New Jersey HS Hockey – Big North Conference Preview: Can Northern Highlands Repeat Solid Year?; High Expectations For Ramapo

Mass. Girls HS Hockey – MVC/Dual County Large Preview: League Race Will Be A War; All Teams Capable Of Challenging
ACTON-BOXBORO (18-5-3) Coach: Brian Fontas. Despite a few key losses, coach Fontas still feels he has enough talent in the cupboard, along with some incoming talent, to be very competitive again. This team reached the MIAA D1 semifinals a year ago. Top returning forwards for the Revolution are sophomore Natalie...
Maine HS Hockey – Class B North Team Previews: Gardiner Forms Co-Op With Waterville/Winslow
CAMDEN HILLS (13-5-0) The Class B North champions have a solid core returning in hopes of reaching the state championship game again. Owen McManus lit the lamp 18 times last year and added six assists. Emmet Marshall had 12 goals and six assists. Both are juniors. Aiden Aselton (six goals...
