ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, OH

Tips for dealing with holiday stress, anxiety

By Jonathan Jackson
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SWedB_0jayG7mu00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — During the holidays, feelings of stress and depression can often be exacerbated by the demands of family gatherings and shopping.

However, local experts said one of the most important things a person can do is realize that many holiday stressors are out of their control, and avoid setting unrealistic expectations.

“Practice ways to reduce anxiety, before anxiety is really high, so things like deep breathing, and exercise, and ways to sort of destress in that way,” said Kelly Breidigan, a senior lecturer with Ohio State University’s College of Social Work.

Breidigan said that over the holidays, the demands of planning and preparing for gatherings can cause people to experience feelings of anxiety, stress, and depression.

Dublin pop-up shop giving kids unique chance to buy holiday presents

Her tips for handling this are to use healthy coping mechanisms such as exercise, deep breathing, and cutting back on attending or participating in every family gathering or tradition, especially if you start to feel overwhelmed.

Breidigan said those who don’t follow those tips sometimes turn to negative coping mechanisms such as drinking, smoking, or other unhealthy habits, which can make those negative feelings worse.

“Sometimes we don’t realize it, but those neurochemistry’s that are sort of involved in feeling good and having a good mood, they get affected when your diet is poor, and you’re not getting exercise and things like that,” she said. “So it’s really important to do self-care at this time of the year, when stress is high.”

Breidigan also said to take the time to recognize holiday stressors or triggers before they happen, so that you can help manage your emotions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio measles outbreak up to 63 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health reported an additional four measles cases and two more hospitalizations in central Ohio. As of Thursday morning, Columbus Public Health confirmed there are 63 cases in its measles outbreak dashboard, up from 59 reported Wednesday. There is also two more hospitalizations, increasing the total to 25. CPH reported […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive returns this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Since 1977, the Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive has grown from a grassroots effort to one of the largest toy donations in central Ohio. “My biggest thing is, if I can see a parent smile picking up toys, or a kid smile, or knowing that they’re going to smile, that’s what […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Overnight weather forecast 12-10-2022

Overnight weather forecast 12-10-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3uG1OD2. Police searching for two suspects in connection to …. Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community help in locating a pair of suspects who reportedly took part in a robbery and assault in July. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of …
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

More cloudy conditions for the end of weekend and start of workweek

This morning: Chance for a few showers, otherwise cloudy, low 41. Tuesday: Clouds increase, showers at night, high 45. It’s a cloudy but dry end to the weekend. Early this morning, an area of low pressure moved through giving us rain showers. As that system pushes northeast this morning, it will take the chance for showers with it, but leave around plenty of clouds and a chilly northwest breeze. Early morning temperatures are in the low to mid 40s, which is much closer to normal afternoon highs this time of year. Temperatures will fall to around 40 degrees this morning, then slowly rebound back to the mid 40s by the afternoon. But, when you factor in the breeze, it will feel about 5 degrees cooler.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Evening weather forecast 12-10-2022

Police searching for two suspects in connection to …. Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community help in locating a pair of suspects who reportedly took part in a robbery and assault in July. Overnight weather forecast 12-10-2022. Overnight weather forecast 12-10-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3uG1OD2. Central Ohio community continues...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police to gain access to 'nuisance' complex's security cameras

Columbus police to gain access to 'nuisance' complex's security cameras. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3VOPcFM. Columbus police to gain access to ‘nuisance’ complex’s …. Columbus police to gain access to 'nuisance' complex's security cameras. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3VOPcFM. Morning Forecast: December 11, 2022. Morning Forecast: December 11, 2022. Police searching...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

When Ohio ski resorts will open for season

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) – While December is expected to feature falling temperatures and above-average precipitation in the Ohio Valley, snow isn’t expected anytime soon in the Columbus area. That hasn’t stopped regional ski resorts from opening their doors early to Ohioans looking to hit the slopes. Snow Trails in Mansfield will feature an Early Season […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns

These Ohio companies donated to election deniers’ …. These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of …. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of NBC4 Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Bp1GeW. Columbus police to gain access to ‘nuisance’ complex’s …...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Brewery District music venue robbed of equipment, alcohol worth $17,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Yalan Papillons awoke Tuesday morning to soul-crushing news: The indie music venue she’s owned since 2010 had been robbed of $17,000 in assets. Double Happiness, an “off-the-beaten-path” dive bar in the Brewery District, has opened its doors to an eclectic mix of up-and-coming artists – including a 2013 opening act by […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Lots of clouds, but mild temps for Columbus area

Saturday: Mainly cloudy skies, showers at night, high 49. Tuesday: Clouds increase, showers at night, high 45. Shocking to see some sunshine early, but clouds and rain showers return for the evening commute and evening hours. Temps were still quite above normal again in the lower 50s. Temps will slowly fall back into the lower 40s to upper 30s outside of town overnight. After the showers exit east before midnight, skies will remain cloudy overnight.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Reynoldsburg names superintendent finalists

Reynoldsburg names superintendent finalists. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3FHOGUr. Reynoldsburg names superintendent finalists. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3FHOGUr. Overnight weather forecast 12-10-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3uG1OD2. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of …. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of NBC4 Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3W4PAQb. Columbus police to gain access...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after central Hilltop shooting

One person is in critical condition overnight Saturday after a shooting in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. One person is in critical condition overnight Saturday after a shooting in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. Morning Forecast: December 11, 2022. Morning...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Andrea Bocelli and the Blue Jackets to “The Nutcracker,” there is no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Andrea Bocelli: Dec. 8Italian Tenor Andrea Bocelli will be stopping in Columbus as part of 11 new stops during his tour. Learn more here.Nationwide Arena – 200 W. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

45K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy