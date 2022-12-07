ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

News Channel 3-12

Lompoc man arrested for homicide in fatal shooting

LOMPOC, Calif. — A Lompoc man was arrested for homicide in the early morning hours Saturday in a fatal shooting that took place on the 600 block of North Fourth Street. According to the Lompoc Police Department, Benito Martinez, 20, shot a 22-year-old male Friday night around 11:30 p.m. The LPD say they found the victim The post Lompoc man arrested for homicide in fatal shooting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Friday Night Stearns Wharf Shooting Under Investigation

Santa Barbara Police are still investigating a shooting that occurred on Stearns Wharf at 8:45 p.m. on Friday night with few details being released. According to police reports, police and harbor patrol officers arrived on the scene — as did AMR paramedics and firefighters — and provided care to one shooting victim. The victim was taken via ambulance to Cottage Hospital.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kclu.org

Six arrested on wildlife poaching charges in Ventura County

Authorities say they’ve broken up what they are calling a wildlife trafficking ring in Ventura County. Six people have been arrested in connection with the operation. State Fish and Wildlife investigators say the crew worked with a Piru market to fraudulently reprint hunting licenses, and tags. They say the crew then used the phony documents to hunt more deer, pigs and bears than legally allowed.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Wildlife Trafficking and Poaching Ring Charged with Crimes

Six people have been arrested following a bust by the California Fish and Wildlife of suspected poaching in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. State game wardens' year long investigation is also focused on finding a seventh suspect who is connected to this poaching ring that involves a Ventura County market and electric-bikes.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Man shot and killed in Lompoc, suspect arrested

A 22-year-old man was killed in a shooting Friday evening near Pioneer Park in Lompoc, police said. Shortly after 11 p.m., a caller reported a shooting on 600 block of North Fourth Street. Officers arrived to find the victim on the ground with multiple gun shot wounds. Responders transported the...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc Man Sentenced to State Prison for ‘Vicious’ Fatal Stabbing

Grieving family members verbally lashed out in Santa Barbara County Superior Court at the man convicted of murder in the stabbing of Theopheus Bennett in Lompoc more than four years ago. Kenneth Robbie Whalen, 34, of Lompoc was found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury for the April 3,...
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Maria Home Destroyed in Fire

Santa Maria Firefighters spotted a home burning in a field area early Saturday morning. At 3:16 a.m., Santa Barbara Maria firefighters in Engine 5 were returning to their station from another incident when they noticed a burning house in the distance. Santa Barbara County firefighters assisted in response to the...
SANTA MARIA, CA
vidanewspaper.com

20-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Oxnard

On Monday, December 5, 2022, at about 12:50 A.M., Officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the call of a shooting victim in the 1200 block of W. Gonzales Rd. When officers arrived, they located a 20-year-old male, later identified as John Paul Carrillo of Oxnard, suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency Medical Services quickly arrived and began life-saving measures. Unfortunately, Carrillo succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
OXNARD, CA
texasbreaking.com

After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody

Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Vehicle Crash Injures 1, Sparks Fire Near Lompoc

A woman was injured Thursday afternoon when her vehicle plunged over the side of Highway 1 and caught on fire near Lompoc. At approximately 12:10 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and American Medical Response were dispatched to the incident on Highway 1 near the Constellation Road offramp in Vandenberg Village.
LOMPOC, CA
oxnardpd.org

News Release- Store Clerks Cited for Selling Alcohol to Minors

SUBJECT: Three Oxnard Store Clerks Cited for Selling Alcohol to Minors. Three Store Clerks in the City of Oxnard Cited for Selling Alcohol to Minors. The Oxnard Police Department with assistance from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has cited three clerks in the City of Oxnard for selling alcohol to minors on December 9, 2022. The actions were the result of a minor decoy operation in which minors, under the direct supervision of police officers, attempted to purchase alcohol from 11 retail licensees in the City of Oxnard.
OXNARD, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Body Found Near Santa Cruz Island Identified as Missing Diver

The body found near Santa Cruz Island last month has been identified as a Port Hueneme diver missing for two years. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau reported the body of a diver was recovered from the waters near the Painted Cave Preserve in the Channel Islands on November 11. The location of the recovery matched to a missing diver investigation from 2020 but further analysis was needed to confirm the identity.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Santa To The Sea Sunday Through Oxnard

Motorists to Expect Delays for the 2022 Santa to the Sea Half Marathon. The 15th annual Santa to the Sea Half Marathon is scheduled for this Sunday morning, December 11th. The race starts at 7:30 a.m. in front of Santa on Ventura Boulevard and travels through the City of Oxnard where it ends at the Marine Emporium Landing located at 3600 South Harbor Boulevard.
OXNARD, CA

