Montana State

Alt 95.7

Could This Be The Next Big Beverage in Montana?

An interesting new beverage is hitting the shelves, and we have a feeling that the college crowd would love it. Montana loves its adult beverages. In 2018, Montanans consumed more White Claws per capita than any other state, and Bozeman city leading that statistic. Bozeman folks love White Claws so much that we had a White Claw shortage. Bozeman is clearly the perfect place for this new beverage--so why haven't we seen it on shelves yet?
BOZEMAN, MT
Alt 95.7

Caves, Candles and Christmas Converge at a Montana State Park

True, a Christmas event perhaps not for the claustrophobic, but I am imagining the lighting effects being totally ethereal. If you're looking to marvel at some unique holiday beauty, by the warm, festive glow of candle lanterns, Montana Fish, Wild and Parks has announced that Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park will once again be hosting holiday candlelight tours of the entire developed cave route. What an amazing way to enjoy the caverns!
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Western Montana’s Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022

The holiday season in Western Montana is an experience like no other. Residents throughout the area can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring some...
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Montana Makes Prestigious List of Most Generous States in 2022

There were many notable fundraisers in Montana this year which uplifted families, businesses, and the community at large. So says Jeff Platt, Communications Manager and Spokesperson for the world's largest fundraising platform. And as a result of that kindness, which we in Montana view as pretty much just the way you do things, GoFundMe has named the state one of the 10 most generous in America for 2022.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

The Cheapest Way To Drive In Montana Snow

Hey, I'm a Montana fella on a budget. I don't have extra money left over in the fourth quarter to drop on new special winter tires, let alone ones that cost almost $1100. If my choices are "making sure my family gets Christmas presents while paying rent" and "splurging on new tires and maybe paying rent" you can guess which box is going to get ticked.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Montana School Enrollment at Highest Levels in Nearly 2 Decades

In a piece of great news for Montana, State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen released the preliminary fall 2022 student enrollment numbers for public, private, and homeschools recently. According to Elsie Arntzen:. The focus of education is parallel to the increase in enrollment of our public, private, and homeschool enrollment. The emphasis...
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Cheers To New Montana Traditions

Along with the holidays come traditions. Sometimes we don't know why we do some of the things we do, we just "always have done it". Some traditions make sense, some are just kind of weird. When you start to discuss traditions with other people you start to realize how many traditions there are. For example when I was a kid we were never allowed to open presents on Christmas Eve, it was always on Christmas Day. As an adult we have changed that tradition. Now we allow everyone to open one present on Christmas Eve. Most often those gifts are pajamas, but over the past few years that has become a "tradition".
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Avalanche Danger Soars with Heavy Snow Events in Montana

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With all the new snow that has fallen in western Montana over the past few weeks, the Director of the West Central Montana Avalanche Center, Jeff Carty, told KGVO News that avalanche danger has increased dramatically. Learn a New Term 'Whumpfing'. “The late October snow...
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

What Montana Artist Was Streamed Most On Spotify? He’s Awesome.

When it comes to Montana artist Spotify numbers, we rank dead last. That doesn't mean we don't have some incredible talent, however. You might have been looking over your Spotify-wrapped list recently. I get it. You can't listen to the radio 24/7. I'm not busting chops. I was actually just doing the same thing, and it got me thinking, what Montana artist got the most streams? As it turns out, we're the only state in the union that doesn't have a huge "A-List" streaming band/musician. Our highest-streamed Montanan ranks dead last, but that's not to say he and his band aren't amazing, because they are. According to Stats Panda, Tim Montana is our highest-streamed Montana artist this year with a cool 29 million streams for 2022.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Yuck: Avoiding Questionable Holiday Food Choices in a Montana Christmas

Maybe we're too polite during the holidays. And that's why this time of the year we push our taste buds to point of breaking, along with our gag reflex. It is after all the season of peace, love, and harmony. So maybe that's why we're afraid to use the forceful "no thanks", multiple times when our senses are assaulted by Questionable Holiday Food Choices for Montana meals.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Montana’s Oldest Church is One of the Most Unique in America

Across the great state of Montana, you'll find several beautiful churches that hold a special place in the state's history, but have you ever been to Montana's oldest church?. St. Mary's Mission in Stevensville, Montana is the oldest church in the state. The mission was founded by Belgian-born Father Pierre DeSmet, S.J.on September 24, 1841, 48 years before Montana officially became a state.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Behind the Scenes – How Yellowstone Came to be Filmed in Montana

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The TV series Yellowstone has millions of viewers around the world, and much of the show is filmed right here in Montana, but how the series came to be filmed near Missoula is a story told to KGVO News by Allison Whitmer, Film Commissioner with the Montana Film Office at the Montana Department of Commerce in Helena.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

An Open Letter to Montana’s Youth: Don’t Do Drugs

I'm a 31-year-old radio DJ and I know you're already cringing anticipating a corny, over-the-top diatribe that you've already heard 1000 times before. Dude, I get it. But I'm not Mr. Mackey from South Park repeating the slogan "drugs are bad, mmkay"— whether you understood that reference or not, I think you get my point. The phrase "drugs are bad" is meaningless if you haven't heard the reasons why they're bad in a way that makes sense to you.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Montana Wines To Pair With Holiday Dinners

What do you think of when you hear the words "Montana wine?" Did you ever consider Montana to be wine country at all? It's nowhere near the popularity of California's Napa Valley, the northeast regions of France, or the Mendoza region of Argentina where some of the most well-known wines of the world are manufactured but just like most things in the Treasure State, it can still surprise you.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Missoula, MT

Missoula, MT
