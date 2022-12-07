ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seekonk, MA

WPRI 12 News

Fall River man charged with breaking into cars

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man was arrested for allegedly breaking into multiple cars. Wilson Colon-Tirado, 30, was taken into custody Friday on several charges including breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony and vandalism. According to police, two vehicles were broken into near […]
FALL RIVER, MA
WPRI 12 News

Bristol police searching for vandalism suspects

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Bristol police are investigating reports of vandalism in the downtown area of Hope Street. Police released three images of graffiti on Friday. Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip through the Tip411 service or by calling (401) 254-2229.
BRISTOL, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

6 R.I. men facing charges after allegedly stealing $31,000 of wire from West Roxbury Home Depot

Six Rhode Island men are facing shoplifting charges after allegedly stealing $31,000 in electrical wire from a West Roxbury Home Depot Friday. According to the Boston Police Department, Jonathon Amperez-Perez, 31, Miguel Perez, 36, Abner Perez, 28, Jose Pirir, 37, Abraham Dayger-Enrique, 23, and Franklin Salas, 25, all of Providence, Rhode Island, were arrested around 6:30 a.m. after officers were alerted to a possible case of larceny in progress at the hardware store.
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police investigating armed robbery, slashing, at Clasky Common Park

At approximately 4:00 am on Sunday, November 27th, New Bedford Police and EMS responded to reports of a stabbing and car-jacking. Upon arrival to 1359 Acushnet Avenue, first responders discovered a single male who told officers that he was sitting inside his car at Clasky Common Park when a group of males approached his car and ordered him out of it at gunpoint.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
NECN

Woman Arrested for Theft After Failing to Deliver Packages

Nashua Police arrested a woman on Wednesday after she picked up packages and failed to deliver them. Police say 23-year-old Rebecca Daigle, from Fitchburg, Mass., who worked for Amazon as a driver, picked up a load of packages and failed to deliver them to various destinations in Massachusetts. After an...
FITCHBURG, MA
ABC6.com

Man stabbed in downtown Providence, police search for 3 suspects

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police are searching for three suspects who allegedly stabbed a man after a botched robbery downtown. The stabbing happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Weybosset and Pine streets. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a 35-year-old...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Police: Multiple construction workers overdose at job site in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Police confirm that officers, along with Cambridge firefighters and EMS workers, responded to a construction site at Charles Park around 11:55 a.m. Friday for reports of construction workers overdosing. Four construction workers were transported to the hospital after being treated on-scene. All four individuals were...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
ABC6.com

Teen to be charged as adult in 2021 Warren beating death

WARREN, R.I. (WLNE) — A teenager was charged as an adult and arraigned Friday on a murder charge. Warren police said the juvenile, who has not yet been identified, will be tried as an adult on a murder charge in the 2021 death of 54-year-0ld Richard Raymond. According to...
WARREN, RI
hyannisnews.com

ASSISTANT D.A. TASERED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING BARNSTABLE POLICE OFFICERS WHILE MAKING BRADY LIST THREATS, COPS REPORT

HN Photo: New Bedford District Court, 12/8/2022. On December 1st, Kathleen Flannery’s case (including all files) was ordered transferred from Barnstable District Court to New Bedford District Court by a Regional Administrative Justice. CENTERVILLE, Massachusetts – A veteran attorney with the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office was reportedly tasered by...
BARNSTABLE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man found dead in basement under suspicious circumstances identified by family

A Massachusetts man that was found dead in a basement last week has been identified by family and friends of the deceased. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell have been charged with kidnapping in connection with allegedly restraining and holding a 37-year-old Lowell man against his will inside their Coburn Street residence in Lowell.
LOWELL, MA

