure, but flu remains at higher-than-usual levels in the State of Alabama.

Several other North Alabama school systems have temporarily closed their doors due to illness or staffing shortages.

If News 19 gets further clarification from Superintendent Davidson, this story will be updated.

