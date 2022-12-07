SUBJECT: Three Oxnard Store Clerks Cited for Selling Alcohol to Minors. Three Store Clerks in the City of Oxnard Cited for Selling Alcohol to Minors. The Oxnard Police Department with assistance from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has cited three clerks in the City of Oxnard for selling alcohol to minors on December 9, 2022. The actions were the result of a minor decoy operation in which minors, under the direct supervision of police officers, attempted to purchase alcohol from 11 retail licensees in the City of Oxnard.

OXNARD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO