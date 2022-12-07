ASU professor wins research grant, publishes new book

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Dr. Drew Curtis of the Angelo State University’s psychology faculty has been awarded a $15,000 grant from the Woodcock Institute at Texas Woman’s University to continue his research on pathological lying.

Curtis has been an ASU faculty member since 2013 and the Director of ASU’s nationally recognized counseling psychology graduate programs, president of the Psychological Association of Greater West Texas, and executive officer for the Southwestern Psychological Association. He is also the author of two previous books: “Abnormal Psychology: Myths of ‘Crazy'” (2020) and “Foundations of Abnormality: Myths, Misconceptions, and Movies” (2018)

The grant was awarded to Curtis for his project titled “Executive Functioning in Adolescent Pathological Liars: Examining Prevalence and Etiology.”

Front cover of “ Pathological Lying: Theory, Research, and Practice ” by Dr. Drew Curtis and Christian L. Hart

In addition, Curtis also recently published his third book, “ Pathological Lying: Theory, Research, and Practice ,” through American Psychological Association Publishing. The book “synthesizes and unifies historical and contemporary writings and research on pathological lying into a functional and cohesive resource for researchers and clinicians.” The book aims to provide clinicians with the tools they need to identify and effectively treat patients more accurately.

“Pathological lying has been a problem for a number of people across time,” Curtis said, “It was recognized by prominent psychiatrists over a century ago but has yet to be recognized as a psychological disorder in the DSM-5 or ICD-11. The failure to recognize pathological lying as a diagnostic entity means that people are unable to receive a diagnosis or suitable treatment for their problematic behavior. I hope that my work on pathological lying synthesizes historical accounts with theory-driven research, with the ultimate aim to help people who struggle with pathological lying to function better in their lives and relationships.”

Curtis’s research on pathological lying was also the basis for a recent article in the New York Times titled “ Can This Man Stop Lying? “

