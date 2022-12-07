Officials release “Access to Service” Fair dates

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – If you are tired of speaking to robots on the phone about your bills and screaming at automated phone systems, then here is an event for you. The city of Evansville is hosting an Access to Service Fair on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the CK Newsome Center located at 100 East Walnut Street.

Those who attend will be able to speak one-on-one to customer service representatives from CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility about their personal accounts. There will also be representatives from local assistance agencies and township trustee offices at the fair as well.

The fair will also take place:

January 12 — 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

January 14 — 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

February 9 — 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

March 9 — 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Officials say while a valid photo ID and copies of the utility bills are not required, those items would be helpful to have for these events. The Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) will be offering free bus rides for all passengers on event days.

