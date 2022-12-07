Read full article on original website
Could This Be The Next Big Beverage in Montana?
An interesting new beverage is hitting the shelves, and we have a feeling that the college crowd would love it. Montana loves its adult beverages. In 2018, Montanans consumed more White Claws per capita than any other state, and Bozeman city leading that statistic. Bozeman folks love White Claws so much that we had a White Claw shortage. Bozeman is clearly the perfect place for this new beverage--so why haven't we seen it on shelves yet?
Yowza: Missoula Sees Warmest Then Near Coldest Months Back to Back
I'm not the first guy to point out our state's weather can be crazy sometimes. In fact, there are more Montana-weather memes than there are baby-Yoda memes. Obviously, that's not true, but when we have weather like we've had lately, it can feel like it. There are memes about how...
Caves, Candles and Christmas Converge at a Montana State Park
True, a Christmas event perhaps not for the claustrophobic, but I am imagining the lighting effects being totally ethereal. If you're looking to marvel at some unique holiday beauty, by the warm, festive glow of candle lanterns, Montana Fish, Wild and Parks has announced that Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park will once again be hosting holiday candlelight tours of the entire developed cave route. What an amazing way to enjoy the caverns!
Montana Lacks This Because Of Where We Live. Not Cool, Nature.
Montanans suffer depression at a much higher rate than most states. We even have the most depressed city in America, but it might not be because of where we live, but where we actually live. Yes, you read that right. I had my annual checkup with my doctor the other...
Western Montana’s Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022
The holiday season in Western Montana is an experience like no other. Residents throughout the area can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring some...
Montana Makes Prestigious List of Most Generous States in 2022
There were many notable fundraisers in Montana this year which uplifted families, businesses, and the community at large. So says Jeff Platt, Communications Manager and Spokesperson for the world's largest fundraising platform. And as a result of that kindness, which we in Montana view as pretty much just the way you do things, GoFundMe has named the state one of the 10 most generous in America for 2022.
Did Anyone From Montana Die During the Attack on Pearl Harbor?
December 7th 1941 is a day we will never forget. As we remember that dark day 81 years ago, let's find out exactly how many brave Montana servicemen fought back against the Japanese attack on that day and didn't live to tell the tale. Montana has one of the highest...
The Cheapest Way To Drive In Montana Snow
Hey, I'm a Montana fella on a budget. I don't have extra money left over in the fourth quarter to drop on new special winter tires, let alone ones that cost almost $1100. If my choices are "making sure my family gets Christmas presents while paying rent" and "splurging on new tires and maybe paying rent" you can guess which box is going to get ticked.
Montana Weed Sales Reach Nearly $1 Million a DAY in 2022
We've still got two months of reporting data to go before the final, year-end tally for legal cannabis sales in Montana has been estimated by the State, but if we take a look at the sales data through October 2022, I'll admit even I was a bit shocked by the numbers.
Montana School Enrollment at Highest Levels in Nearly 2 Decades
In a piece of great news for Montana, State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen released the preliminary fall 2022 student enrollment numbers for public, private, and homeschools recently. According to Elsie Arntzen:. The focus of education is parallel to the increase in enrollment of our public, private, and homeschool enrollment. The emphasis...
Cheers To New Montana Traditions
Along with the holidays come traditions. Sometimes we don't know why we do some of the things we do, we just "always have done it". Some traditions make sense, some are just kind of weird. When you start to discuss traditions with other people you start to realize how many traditions there are. For example when I was a kid we were never allowed to open presents on Christmas Eve, it was always on Christmas Day. As an adult we have changed that tradition. Now we allow everyone to open one present on Christmas Eve. Most often those gifts are pajamas, but over the past few years that has become a "tradition".
Avalanche Danger Soars with Heavy Snow Events in Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With all the new snow that has fallen in western Montana over the past few weeks, the Director of the West Central Montana Avalanche Center, Jeff Carty, told KGVO News that avalanche danger has increased dramatically. Learn a New Term 'Whumpfing'. “The late October snow...
What Montana Artist Was Streamed Most On Spotify? He’s Awesome.
When it comes to Montana artist Spotify numbers, we rank dead last. That doesn't mean we don't have some incredible talent, however. You might have been looking over your Spotify-wrapped list recently. I get it. You can't listen to the radio 24/7. I'm not busting chops. I was actually just doing the same thing, and it got me thinking, what Montana artist got the most streams? As it turns out, we're the only state in the union that doesn't have a huge "A-List" streaming band/musician. Our highest-streamed Montanan ranks dead last, but that's not to say he and his band aren't amazing, because they are. According to Stats Panda, Tim Montana is our highest-streamed Montana artist this year with a cool 29 million streams for 2022.
Yuck: Avoiding Questionable Holiday Food Choices in a Montana Christmas
Maybe we're too polite during the holidays. And that's why this time of the year we push our taste buds to point of breaking, along with our gag reflex. It is after all the season of peace, love, and harmony. So maybe that's why we're afraid to use the forceful "no thanks", multiple times when our senses are assaulted by Questionable Holiday Food Choices for Montana meals.
Montana’s Oldest Church is One of the Most Unique in America
Across the great state of Montana, you'll find several beautiful churches that hold a special place in the state's history, but have you ever been to Montana's oldest church?. St. Mary's Mission in Stevensville, Montana is the oldest church in the state. The mission was founded by Belgian-born Father Pierre DeSmet, S.J.on September 24, 1841, 48 years before Montana officially became a state.
Behind the Scenes – How Yellowstone Came to be Filmed in Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The TV series Yellowstone has millions of viewers around the world, and much of the show is filmed right here in Montana, but how the series came to be filmed near Missoula is a story told to KGVO News by Allison Whitmer, Film Commissioner with the Montana Film Office at the Montana Department of Commerce in Helena.
An Open Letter to Montana’s Youth: Don’t Do Drugs
I'm a 31-year-old radio DJ and I know you're already cringing anticipating a corny, over-the-top diatribe that you've already heard 1000 times before. Dude, I get it. But I'm not Mr. Mackey from South Park repeating the slogan "drugs are bad, mmkay"— whether you understood that reference or not, I think you get my point. The phrase "drugs are bad" is meaningless if you haven't heard the reasons why they're bad in a way that makes sense to you.
Adorable Girl Mistakes Mule Deer for One of Santa’s Reindeer
Have you ever seen a reindeer in the wild? Maybe you have seen a caribou? Well, they are the same thing. In Europe, they refer to them as reindeer. But, here in North America, we call them caribou. And there is a slim possibility you may run into one while traveling around Northwest Montana.
Montana is a Top 5 State for this Career, According to Google
We get emails from various PR sources on a daily basis. Many of the press releases cite internet search data to determine trends or profiles, broken down by state. Most are somewhat interesting, but I frequently take them with a grain of salt. It's not that I don't trust the...
Montana Wines To Pair With Holiday Dinners
What do you think of when you hear the words "Montana wine?" Did you ever consider Montana to be wine country at all? It's nowhere near the popularity of California's Napa Valley, the northeast regions of France, or the Mendoza region of Argentina where some of the most well-known wines of the world are manufactured but just like most things in the Treasure State, it can still surprise you.
