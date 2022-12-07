Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Related
Fall River man charged with breaking into cars
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man was arrested for allegedly breaking into multiple cars. Wilson Colon-Tirado, 30, was taken into custody Friday on several charges including breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony and vandalism. According to police, two vehicles were broken into near […]
Turnto10.com
Warwick police seek to identify man involved in incident at Warwick Mall
(WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department is looking to identify a man connected to an unspecified incident at the Warwick Mall. Police shared images of the person of interest on social media and said the incident took place on Wednesday at the mall between the hours of 11:53 a.m. and 12:16 p.m.
Bristol police searching for vandalism suspects
BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Bristol police are investigating reports of vandalism in the downtown area of Hope Street. Police released three images of graffiti on Friday. Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip through the Tip411 service or by calling (401) 254-2229.
Woonsocket police seek person of interest in church rectory break-in
Police say the incident happened at the rectory of Holy Trinity Parish.
ABC6.com
Shots fired by employee outside Ruby’s Sports Bar and Grill in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Shots were fired by an employee after a fight broke out Saturday outside of a Providence bar. Just after 1 a.m., Violent Crime task force saw a gathering outside the front door of Ruby’s Sports Bar and Grill on Academy Avenue. The altercation between...
Providence bar closed for 72 hours after employee fired gun
The incident happened early Saturday morning at Ruby's Sports Bar & Grill on Academy Avenue.
6 R.I. men facing charges after allegedly stealing $31,000 of wire from West Roxbury Home Depot
Six Rhode Island men are facing shoplifting charges after allegedly stealing $31,000 in electrical wire from a West Roxbury Home Depot Friday. According to the Boston Police Department, Jonathon Amperez-Perez, 31, Miguel Perez, 36, Abner Perez, 28, Jose Pirir, 37, Abraham Dayger-Enrique, 23, and Franklin Salas, 25, all of Providence, Rhode Island, were arrested around 6:30 a.m. after officers were alerted to a possible case of larceny in progress at the hardware store.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police investigating armed robbery, slashing, at Clasky Common Park
At approximately 4:00 am on Sunday, November 27th, New Bedford Police and EMS responded to reports of a stabbing and car-jacking. Upon arrival to 1359 Acushnet Avenue, first responders discovered a single male who told officers that he was sitting inside his car at Clasky Common Park when a group of males approached his car and ordered him out of it at gunpoint.
NECN
Woman Arrested for Theft After Failing to Deliver Packages
Nashua Police arrested a woman on Wednesday after she picked up packages and failed to deliver them. Police say 23-year-old Rebecca Daigle, from Fitchburg, Mass., who worked for Amazon as a driver, picked up a load of packages and failed to deliver them to various destinations in Massachusetts. After an...
ABC6.com
Man stabbed in downtown Providence, police search for 3 suspects
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police are searching for three suspects who allegedly stabbed a man after a botched robbery downtown. The stabbing happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Weybosset and Pine streets. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a 35-year-old...
nrinow.news
Burrillville man charged for keeping AR-15 ghost gun at Zambarano
PROVIDENCE — A Burrillville man who works at Zambarano Hospital is facing charges from the Rhode Island State Police after officials reportedly found an AR-15 “ghost gun” he had stored in a locker at the facility. Kenneth Fullam, 60, a carpenter at the hospital, was arraigned on...
whdh.com
Police: Multiple construction workers overdose at job site in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Police confirm that officers, along with Cambridge firefighters and EMS workers, responded to a construction site at Charles Park around 11:55 a.m. Friday for reports of construction workers overdosing. Four construction workers were transported to the hospital after being treated on-scene. All four individuals were...
Block Island fight suspect arrested in connection with Cumberland shooting
Several rounds of gunfire were exchanged between people outside a social club and others inside a moving vehicle.
GoLocalProv
Shooting at Providence Sports Bar Involving Employee Leads to Emergency Closure
A shooting at a Providence sports bar early Saturday morning has led to its temporary closure. Police say they are investigating the role of a bar employee related to the shooting. About Incident. Police on patrol in the area of Chalkstone and Academy Avenues said they observed a large fight...
ABC6.com
Teen to be charged as adult in 2021 Warren beating death
WARREN, R.I. (WLNE) — A teenager was charged as an adult and arraigned Friday on a murder charge. Warren police said the juvenile, who has not yet been identified, will be tried as an adult on a murder charge in the 2021 death of 54-year-0ld Richard Raymond. According to...
WCVB
Mass. Amazon driver facing felony theft charges after not delivering load of packages
NASHUA, N.H. — A Fitchburg, Massachusetts, woman is facing charges after she is accused of failing to deliver packages while working as an Amazon driver, according to police. Rebecca Daigle, 23, was arrested by Nashua, New Hampshire, police and charged with theft by unauthorized taking. Daigle, an Amazon Flex...
hyannisnews.com
ASSISTANT D.A. TASERED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING BARNSTABLE POLICE OFFICERS WHILE MAKING BRADY LIST THREATS, COPS REPORT
HN Photo: New Bedford District Court, 12/8/2022. On December 1st, Kathleen Flannery’s case (including all files) was ordered transferred from Barnstable District Court to New Bedford District Court by a Regional Administrative Justice. CENTERVILLE, Massachusetts – A veteran attorney with the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office was reportedly tasered by...
Turnto10.com
Warwick police looking to identify man who brought his dog along while breaking into bar
(WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department is looking to identify a man who brought along his dog while breaking into a bar. Police say the early-morning break-in took place on August 30 at the tiki bar at Tri-City Elks on West Shore Road. In images released by the police...
Police identify 53-year-old woman killed in rollover crash in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police identify the 53-year-old woman who was killed in a rollover crash on Thursday night in Bellingham. According to police, Jane Middleton of Holliston appeared to travel off Route 495 and rolled over near Exit 46. When troopers arrived at the crash they found...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man found dead in basement under suspicious circumstances identified by family
A Massachusetts man that was found dead in a basement last week has been identified by family and friends of the deceased. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell have been charged with kidnapping in connection with allegedly restraining and holding a 37-year-old Lowell man against his will inside their Coburn Street residence in Lowell.
Comments / 0