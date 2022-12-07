Read full article on original website
Police investigating shooting near Stearn's Wharf in Santa Barbara
No arrests have been made following a shooting in Santa Barbara near Stearn’s Wharf Friday night, according to police.
Lompoc man arrested for homicide in fatal shooting
LOMPOC, Calif. — A Lompoc man was arrested for homicide in the early morning hours Saturday in a fatal shooting that took place on the 600 block of North Fourth Street. According to the Lompoc Police Department, Benito Martinez, 20, shot a 22-year-old male Friday night around 11:30 p.m. The LPD say they found the victim The post Lompoc man arrested for homicide in fatal shooting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Friday Night Stearns Wharf Shooting Under Investigation
Santa Barbara Police are still investigating a shooting that occurred on Stearns Wharf at 8:45 p.m. on Friday night with few details being released. According to police reports, police and harbor patrol officers arrived on the scene — as did AMR paramedics and firefighters — and provided care to one shooting victim. The victim was taken via ambulance to Cottage Hospital.
kclu.org
Six arrested on wildlife poaching charges in Ventura County
Authorities say they’ve broken up what they are calling a wildlife trafficking ring in Ventura County. Six people have been arrested in connection with the operation. State Fish and Wildlife investigators say the crew worked with a Piru market to fraudulently reprint hunting licenses, and tags. They say the crew then used the phony documents to hunt more deer, pigs and bears than legally allowed.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Wildlife Trafficking and Poaching Ring Charged with Crimes
Six people have been arrested following a bust by the California Fish and Wildlife of suspected poaching in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. State game wardens' year long investigation is also focused on finding a seventh suspect who is connected to this poaching ring that involves a Ventura County market and electric-bikes.
calcoastnews.com
Man shot and killed in Lompoc, suspect arrested
A 22-year-old man was killed in a shooting Friday evening near Pioneer Park in Lompoc, police said. Shortly after 11 p.m., a caller reported a shooting on 600 block of North Fourth Street. Officers arrived to find the victim on the ground with multiple gun shot wounds. Responders transported the...
UPDATE: Missing 90-year-old man found safe, SBPD says
The Santa Barbara Police Department received a report of an at-risk missing adult on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at around 1:00 PM.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Coroner Identifies Deceased Diver as Missing Ventura County Man
The body of a deceased diver recovered off Santa Cruz Island this November has been identified as a Ventura County man who went missing in the area two years ago. The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau has confirmed that the decedent is 34-year-old Ryder Sturt of Port Hueneme. Sturt...
Noozhawk
Lompoc Man Sentenced to State Prison for ‘Vicious’ Fatal Stabbing
Grieving family members verbally lashed out in Santa Barbara County Superior Court at the man convicted of murder in the stabbing of Theopheus Bennett in Lompoc more than four years ago. Kenneth Robbie Whalen, 34, of Lompoc was found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury for the April 3,...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Maria Home Destroyed in Fire
Santa Maria Firefighters spotted a home burning in a field area early Saturday morning. At 3:16 a.m., Santa Barbara Maria firefighters in Engine 5 were returning to their station from another incident when they noticed a burning house in the distance. Santa Barbara County firefighters assisted in response to the...
vidanewspaper.com
20-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Oxnard
On Monday, December 5, 2022, at about 12:50 A.M., Officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the call of a shooting victim in the 1200 block of W. Gonzales Rd. When officers arrived, they located a 20-year-old male, later identified as John Paul Carrillo of Oxnard, suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency Medical Services quickly arrived and began life-saving measures. Unfortunately, Carrillo succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Strangers Come Together in Harrowing, Fiery Rescue on Highway 154
More than 2½ years in development, Noozhawk’s transition to the Newspack web publishing platform went more smoothly than we had anticipated. There were hiccups; there always are. But we’ve already worked through most of the list of things we discovered after our Dec. 7 launch and expect to have the rest cleaned up by early next week.
texasbreaking.com
After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody
Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
Noozhawk
Vehicle Crash Injures 1, Sparks Fire Near Lompoc
A woman was injured Thursday afternoon when her vehicle plunged over the side of Highway 1 and caught on fire near Lompoc. At approximately 12:10 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and American Medical Response were dispatched to the incident on Highway 1 near the Constellation Road offramp in Vandenberg Village.
oxnardpd.org
News Release- Store Clerks Cited for Selling Alcohol to Minors
SUBJECT: Three Oxnard Store Clerks Cited for Selling Alcohol to Minors. Three Store Clerks in the City of Oxnard Cited for Selling Alcohol to Minors. The Oxnard Police Department with assistance from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has cited three clerks in the City of Oxnard for selling alcohol to minors on December 9, 2022. The actions were the result of a minor decoy operation in which minors, under the direct supervision of police officers, attempted to purchase alcohol from 11 retail licensees in the City of Oxnard.
Man, 22, killed in Friday night shooting in Lompoc
An arrest has been made in connection with the deadly shooting of a man in Lompoc Friday night. The victim's name has not been released.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Body Found Near Santa Cruz Island Identified as Missing Diver
The body found near Santa Cruz Island last month has been identified as a Port Hueneme diver missing for two years. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau reported the body of a diver was recovered from the waters near the Painted Cave Preserve in the Channel Islands on November 11. The location of the recovery matched to a missing diver investigation from 2020 but further analysis was needed to confirm the identity.
kvta.com
Santa To The Sea Sunday Through Oxnard
Motorists to Expect Delays for the 2022 Santa to the Sea Half Marathon. The 15th annual Santa to the Sea Half Marathon is scheduled for this Sunday morning, December 11th. The race starts at 7:30 a.m. in front of Santa on Ventura Boulevard and travels through the City of Oxnard where it ends at the Marine Emporium Landing located at 3600 South Harbor Boulevard.
$80M approved for road projects in Santa Barbara County
The California Transportation Commission approved $80 million in 2023 Active Transportation Program funding for projects in Santa Barbara County.
syvnews.com
Additional details, video footage released in Santa Maria officer-involved shooting
The Santa Maria Police Department has released additional details in an officer-involved shooting that took place Oct. 30 as well as a critical incident community briefing video for viewing by the pubic in the interest of transparency, a police spokesman said. Lt. Terry Flaa warned the public the video, which...
